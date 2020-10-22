USA Today Sports

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 7

By October 21, 2020 11:18 pm

A big-time dig opens up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the volleyball courts in Ohio to the softball diamond in Georgia to the gridiron clashes around the country.

Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!

13
To the house in Texas...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Taft Raiders (San Antonio, Texas) vs. O’Connor Panthers (Helotes, Texas).

12
All-out effort in Kentucky...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Lexington Christian Eagles (Ky.) vs. Somerset Briar Jumpers (Ky.).

11
Hard yards in Louisiana...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Northwood-Lena Gators (Lena, La.) vs. West Ouachita Chiefs (West Monroe, La.).

10
Red zone matchup in Georgia...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Early County Bobcats (Blakely, Ga.) vs. Thomasville Bulldogs (Ga.).

9
Run-stop defense in South Carolina...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Chester Cyclones (S.C.) vs. Fairfield Central Griffins (Winnsboro, S.C.).

8
'Cats went wild in Florida...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Belleview Rattlers (Fla.) vs. Forrest Wildcats (Ocala, Fla.).

7
Pregame routine in Texas...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Del Rio Rams (Texas) vs. Southwest Legacy Titans (Von Ormy, Texas).

6
From the 30 in Alabama...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Cullman Bearcats (Ala.) vs. Athens Golden Eagles (Ala.).

5
Homecoming rush in Georgia...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Early County Bobcats (Blakely, Ga.) vs. Thomasville Bulldogs (Ga.).

4
Impact moment in Utah...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (Spanish Fork, Utah) vs. Salem Hills Skyhawks (Salem, Utah).

3
Painting the inside corner in Georgia...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Wheeler County Bulldogs (Alamo, Ga.) vs. Telfair County Trojans (McRae, Ga.)

2
Squad goals in Florida...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Halifax Academy Knights (Daytona, Fla.) vs. St. Francis Wolves (Gainesville, Fla.).

1
Kickoff views in Ohio...

(via ScoreStream)

Fan photo from Bucyrus Redman (Ohio) vs. Upper Sandusky Rams (Ohio).

