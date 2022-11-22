Big 12: The top 2023 recruit for each team in the conference

The Big 12 conference may not get as much attention as their more famous cousins in the SEC or in the Big 10. However, they have loaded up on some of the best quarterback prospects in the recruiting class of 2023 – including Texas getting the commitment of the nation’s No. 1 ranked overall player, Arch Manning. Several other rival Big 12 schools have also recruited high end QBs in this class.

Here is a look at the top recruit in this cycle for every team in the conference.

More recruiting stories

Baylor: Austin Novosad Position: Quarterback High school: Dripping Springs (Texas) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 185 pounds Iowa State: JJ Kohl Position: Quarterback High school: Ankeny (Iowa) Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 230 pounds Kansas: Jameel Croft Position: Cornerback High school: Martin Luther King (Mich.) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 185 pounds Kansas State: Avery Johnson Position: Quarterback High school: Maize (Kan.) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 175 pounds Oklahoma: Jackson Arnold Position: Quarterback High school: Guyer (Texas) Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 205 pounds Oklahoma State: Zane Flores Position: Quarterback High school: Gretna (Neb.) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 190 pounds TCU: Markis Deal Position: Defensive line High school: Naaman (Texas) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 290 pounds Texas: Arch Manning Position: Quarterback High school: Isidore Newman (La.) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 215 pounds Texas Tech: Isaiah Crawford Position: Linebacker High school: Post (Texas) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 210 pounds West Virginia: Rodney Gallagher Position: Athlete High school: Laurel Highlands (Pa.) Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 160 pounds