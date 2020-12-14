Each Big Ten football program's top-ranked 2021 commit

USA Today Sports

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now only three days away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

After starting out with the SEC, it’s on to the Big Ten to take a look at each of its football program’s top-ranked 2021, according to 247Sports. Let’s get right into it.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Illinois: Brody Wisecarver

Jeremy Werner, 247Sports

School: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.)

Position: Offensive Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 317 pounds

Indiana: Jaquez Smith

Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

School: Westlake (Ga.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Iowa: David Davidkov

Photo: 247Sports

School: New Trier (Ill.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

Maryland: Demeioun Robinson

School: Quince Orchard (Md.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Michigan: J.J. McCarthy

Syndication: The Tennessean

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Michigan State: Rayshaun Benny

Allen Trieu, 247Sports

School: Oak Park (Mich.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 275 pounds

Minnesota: Avante Dickerson

Mike Schaefer, 247Sports

School: Westside (Neb.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Nebraska: Thomas Fidone

Mike Schaefer, 247Sports

School: Lewis Central (Iowa)

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Northwestern: Mac Uihlein

Max Siker, 247Sports

School: Lake Forest (Ill.)

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 225 pounds

Ohio State: Jack Sawyer

Photo via Twitter/@jacksawyer40

School: Pickerington Central (Ohio)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 248 pounds

Penn State: Landon Tengwall

Photo: 247Sports

School: Good Counsel (Md.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 300 pounds

Purdue: Jah'von Grigsby

Photo via Twitter/@jmg5k

School: Scotlandville Magnet (La.)

Position: Safety

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Rutgers: Alijah Clark

Brian Dohn, 247Sports

School: Camden (N.J.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Wisconsin: Nolan Rucci

Photo: 247Sports

School: Warwick (Pa.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 295 pounds

