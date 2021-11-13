USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: Big Ten

As recruiting for the high school football class of 2022 picks up, more and more schools are seeing who may be its superstars of the future.
Only two five-star players are committed to Big Ten schools as of Nov. 3, but there are 52 four-star recruits, the second-most of any conference.
Here’s a dive into the top-10 ranked players, according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, The list averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
For conferences that do not have 10 players in the top-100, the remainder of the list came from the 247Sports Composite Ranking. That does not apply to the Big Ten, which has 13 top-100 players.
(Note: The recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)
1. Will Johnson - Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-3/190
College: Michigan
Composite Ranking: 11
2. C.J. Hicks - Archbishop Alter (Ohio)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-3/220
College: Ohio State
Composite Ranking: 14
3. Terrance Brooks - Little Elm (Texas)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 5-11/190
College: Ohio State
Composite Ranking: T-35
4. Dani Dennis-Sutton - McDonogh School (Md.)
Position: DL
Height/Weight: 6-5/250
College: Penn State
Composite Ranking: 39
5. Gabe Powers - Marysville (Ohio)
Position: DL
Height/Weight: 6-5/250
College: Penn State
Composite Ranking: 40
6. Dasan McCullough - Bloomington South (Ind.)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-5/220
College: Indiana
Composite Ranking: 42
7. Kaden Saunders - Westerville South (Ohio)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 5-10/172
College: Penn State
Composite Ranking: T-45
8. Joe Brunner - Whitefish Bay (Wisc.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-6/300
College: Wisconsin
Composite Ranking: 54
9. Caleb Burton - Lake Travis (Texas)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-6/300
College: Wisconsin
Composite Ranking: T-61
10. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. - Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-5/231
College: Ohio State
Composite Ranking: 69