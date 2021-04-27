Each Big Ten basketball program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, it’s time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

The Big Ten was widely thought to be the best conference in college basketball throughout the regular season, but flopped in a big way in the NCAA Tournament. The conference will be looking to rebound on the back of an influx of talent from the high school ranks next season, as Michigan and Michigan State both boast top 10 recruiting class, while numerous other programs rank in the top 50.

Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each Big Ten program’s 2021 recruiting class.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.