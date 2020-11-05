Best fan-submitted photos of Week 9

An over the top tackle opens up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the football field in Delaware to the pitch in Ohio and the baseball field in Texas.
Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.
Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!
Related: Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8
Celebrating in Delaware...
Fan photo from Salesianum Sals (Wilmington, Del.) vs. Dover Senators (Dover, Del.)
Chest bump in Utah...
Fan photo from Springville Red Devils (Springville, Utah) vs. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (Spanish Fork, Utah).
Night baseball in Texas...
Fan photo from Van Alstyne Panthers (Van Alstyne, Texas) vs. Princeton Panthers (Princeton, Texas)
Emotional embrace in Ohio...
Fan photo from Grove City Greyhounds (Grove City, Ohio) vs. Westerville North Warriors (Westerville, Ohio)
Hurdling in Florida...
Fan photo from Trenton Tigers (Trenton, Fla.) vs. Branford Buccaneers (Branford, Fla.)
Aerial kick in Ohio...
Fan photo from Chippewa Chipps vs. Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio).
Running hard in Ohio...
Fan photo from Sheridan Generals (Thornville, Ohio) vs. Bishop Hartley Hawks (Columbus, Ohio).
Socially distanced touchdown handshake in Delaware...
Fan photo from Lake Forest Spartans (Felton, Del.) vs. St. Mark’s Spartans (Wilmington, Del.)
Diving for the pylon in South Carolina
Fan photo from Rock Hill Bearcats (Rock Hill, S.C.) vs. Blythewood Bengals (Blythewood, S.C.).
Free kick in Ohio...
Fan photo from Kalida Wildcats (Kalida, Ohio) vs. Ottoville Big Green (Ottoville, Ohio).
Over the top in Ohio...
Fan photo from Garaway Pirates (Sugarcreek, Ohio) vs. Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio).