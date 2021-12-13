Each Big Ten football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

USA Today Sports

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now just two days away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

After starting out with the SEC, it’s on to the Big Ten to take a look at each program’s top-ranked 2022 commit. Let’s get right into it.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Illinois: Shawn Miller

Photo: Ryan Easterling, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Indiana: Dasan McCullough

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Bloomington South (Ind.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220 pounds

Iowa: Xavier Nwankpa

Photo: Reese Strickland/For the Register

High School: Southeast Polk (Iowa)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Maryland: Shaleak Knotts

Photo: Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

High School: Monroe (N.C.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 184 pounds

Michigan: Will Johnson

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Michigan State: Alex VanSumeren

Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports

High School: Garber (Mich.)

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 300 pounds

Minnesota: Trey Bixby

Photo: HUDL

High School: Eden Prairie (Minn.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 255 pounds

Nebraska: Ashton Hayes

Photo: 247Sports

High School: McQueen (Nev.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Northwestern: Reggie Fleurima

Photo: HUDL

High School: Naperville Central (Ill.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

Ohio State: C.J. Hicks

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Archbishop Alter (Ohio)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Penn State: Drew Allar

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Medina (Ohio)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 228 pounds

Purdue: Brady Allen

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Gibson Southern (Ind.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

Rutgers: Jacob Allen

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Hun School (N.J.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 270 pounds

Wisconsin: Joe Brunner

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Whitefish Bay (Wisc.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 300 pounds

