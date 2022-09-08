Best photos from early action of the 2022 high school football season

High school football has been in full swing for just a month, and we’ve already seen a ton of highlight-reel moments from across the country.

And ahead of the Fall rush, we’re looking back on some of the best high school football snapshots that we’ve seen captured so far—the hard hits, the acrobatic catches, tough runs, and QB dimes.

To the gridiron…

Friday Night Photos Grove City vs. Thomas Worthington Related Friday Night Photos West Salem vs. Sprague Related Friday Night Photos Bergen Catholic vs. Cardinal Gibbons Related Friday Night Photos Oshkosh West vs. Neenah Related Friday Night Photos Dorman vs. Greenville Related Friday Night Photos Centennial vs. Hamilton Related Friday Night Photos Tate vs. Pine Forest Related Friday Night Photos Green Bay Southwest vs. Ashwaubenon Related Friday Night Photos Greenville vs. Byrnes Related Friday Night Photos Jackson vs. GlenOak Related Friday Night Photos McKinley vs. Dublin Coffman Related Friday Night Photos Neenah vs. Oshkosh West Related Friday Night Photos Redwood vs. Tulare Union Related Friday Night Photos Cape Fear vs. Terry Sanford Related Friday Night Photos Bergen Catholic vs. Saguaro Related Friday Night Photos Union County vs. University Christian Related Friday Night Photos Fairless vs. Sandy Valley Related Friday Night Photos Fort Walton Beach vs. Navarre Related Friday Night Photos Fort Walton Beach vs. South Walton Related Friday Night Photos Berea vs. Carolina Related Friday Night Photos Alcoa vs. Northview Related Friday Night Photos Kings Mountain vs. Burns Related Friday Night Photos Berea vs. Carolina Related Friday Night Photos Belvidere North vs. Freeport Related Friday Night Photos Arlington vs. Suffern Related Friday Night Photos Passaic Valley vs. West Milford Related Friday Night Photos Green vs. Ellet Related Friday Night Photos Bergen Catholic vs. Saguaro Related Friday Night Photos Milan vs. South Gibson Related Friday Night Photos Hutto Hippos vs. Liberty Hill Related Friday Night Photos Stepinac vs. Christ The King Related Friday Night Photos Massillon vs. GlenOak Related Friday Night Photos Cape Coral vs. Gateway Related Friday Night Photos Lake Wales vs. Ridge Community High School Related Friday Night Photos McGavock vs. Cane Ridge Related Friday Night Photos Oak Grove vs. Northside High School Related Friday Night Photos Harvest Prep vs. Eastmoor Academy Related Friday Night Photos Oak Grove vs. Northside High School Related Friday Night Photos Noble vs. Blanchard Related