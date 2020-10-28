Best fan-submitted photos of Week 8

USA Today Sports

An eye-popping hurdle on the gridiron opens up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the football field in Kentucky to the pitch in Ohio and the softball field in Texas.

Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!

Pregame in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Clearwater Academy Knights (Clearwater, Fla.) vs. Vero Beach Indians (Vero Beach, Fla.).

Fighting for possession in Delaware...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Red Christian Lions (Bear, Del.) vs. Middletown Cavaliers (Middletown, Del.).

Dugout photoshoot in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Princeton Panthers (Princeton, Texas) vs. Allen Eagles (Allen, Texas).

Celebrating six in South Carolina...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Boiling Springs Bulldogs (Boiling Springs, S.C.) vs. Greenwood Eagles (Greenwood, S.C.).

Fire photo in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Trenton High School Tigers (Trenton, Fla.) vs. Williston Red Devils (Williston, Fla.).

Breaking free in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Forest High School Wildcats (Ocala, Fla.) vs. West Port Wolf Pack (Ocala, Fla.).

Shotgun setup in Alabama...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Athens Golden Eagles (Athens, Ala.) vs. Decatur Red Raiders (Decatur, Ala.).

Rivalry game in Alabama...

ScoreStream PictureFan photo from Thompson Warriors (Alabaster, Ala.) vs. Hoover Buccaneers (Hoover, Ala.).

Tuck and run in Delaware...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Newark High School Jackets (Newark, Del.). vs. Howard High School of Tech Wildcats (Wilmington, Del.).

Soft touch in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Ottoville Big Green (Ottoville, Ohio) vs. Lincolnview Lancers (Van Wert, Ohio).

Corner kick incoming in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Elyria Catholic Panthers (Elyria, Ohio) vs. Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio).

Stiff arm in South Carolina...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Columbia Capitals (Columbia, S.C.) vs. Eau Claire Shamrocks (Columbia, S.C.).

Postgame hype in Louisiana...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Gueydan Bears (Gueydan, La.) vs. Hamilton Christian Warriors (Lake Charles, La.).

Hops in Kentucky...

ScoreStream PictureFan photo from Paintsville Tigers (Paintsville, Ky.) vs. Raceland-Worthington Rams (Raceland, Ky.).

