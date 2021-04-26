Each Big East basketball program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, it’s time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
Despite Creighton and Villanova making it to the Sweet 16, 2020 was thought to be a down year for the Big East on the court. The conference is primed to bounce back in a big way next season thanks to an influx via the recruiting trail, though. UConn’s 2021 recruiting class ranks atop the conference, but the Huskies are not the only Big East team set to welcome a host of talent into their program next season.
Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each ACC program’s 2021 recruiting class.
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.
Butler: Pierce Thomas
High School: Brownsburg (Ind.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195 pounds
Connecticut: Rahsool Diggins
High School: Archbishop Wood (Pa.)
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 160 pounds
Creighton: Mason Miller
High School: Houston (Tenn.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 180 pounds
DePaul: Ahamad Bynum
High School: Simeon (Ill.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Georgetown: Aminu Mohammed
High School: Greenwood Laboratory School (Mo.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 190 pounds
Marquette: Stevie Mitchell
High School: Wilson (Pa.)
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Providence: Rafael Castro
High School: Dover (N.J.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 200 pounds
Seton Hall: Brandon Weston
High School: Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195 pounds
St. John's: Rafael Pinzon
High School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 175 pounds
Villanova: Jordan Longino
High School: Germantown Academy (Pa.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195 pounds
Xavier: Cesare Edwards
High School: Hartsville (S.C.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 205 pounds