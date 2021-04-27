Each Big 12 basketball program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, it’s time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

Home of the national champion Baylor Bears, the Big 12 was one of college basketball’s elite conferences last season and that is set to be the case once again next year. Both Baylor and Kansas welcome top 10 recruiting classes, while the rest of the conference cleaned up nicely on the trail.

Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each Big 12 program’s 2021 recruiting class.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.