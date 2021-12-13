Each Big Ten football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now just two days away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
After starting out with the SEC, it’s on to the Big Ten to take a look at each program’s top-ranked 2022 commit. Let’s get right into it.
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.
Illinois: Shawn Miller
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 pounds
Indiana: Dasan McCullough
High School: Bloomington South (Ind.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 220 pounds
Iowa: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Maryland: Shaleak Knotts
High School: Monroe (N.C.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 184 pounds
Michigan: Will Johnson
High School: Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
Michigan State: Alex VanSumeren
High School: Garber (Mich.)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 300 pounds
Minnesota: Trey Bixby
High School: Eden Prairie (Minn.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 255 pounds
Nebraska: Ashton Hayes
High School: McQueen (Nev.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
Northwestern: Reggie Fleurima
High School: Naperville Central (Ill.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 200 pounds
Ohio State: C.J. Hicks
High School: Archbishop Alter (Ohio)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 pounds
Penn State: Drew Allar
High School: Medina (Ohio)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 228 pounds
Purdue: Brady Allen
High School: Gibson Southern (Ind.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
Rutgers: Jacob Allen
High School: Hun School (N.J.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 270 pounds
Wisconsin: Joe Brunner
High School: Whitefish Bay (Wisc.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 300 pounds
