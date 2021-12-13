Each Big Ten football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now just two days away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

After starting out with the SEC, it’s on to the Big Ten to take a look at each program’s top-ranked 2022 commit. Let’s get right into it.

RELATED: Top 100: 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Illinois: Shawn Miller High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 190 pounds Related Indiana: Dasan McCullough High School: Bloomington South (Ind.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 220 pounds Related Iowa: Xavier Nwankpa High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds Related Maryland: Shaleak Knotts High School: Monroe (N.C.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 184 pounds Related Michigan: Will Johnson High School: Grosse Pointe South (Mich.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 190 pounds Related Michigan State: Alex VanSumeren High School: Garber (Mich.) Position: Interior Offensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 300 pounds Related Minnesota: Trey Bixby High School: Eden Prairie (Minn.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 255 pounds Related Nebraska: Ashton Hayes High School: McQueen (Nev.) Position: Running Back Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 180 pounds Related Northwestern: Reggie Fleurima High School: Naperville Central (Ill.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 200 pounds Related Ohio State: C.J. Hicks High School: Archbishop Alter (Ohio) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 215 pounds Related Penn State: Drew Allar High School: Medina (Ohio) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-4.5 Weight: 228 pounds Related Purdue: Brady Allen High School: Gibson Southern (Ind.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 210 pounds Related Rutgers: Jacob Allen High School: Hun School (N.J.) Position: Offensive Tackle Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 270 pounds Get all the latest Scarlet Knights news at USA TODAY Sports’ Rutgers Wire Related Wisconsin: Joe Brunner High School: Whitefish Bay (Wisc.) Position: Offensive Tackle Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 300 pounds Get all the latest Badgers news at USA TODAY Sports’ Badgers Wire. Related