Big official visit weekend results in commitments from numerous top recruits

With the NCAA recruiting dead period in the books, colleges around the nation have been hosting recruits for official and unofficial visits for the first time in nearly 15 months.
This past weekend was another big recruiting weekend across the college football landscape, with numerous top programs hosting large-scale official visit weekends and numerous top prospects bringing an end to their recruitment with a commitment to a school.
Let’s take a look at which top class of 2022 recruits committed to a school over the weekend and where those recruits landed.
Note: All measurables and recruiting rankings come courtesy of 247Sports
Michael Allen
High School: J.H. Rose (N.C.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 203 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 210 overall, No. 21 Running Back, No. 6 North Carolina
Committed to: NC State
Niuafe Tuihalamaka
High School: Bishop Alemany (Calif.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 108 overall, No. 11 linebacker, No. 10 California
Committed to: Notre Dame
Khamauri Rogers
High School: Holmes County (Miss.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11.5
Weight: 155 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 61 overall, No. 9 cornerback, No. 2 Mississippi
Committed to: Miami
Xavier Simmons
High School: Northwest Guilford (N.C.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 225 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 379 overall, No. 40 linebacker, No. 12 North Carolina
Committed to: Virginia Tech
Trevell Mullen
High School: Coconut Creek (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 150 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 181 overall, No. 22 cornerback, No. 21 Florida
Committed to: Indiana
Shemar James
High School: Faith Academy (Ala.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 146 overall, No. 15 linebacker, No. 7 Alabama
Committed to: Florida
Martrell Harris
High School: The Woodlands (Texas)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 374 overall, No. 39 linebacker, No. 51 Texas
Committed to: Texas A&M
Jaeden Gould
High School: Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 153 overall, No. 18 cornerback, No. 2 New Jersey
Committed to: USC