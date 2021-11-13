USA Today Sports

USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: Big Ten

USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: Big Ten

Recruiting

USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: Big Ten

By November 13, 2021 12:52 pm

By |

As recruiting for the high school football class of 2022 picks up, more and more schools are seeing who may be its superstars of the future.

Only two five-star players are committed to Big Ten schools as of Nov. 3, but there are 52 four-star recruits, the second-most of any conference.

Here’s a dive into the top-10 ranked players, according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, The list averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. 

For conferences that do not have 10 players in the top-100, the remainder of the list came from the 247Sports Composite Ranking. That does not apply to the Big Ten, which has 13 top-100 players.

(Note: The recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Will Johnson - Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-3/190

College: Michigan

Composite Ranking: 11

2. C.J. Hicks - Archbishop Alter (Ohio)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-3/220

College: Ohio State

Composite Ranking: 14

3. Terrance Brooks - Little Elm (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 5-11/190

College: Ohio State

Composite Ranking: T-35

4. Dani Dennis-Sutton - McDonogh School (Md.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-5/250

College: Penn State

Composite Ranking: 39

5. Gabe Powers - Marysville (Ohio)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-5/250

College: Penn State

Composite Ranking: 40

6. Dasan McCullough - Bloomington South (Ind.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-5/220

College: Indiana

Composite Ranking: 42

7. Kaden Saunders - Westerville South (Ohio)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 5-10/172

College: Penn State

Composite Ranking: T-45

8. Joe Brunner - Whitefish Bay (Wisc.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-6/300

College: Wisconsin

Composite Ranking: 54

9. Caleb Burton - Lake Travis (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-6/300

College: Wisconsin

Composite Ranking: T-61

10. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. - Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-5/231

College: Ohio State

Composite Ranking: 69

, , , , , , , , , , , Football, Recruiting

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home