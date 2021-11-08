USA Today Sports

USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: Big 12

USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: Big 12

Recruiting

USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: Big 12

By November 8, 2021 11:00 am

By |

As recruiting for the high school football class of 2022 picks up, more and more schools are seeing who may be its superstars of the future. And with the early signing period nearing and national singing day on the horizon, the intrigue and conversations will expectedly increase.

So to keep updated on the latest, we’re taking a look at the top recruits in each of the Power 5 conferences, according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. 

We’ve already looked at the SEC, a conference absolutely loaded with talent from the class, and next up is the Big 12.

Outside of Texas and Oklahoma, the conference has struggled to recruit the highest talent this year, but there are a pair of five-star commits and eight total schools with at least one four-star prospect as of Nov. 7.

Here’s a current look at the top-10 ranked players…

(Note: The recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - Lakeland (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-3/280

College: Oklahoma

Composite Ranking: T-15

2. Raleek Brown - Mater Dei (Calif.)

Photo: 247SportsPosition: RB

Height/Weight: 5-8/185

College: Oklahoma

Composite Ranking: 34

3. Gentry Williams - Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/170

College: Oklahoma

Composite Ranking: T-47

4. Gavin Sawchuk - Valor Christian (Colo.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-11/185

College: Oklahoma

Composite Ranking: T-52

5. Talyn Shettron - Santa Fe (Okla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-3/185

College: Oklahoma State

Composite Ranking: 59

6. Brenen Thompson - Spearman (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 5-10/165

College: Texas

Composite Ranking: 73

7. Jaray Bledsoe - Marlin (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-4/270

College: Texas

Composite Ranking: 80

8. Derrick Moore - St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-4/250

College: Oklahoma

Composite Ranking: 84

9. Jamarion Miller - Tyler Legacy (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-10/195

College: Texas

Composite Ranking: 102 (247Sports Composite)

10. Bryan Allen Jr. - Aledo (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-0/185

College: Texas

Composite Ranking: 105 (247Sports Composite)

, , , , , , , , , , , , Football, Recruiting

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home