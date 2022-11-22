Big 12: The top 2023 recruit for each team in the conference

Big 12: The top 2023 recruit for each team in the conference

Football

Big 12: The top 2023 recruit for each team in the conference

By November 22, 2022 5:55 pm

By |

The Big 12 conference may not get as much attention as their more famous cousins in the SEC or in the Big 10. However, they have loaded up on some of the best quarterback prospects in the recruiting class of 2023 – including Texas getting the commitment of the nation’s No. 1 ranked overall player, Arch Manning. Several other rival Big 12 schools have also recruited high end QBs in this class.

Here is a look at the top recruit in this cycle for every team in the conference.

More recruiting stories

5-star 2024 QB DJ Lagway sets commitment date

4-star DL Tomarrion Parker commits to Clemson

Baylor: Austin Novosad

Jordan Scruggs, 247 Sports

Position: Quarterback

High school: Dripping Springs (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

Iowa State: JJ Kohl

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

Position: Quarterback

High school: Ankeny (Iowa)

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 230 pounds

Kansas: Jameel Croft

Allen Trieu, 247 Sports

Position: Cornerback

High school: Martin Luther King (Mich.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Kansas State: Avery Johnson

Ryan Wallace, 247 Sports

Position: Quarterback

High school: Maize (Kan.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Oklahoma: Jackson Arnold

Parker Thune, 247 Sports

Position: Quarterback

High school: Guyer (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Oklahoma State: Zane Flores

Cody Nagel, 247 Sports

Position: Quarterback

High school: Gretna (Neb.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

TCU: Markis Deal

Hudson Standish, 247 Sports

Position: Defensive line

High school: Naaman (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 290 pounds

Texas: Arch Manning

Mike Roach, 247 Sports

Position: Quarterback

High school: Isidore Newman (La.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Texas Tech: Isaiah Crawford

(Photo: Hudl)

Position: Linebacker

High school: Post (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

West Virginia: Rodney Gallagher

Chris Anderson, 247 Sports

Position: Athlete

High school: Laurel Highlands (Pa.)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

, , , , , Football, Recruiting

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home