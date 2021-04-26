Each Big East basketball program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

USA Today Sports

Boys Basketball

By April 26, 2021 8:00 am

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, it’s time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

Despite Creighton and Villanova making it to the Sweet 16, 2020 was thought to be a down year for the Big East on the court. The conference is primed to bounce back in a big way next season thanks to an influx via the recruiting trail, though. UConn’s 2021 recruiting class ranks atop the conference, but the Huskies are not the only Big East team set to welcome a host of talent into their program next season.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Butler: Pierce Thomas

Photo: Mike Pegram, 247Sports

High School: Brownsburg (Ind.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

Connecticut: Rahsool Diggins

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Archbishop Wood (Pa.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 160 pounds

Creighton: Mason Miller

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Houston (Tenn.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

DePaul: Ahamad Bynum

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Simeon (Ill.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Georgetown: Aminu Mohammed

Syndication: The News-Leader

High School: Greenwood Laboratory School (Mo.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 190 pounds

Marquette: Stevie Mitchell

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Wilson (Pa.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Providence: Rafael Castro

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

High School: Dover (N.J.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 200 pounds

Seton Hall: Brandon Weston

Photo: Evan Flood, 247Sports

High School: Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

St. John's: Rafael Pinzon

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 175 pounds

Villanova: Jordan Longino

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Germantown Academy (Pa.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

Xavier: Cesare Edwards

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Hartsville (S.C.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 205 pounds

