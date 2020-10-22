Best fan-submitted photos of Week 7

A big-time dig opens up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the volleyball courts in Ohio to the softball diamond in Georgia to the gridiron clashes around the country.
Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!
13
To the house in Texas...
Fan photo from Taft Raiders (San Antonio, Texas) vs. O’Connor Panthers (Helotes, Texas).
12
All-out effort in Kentucky...
Fan photo from Lexington Christian Eagles (Ky.) vs. Somerset Briar Jumpers (Ky.).
11
Hard yards in Louisiana...
Fan photo from Northwood-Lena Gators (Lena, La.) vs. West Ouachita Chiefs (West Monroe, La.).
10
Red zone matchup in Georgia...
Fan photo from Early County Bobcats (Blakely, Ga.) vs. Thomasville Bulldogs (Ga.).
9
Run-stop defense in South Carolina...
Fan photo from Chester Cyclones (S.C.) vs. Fairfield Central Griffins (Winnsboro, S.C.).
8
'Cats went wild in Florida...
Fan photo from Belleview Rattlers (Fla.) vs. Forrest Wildcats (Ocala, Fla.).
7
Pregame routine in Texas...
Fan photo from Del Rio Rams (Texas) vs. Southwest Legacy Titans (Von Ormy, Texas).
6
From the 30 in Alabama...
Fan photo from Cullman Bearcats (Ala.) vs. Athens Golden Eagles (Ala.).
5
Homecoming rush in Georgia...
Fan photo from Early County Bobcats (Blakely, Ga.) vs. Thomasville Bulldogs (Ga.).
4
Impact moment in Utah...
Fan photo from Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (Spanish Fork, Utah) vs. Salem Hills Skyhawks (Salem, Utah).
3
Painting the inside corner in Georgia...
Fan photo from Wheeler County Bulldogs (Alamo, Ga.) vs. Telfair County Trojans (McRae, Ga.)
2
Squad goals in Florida...
Fan photo from Halifax Academy Knights (Daytona, Fla.) vs. St. Francis Wolves (Gainesville, Fla.).
1
Kickoff views in Ohio...
Fan photo from Bucyrus Redman (Ohio) vs. Upper Sandusky Rams (Ohio).