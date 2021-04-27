USA Today Sports

Each Big Ten basketball program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

Boys Basketball

April 27, 2021

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, it’s time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

The Big Ten was widely thought to be the best conference in college basketball throughout the regular season, but flopped in a big way in the NCAA Tournament. The conference will be looking to rebound on the back of an influx of talent from the high school ranks next season, as Michigan and Michigan State both boast top 10 recruiting class, while numerous other programs rank in the top 50.

Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each Big Ten program’s 2021 recruiting class.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Illinois: Luke Goode

High School: Homestead (Ind.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 200 pounds

Indiana: Tamar Bates

Photo: 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 175 pounds

Iowa: Peyton Sandfort

Photo: Sean Bock, 247Sports

High School: Waukee Senior (Iowa)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 210 pounds

Maryland: Julian Reese

Photo: Colby Giacubeno, 247Sports

High School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 230 pounds

Michigan: Caleb Houstan

Photo: Getty

High School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 205 pounds

Michigan State: Max Christie

Photo: USA Basketball

High School: Rolling Meadows (Ill.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 195 pounds

Minnesota: Treyton Thompson

Photo: Ryan James, 247Sports

High School: La Lumiere (Ind.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Nebraska: Bryce McGowens

Photo: John Del Bianco, 247Sports

High School: Legacy Charter (S.C.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 175 pounds

Northwestern: Casey Simmons

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Milton Academy (Mass.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 170 pounds

Ohio State: Malaki Branham

Photo: Gary Housteau, 247Sports

High School: St. Vincent St. Mary (Ohio)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 175 pounds

Purdue: Trey Kaufman

Photo: Jody Demling, 247Sports

High School: Silver Creek (Ind.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 210 pounds

Rutgers: Jalen Miller

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Bishop Walsh School (Md.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Wisconsin: Chucky Hepburn

Photo: Evan Flood, 247Sports

High School: Bellevue West (Neb.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

