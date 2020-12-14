Each Big Ten football program's top-ranked 2021 commit

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now only three days away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
After starting out with the SEC, it’s on to the Big Ten to take a look at each of its football program’s top-ranked 2021, according to 247Sports. Let’s get right into it.
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.
Illinois: Brody Wisecarver
School: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.)
Position: Offensive Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 317 pounds
Indiana: Jaquez Smith
School: Westlake (Ga.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 pounds
Iowa: David Davidkov
School: New Trier (Ill.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 295 pounds
Maryland: Demeioun Robinson
School: Quince Orchard (Md.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
Michigan: J.J. McCarthy
School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
Michigan State: Rayshaun Benny
School: Oak Park (Mich.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 275 pounds
Minnesota: Avante Dickerson
School: Westside (Neb.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Nebraska: Thomas Fidone
School: Lewis Central (Iowa)
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
Northwestern: Mac Uihlein
School: Lake Forest (Ill.)
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 225 pounds
Ohio State: Jack Sawyer
School: Pickerington Central (Ohio)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 248 pounds
Penn State: Landon Tengwall
School: Good Counsel (Md.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 300 pounds
Purdue: Jah'von Grigsby
School: Scotlandville Magnet (La.)
Position: Safety
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
Rutgers: Alijah Clark
School: Camden (N.J.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Wisconsin: Nolan Rucci
School: Warwick (Pa.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 295 pounds
