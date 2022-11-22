Big 12: The top 2023 recruit for each team in the conference

The Big 12 conference may not get as much attention as their more famous cousins in the SEC or in the Big 10. However, they have loaded up on some of the best quarterback prospects in the recruiting class of 2023 – including Texas getting the commitment of the nation’s No. 1 ranked overall player, Arch Manning. Several other rival Big 12 schools have also recruited high end QBs in this class.
Here is a look at the top recruit in this cycle for every team in the conference.
More recruiting stories
5-star 2024 QB DJ Lagway sets commitment date
4-star DL Tomarrion Parker commits to Clemson
Baylor: Austin Novosad
Position: Quarterback
High school: Dripping Springs (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
Iowa State: JJ Kohl
Position: Quarterback
High school: Ankeny (Iowa)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 230 pounds
Kansas: Jameel Croft
Position: Cornerback
High school: Martin Luther King (Mich.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Kansas State: Avery Johnson
Position: Quarterback
High school: Maize (Kan.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Oklahoma: Jackson Arnold
Position: Quarterback
High school: Guyer (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 pounds
Oklahoma State: Zane Flores
Position: Quarterback
High school: Gretna (Neb.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
TCU: Markis Deal
Position: Defensive line
High school: Naaman (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 pounds
Texas: Arch Manning
Position: Quarterback
High school: Isidore Newman (La.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
Texas Tech: Isaiah Crawford
Position: Linebacker
High school: Post (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 210 pounds
West Virginia: Rodney Gallagher
Position: Athlete
High school: Laurel Highlands (Pa.)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 pounds