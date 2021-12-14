USA Today Sports

Each Big 12 football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

Recruiting

By December 14, 2021 7:31 am

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now less than 24 hours away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

After starting out with the SEC, jumping to the Big Ten and then checking out the ACC, it’s time for the Big 12’s time in the limelight. Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class became a bit disheveled after Lincoln Riley’s departure, but the conference as a whole has recruited well this cycle.

Let’s get right into it.

RELATED: Top 100: 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Baylor: Kaian Roberts-Day

Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports

High School: Festus (Mo.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 240 pounds

Iowa State: Hunter Deyo

Photo: Mike Schaefer, 247Sports

High School: Lewis Central (Iowa)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 270 pounds

Kansas: Kaleb Purdy

Photo courtesy of Kaleb Purdy

High School: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.)

Position: Safety

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Kansas State: Jalen Klemm

Photo via Jalen Klemm’s Twitter

High School: Pine-Richland (Pa.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5.5

Weight: 260 pounds

Oklahoma: Gavin Sawchuk

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Valor Christian (Colo.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Oklahoma State: Talyn Shettron

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Santa Fe (Okla.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

Texas: Kelvin Banks

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Summer Creek (Texas)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300 pounds

Texas Tech: Maurion Horn

Photo via Twitter/@MaurionHorn

High School: Broken Arrow (Okla.)

Position: Athlete

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

West Virginia: Jacolby Spells

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: American Heritage (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

