Best fan-submitted photos of Week 8

An eye-popping hurdle on the gridiron opens up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the football field in Kentucky to the pitch in Ohio and the softball field in Texas.
Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!
Pregame in Florida...
Fan photo from Clearwater Academy Knights (Clearwater, Fla.) vs. Vero Beach Indians (Vero Beach, Fla.).
Fighting for possession in Delaware...
Fan photo from Red Christian Lions (Bear, Del.) vs. Middletown Cavaliers (Middletown, Del.).
Dugout photoshoot in Texas...
Fan photo from Princeton Panthers (Princeton, Texas) vs. Allen Eagles (Allen, Texas).
Celebrating six in South Carolina...
Fan photo from Boiling Springs Bulldogs (Boiling Springs, S.C.) vs. Greenwood Eagles (Greenwood, S.C.).
Fire photo in Florida...
Fan photo from Trenton High School Tigers (Trenton, Fla.) vs. Williston Red Devils (Williston, Fla.).
Breaking free in Florida...
Fan photo from Forest High School Wildcats (Ocala, Fla.) vs. West Port Wolf Pack (Ocala, Fla.).
Shotgun setup in Alabama...
Fan photo from Athens Golden Eagles (Athens, Ala.) vs. Decatur Red Raiders (Decatur, Ala.).
Rivalry game in Alabama...
Fan photo from Thompson Warriors (Alabaster, Ala.) vs. Hoover Buccaneers (Hoover, Ala.).
Tuck and run in Delaware...
Fan photo from Newark High School Jackets (Newark, Del.). vs. Howard High School of Tech Wildcats (Wilmington, Del.).
Soft touch in Ohio...
Fan photo from Ottoville Big Green (Ottoville, Ohio) vs. Lincolnview Lancers (Van Wert, Ohio).
Corner kick incoming in Ohio...
Fan photo from Elyria Catholic Panthers (Elyria, Ohio) vs. Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio).
Stiff arm in South Carolina...
Fan photo from Columbia Capitals (Columbia, S.C.) vs. Eau Claire Shamrocks (Columbia, S.C.).
Postgame hype in Louisiana...
Fan photo from Gueydan Bears (Gueydan, La.) vs. Hamilton Christian Warriors (Lake Charles, La.).
Hops in Kentucky...
Fan photo from Paintsville Tigers (Paintsville, Ky.) vs. Raceland-Worthington Rams (Raceland, Ky.).