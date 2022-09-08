Best photos from early action of the 2022 high school football season

High school football has been in full swing for just a month, and we’ve already seen a ton of highlight-reel moments from across the country.
And ahead of the Fall rush, we’re looking back on some of the best high school football snapshots that we’ve seen captured so far—the hard hits, the acrobatic catches, tough runs, and QB dimes.
To the gridiron…
Friday Night Photos
Grove City vs. Thomas Worthington
Friday Night Photos
West Salem vs. Sprague
Friday Night Photos
Bergen Catholic vs. Cardinal Gibbons
Friday Night Photos
Oshkosh West vs. Neenah
Friday Night Photos
Dorman vs. Greenville
Friday Night Photos
Centennial vs. Hamilton
Friday Night Photos
Tate vs. Pine Forest
Friday Night Photos
Green Bay Southwest vs. Ashwaubenon
Friday Night Photos
Greenville vs. Byrnes
Friday Night Photos
Jackson vs. GlenOak
Friday Night Photos
McKinley vs. Dublin Coffman
Friday Night Photos
Neenah vs. Oshkosh West
Friday Night Photos
Redwood vs. Tulare Union
Friday Night Photos
Cape Fear vs. Terry Sanford
Friday Night Photos
Bergen Catholic vs. Saguaro
Friday Night Photos
Union County vs. University Christian
Friday Night Photos
Fairless vs. Sandy Valley
Friday Night Photos
Fort Walton Beach vs. Navarre
Friday Night Photos
Fort Walton Beach vs. South Walton
Friday Night Photos
Berea vs. Carolina
Friday Night Photos
Alcoa vs. Northview
Friday Night Photos
Kings Mountain vs. Burns
Friday Night Photos
Berea vs. Carolina
Friday Night Photos
Belvidere North vs. Freeport
Friday Night Photos
Arlington vs. Suffern
Friday Night Photos
Passaic Valley vs. West Milford
Friday Night Photos
Green vs. Ellet
Friday Night Photos
Bergen Catholic vs. Saguaro
Friday Night Photos
Milan vs. South Gibson
Friday Night Photos
Hutto Hippos vs. Liberty Hill
Friday Night Photos
Stepinac vs. Christ The King
Friday Night Photos
Massillon vs. GlenOak
Friday Night Photos
Cape Coral vs. Gateway
Friday Night Photos
Lake Wales vs. Ridge Community High School
Friday Night Photos
McGavock vs. Cane Ridge
Friday Night Photos
Oak Grove vs. Northside High School
Friday Night Photos
Harvest Prep vs. Eastmoor Academy
Friday Night Photos
Oak Grove vs. Northside High School
Friday Night Photos
Noble vs. Blanchard