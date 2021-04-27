Each Big 12 basketball program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, it’s time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
Home of the national champion Baylor Bears, the Big 12 was one of college basketball’s elite conferences last season and that is set to be the case once again next year. Both Baylor and Kansas welcome top 10 recruiting classes, while the rest of the conference cleaned up nicely on the trail.
Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each Big 12 program’s 2021 recruiting class.
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.
Baylor: Kendall Brown
High School: Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 205 pounds
Iowa State: Tyrese Hunter
High School: St. Catherines (Wisc.)
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Kansas: Zach Clemence
High School: Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 210 pounds
Kansas State: Logan Landers
High School: Cedarburg (Wisc.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 230 pounds
Oklahoma: CJ Noland
High School: Waxahachie (Texas)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 pounds
Oklahoma State: N/A
Oklahoma State does not currently have a commit on board in its 2021 recruiting class.
TCU: Soulemayne Doumbia
Junior College: Navarro College (Texas)
Position: Center
Height: 7-foot
Weight: 220 pounds
Texas: Jaylon Tyson
High School: John Paul II (Texas)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 185 pounds
Texas Tech: KJ Allen
Junior College: East Los Angeles (Calif.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds