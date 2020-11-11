USA Today Sports

Best fun-submitted photos of Week 10

Gallery

By November 11, 2020 6:23 pm

A stiff arm up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the football field in Delaware to the pitch in Ohio and the baseball court in Texas.

Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!

Audible in Louisiana...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Houma Christian Warriors (Houma, La.) vs. Catholic – N.I. Panthers (New Iberia, La.)

Stiff arm in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Forest High School Wildcats (Ocala, Fla.) vs. Lake Weir Hurricanes (Ocala, Fla.).

Motion in Mississippi...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Purvis Tornadoes (Purvis, Miss.) vs. Newton County Cougars (Decatur, Miss.)

Upended in Utah...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Alta Hawks (Sandy, Utah) vs. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (Spanish Fork, Utah).

Finding paydirt in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Hopewell-Loudon Chieftains (Bascom, Ohio) vs. Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds (Lima, Ohio).

Striking a pose in South Carolina...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Boiling Springs Bulldogs (Boiling Springs, S.C.) vs. Spartanburg Vikings (Spartanburg, S.C.).

Open field in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Midlothian Panthers (Midlothian, Texas) vs. Centennial Spartans (Burleson, Texas).

Looking out wide in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Creekside Knights (St. Johns, Fla.) vs. Ponte Vedra Sharks (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.).

Tucking and running in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Bishop Hartley Hawks (Columbus, Ohio) vs. St. Francis Desales Stallions (Columbus, Ohio).

Close-range strike in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio) vs. South Range Raiders (Canfield, Ohio).

Dealing in Delaware...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Mt Pleasant Green Knights (Wilmington, Del.) vs. Middletown Cavaliers (Middletown, Del.).

Layup in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Pottsboro Cardinals (Pottsboro, Texas) vs. Van Alstyne Panthers (Van Alstyne, Texas).

Jump ball in South Carolina...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Scotts Branch Eagles (Summerton, S.C.) vs. C A Johnson Hornets (Columbia, S.C.).

Dropping back in Pennsylvania...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Redbank Valley Bulldogs (New Bethlehem, Pa.) vs. Northern Bedford County Panthers (Loysburg, Pa.).

Leaping forward in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from South Range Raiders (Canfield, Ohio) vs. Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio).

