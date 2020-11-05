USA Today Sports

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 9

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 9

Gallery

Best fan-submitted photos of Week 9

By November 5, 2020 8:00 am

By |

An over the top tackle opens up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the football field in Delaware to the pitch in Ohio and the baseball field in Texas.

Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.

Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!

Related: Week 4Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7Week 8

Celebrating in Delaware...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Salesianum Sals (Wilmington, Del.) vs. Dover Senators (Dover, Del.)

Chest bump in Utah...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Springville Red Devils (Springville, Utah) vs. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (Spanish Fork, Utah).

Night baseball in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Van Alstyne Panthers (Van Alstyne, Texas) vs. Princeton Panthers (Princeton, Texas)

Emotional embrace in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Grove City Greyhounds (Grove City, Ohio) vs. Westerville North Warriors (Westerville, Ohio)

Hurdling in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Trenton Tigers (Trenton, Fla.) vs. Branford Buccaneers (Branford, Fla.)

Aerial kick in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Chippewa Chipps vs. Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio).

Running hard in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Sheridan Generals (Thornville, Ohio) vs. Bishop Hartley Hawks (Columbus, Ohio).

Socially distanced touchdown handshake in Delaware...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Lake Forest Spartans (Felton, Del.) vs. St. Mark’s Spartans (Wilmington, Del.)

Diving for the pylon in South Carolina

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Rock Hill Bearcats (Rock Hill, S.C.) vs. Blythewood Bengals (Blythewood, S.C.).

Free kick in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Kalida Wildcats (Kalida, Ohio) vs. Ottoville Big Green (Ottoville, Ohio).

Over the top in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Garaway Pirates (Sugarcreek, Ohio) vs. Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio).

, , , , , , Gallery

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/lists/best-fan-submitted-photos-of-week-9
Best fan-submitted photos of Week 9
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.