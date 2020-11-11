Best fun-submitted photos of Week 10

A stiff arm up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the football field in Delaware to the pitch in Ohio and the baseball court in Texas.
Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.
Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!
Audible in Louisiana...
Fan photo from Houma Christian Warriors (Houma, La.) vs. Catholic – N.I. Panthers (New Iberia, La.)
Stiff arm in Florida...
Fan photo from Forest High School Wildcats (Ocala, Fla.) vs. Lake Weir Hurricanes (Ocala, Fla.).
Motion in Mississippi...
Fan photo from Purvis Tornadoes (Purvis, Miss.) vs. Newton County Cougars (Decatur, Miss.)
Upended in Utah...
Fan photo from Alta Hawks (Sandy, Utah) vs. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (Spanish Fork, Utah).
Finding paydirt in Ohio...
Fan photo from Hopewell-Loudon Chieftains (Bascom, Ohio) vs. Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds (Lima, Ohio).
Striking a pose in South Carolina...
Fan photo from Boiling Springs Bulldogs (Boiling Springs, S.C.) vs. Spartanburg Vikings (Spartanburg, S.C.).
Open field in Texas...
Fan photo from Midlothian Panthers (Midlothian, Texas) vs. Centennial Spartans (Burleson, Texas).
Looking out wide in Florida...
Fan photo from Creekside Knights (St. Johns, Fla.) vs. Ponte Vedra Sharks (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.).
Tucking and running in Ohio...
Fan photo from Bishop Hartley Hawks (Columbus, Ohio) vs. St. Francis Desales Stallions (Columbus, Ohio).
Close-range strike in Ohio...
Fan photo from Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio) vs. South Range Raiders (Canfield, Ohio).
Dealing in Delaware...
Fan photo from Mt Pleasant Green Knights (Wilmington, Del.) vs. Middletown Cavaliers (Middletown, Del.).
Layup in Texas...
Fan photo from Pottsboro Cardinals (Pottsboro, Texas) vs. Van Alstyne Panthers (Van Alstyne, Texas).
Jump ball in South Carolina...
Fan photo from Scotts Branch Eagles (Summerton, S.C.) vs. C A Johnson Hornets (Columbia, S.C.).
Dropping back in Pennsylvania...
Fan photo from Redbank Valley Bulldogs (New Bethlehem, Pa.) vs. Northern Bedford County Panthers (Loysburg, Pa.).
Leaping forward in Ohio...
Fan photo from South Range Raiders (Canfield, Ohio) vs. Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio).