USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: Big 12

As recruiting for the high school football class of 2022 picks up, more and more schools are seeing who may be its superstars of the future. And with the early signing period nearing and national singing day on the horizon, the intrigue and conversations will expectedly increase.

So to keep updated on the latest, we’re taking a look at the top recruits in each of the Power 5 conferences, according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

We’ve already looked at the SEC, a conference absolutely loaded with talent from the class, and next up is the Big 12.

Outside of Texas and Oklahoma, the conference has struggled to recruit the highest talent this year, but there are a pair of five-star commits and eight total schools with at least one four-star prospect as of Nov. 7.

Here’s a current look at the top-10 ranked players…

(Note: The recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - Lakeland (Fla.) Position: DT Height/Weight: 6-3/280 College: Oklahoma Composite Ranking: T-15 Related 2. Raleek Brown - Mater Dei (Calif.) Photo: 247SportsPosition: RB Height/Weight: 5-8/185 College: Oklahoma Composite Ranking: 34 Related 3. Gentry Williams - Booker T. Washington (Okla.) Position: CB Height/Weight: 6-1/170 College: Oklahoma Composite Ranking: T-47 Related 4. Gavin Sawchuk - Valor Christian (Colo.) Position: RB Height/Weight: 5-11/185 College: Oklahoma Composite Ranking: T-52 Related 5. Talyn Shettron - Santa Fe (Okla.) Position: WR Height/Weight: 6-3/185 College: Oklahoma State Composite Ranking: 59 Related 6. Brenen Thompson - Spearman (Texas) Position: WR Height/Weight: 5-10/165 College: Texas Composite Ranking: 73 Related 7. Jaray Bledsoe - Marlin (Texas) Position: DL Height/Weight: 6-4/270 College: Texas Composite Ranking: 80 Related 8. Derrick Moore - St. Frances Academy (Md.) Position: DL Height/Weight: 6-4/250 College: Oklahoma Composite Ranking: 84 Related 9. Jamarion Miller - Tyler Legacy (Texas) Position: RB Height/Weight: 5-10/195 College: Texas Composite Ranking: 102 (247Sports Composite) Related 10. Bryan Allen Jr. - Aledo (Texas) Position: S Height/Weight: 6-0/185 College: Texas Composite Ranking: 105 (247Sports Composite) Related