Each Big 12 basketball program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

By April 27, 2021 8:00 am

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, it’s time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

Home of the national champion Baylor Bears, the Big 12 was one of college basketball’s elite conferences last season and that is set to be the case once again next year. Both Baylor and Kansas welcome top 10 recruiting classes, while the rest of the conference cleaned up nicely on the trail.

Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each Big 12 program’s 2021 recruiting class.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Baylor: Kendall Brown

Photo: Michael Swain, 247Sports

High School: Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 205 pounds

Iowa State: Tyrese Hunter

Photo: 247Sports

High School: St. Catherines (Wisc.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Kansas: Zach Clemence

Photo: Hoophall Classic

High School: Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 210 pounds

Kansas State: Logan Landers

Photo via Twitter/@LoganLanders12

High School: Cedarburg (Wisc.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 230 pounds

Oklahoma: CJ Noland

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Waxahachie (Texas)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Oklahoma State: N/A

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State does not currently have a commit on board in its 2021 recruiting class.

TCU: Soulemayne Doumbia

Photo: Navarro College Athletics

Junior College: Navarro College (Texas)

Position: Center

Height: 7-foot

Weight: 220 pounds

Texas: Jaylon Tyson

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: John Paul II (Texas)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 185 pounds

Texas Tech: KJ Allen

Photo via Twitter/@Kjallen32

Junior College: East Los Angeles (Calif.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

