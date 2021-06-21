USA Today Sports

Big official visit weekend results in commitments from numerous top recruits

By June 21, 2021 7:49 am

With the NCAA recruiting dead period in the books, colleges around the nation have been hosting recruits for official and unofficial visits for the first time in nearly 15 months.

This past weekend was another big recruiting weekend across the college football landscape, with numerous top programs hosting large-scale official visit weekends and numerous top prospects bringing an end to their recruitment with a commitment to a school.

Let’s take a look at which top class of 2022 recruits committed to a school over the weekend and where those recruits landed.

Note: All measurables and recruiting rankings come courtesy of 247Sports

Michael Allen

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: J.H. Rose (N.C.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 203 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 210 overall, No. 21 Running Back, No. 6 North Carolina

Committed to: NC State

Niuafe Tuihalamaka

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Bishop Alemany (Calif.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 108 overall, No. 11 linebacker, No. 10 California

Committed to: Notre Dame

Khamauri Rogers

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Holmes County (Miss.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11.5

Weight: 155 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 61 overall, No. 9 cornerback, No. 2 Mississippi

Committed to: Miami

Xavier Simmons

Photo: Michael Clark, 247Sports

High School: Northwest Guilford (N.C.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 379 overall, No. 40 linebacker, No. 12 North Carolina

Committed to: Virginia Tech

Trevell Mullen

Photo: Gabby Urrutia, 247Sports

High School: Coconut Creek (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 150 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 181 overall, No. 22 cornerback, No. 21 Florida

Committed to: Indiana

Shemar James

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Faith Academy (Ala.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 146 overall, No. 15 linebacker, No. 7 Alabama

Committed to: Florida

Martrell Harris

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: The Woodlands (Texas)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 374 overall, No. 39 linebacker, No. 51 Texas

Committed to: Texas A&M

Jaeden Gould

Photo: John Otterstedt, 247Sports

High School: Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 153 overall, No. 18 cornerback, No. 2 New Jersey

Committed to: USC

