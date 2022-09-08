Best photos from early action of the 2022 high school football season

Best photos from early action of the 2022 high school football season

Football

Best photos from early action of the 2022 high school football season

By September 8, 2022 4:08 pm

By |

High school football has been in full swing for just a month, and we’ve already seen a ton of highlight-reel moments from across the country.

And ahead of the Fall rush, we’re looking back on some of the best high school football snapshots that we’ve seen captured so far—the hard hits, the acrobatic catches, tough runs, and QB dimes.

To the gridiron…

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Grove City vs. Thomas Worthington

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

West Salem vs. Sprague

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Bergen Catholic vs. Cardinal Gibbons

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Oshkosh West vs. Neenah

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Dorman vs. Greenville

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Centennial vs. Hamilton

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Tate vs. Pine Forest

Friday Night Photos

(Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Green Bay Southwest vs. Ashwaubenon

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Greenville vs. Byrnes

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Jackson vs. GlenOak

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

McKinley vs. Dublin Coffman

Friday Night Photos

(Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Neenah vs. Oshkosh West

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Redwood vs. Tulare Union

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Cape Fear vs. Terry Sanford

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Bergen Catholic vs. Saguaro

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Union County vs. University Christian

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Fairless vs. Sandy Valley

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Fort Walton Beach vs. Navarre

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Fort Walton Beach vs. South Walton

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Berea vs. Carolina

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Alcoa vs. Northview 

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Kings Mountain vs. Burns

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Berea vs. Carolina

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Belvidere North vs. Freeport

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Arlington vs. Suffern

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Passaic Valley vs. West Milford

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Green vs. Ellet

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Bergen Catholic vs. Saguaro

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Milan vs. South Gibson

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Hutto Hippos vs. Liberty Hill

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Stepinac vs. Christ The King

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Massillon vs. GlenOak

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Cape Coral vs. Gateway

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Lake Wales vs. Ridge Community High School

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

McGavock vs. Cane Ridge

Friday Night Photos

(Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News)

Oak Grove vs. Northside High School

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Harvest Prep vs. Eastmoor Academy

 

 

Friday Night Photos

(Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News)

Oak Grove vs. Northside High School

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Noble vs. Blanchard

, , , Football, Photos

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home