Each Big 12 football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now less than 24 hours away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
After starting out with the SEC, jumping to the Big Ten and then checking out the ACC, it’s time for the Big 12’s time in the limelight. Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class became a bit disheveled after Lincoln Riley’s departure, but the conference as a whole has recruited well this cycle.
Let’s get right into it.
RELATED: Top 100: 2022 Recruiting Rankings
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.
Baylor: Kaian Roberts-Day
High School: Festus (Mo.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 240 pounds
Iowa State: Hunter Deyo
High School: Lewis Central (Iowa)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 270 pounds
Kansas: Kaleb Purdy
High School: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.)
Position: Safety
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 170 pounds
Kansas State: Jalen Klemm
High School: Pine-Richland (Pa.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5.5
Weight: 260 pounds
Oklahoma: Gavin Sawchuk
High School: Valor Christian (Colo.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
Oklahoma State: Talyn Shettron
High School: Santa Fe (Okla.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
Texas: Kelvin Banks
High School: Summer Creek (Texas)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 300 pounds
Texas Tech: Maurion Horn
High School: Broken Arrow (Okla.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
West Virginia: Jacolby Spells
High School: American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds