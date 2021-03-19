Which boys HS basketball programs won state championships this season?

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a major wrench in this year’s high school basketball season, but champions have still been crowned across the country and plenty more are still to come.
23 states have already completed their postseason slates, while 27 more (including the District of Columbia) will name champions before the year is up. Only New Jersey elected not to host postseason play this high school basketball season.
USA Today High School Sports will keep you posted on who brings home hardware across the boys high school basketball landscape with a running list of state champions.
Alabama
7A — Oak Mountain High School
6A — Mountain Brook High School
5A — Lee High School
4A — Anniston High School
3A — Fyffe High School
2A — Midfield High School
1A — Autaugaville High School
AISA AAA — Pike Liberal Arts
AISA AA — Macon-East Montgomery Academy
AISA A — Heritage Christian Academy
Delaware
D1 — Sanford High School
Florida
7A — Dr. Phillips High School
6A — Bartow High School
5A — Pembroke Pines Charter
4A — Pine Crest High School
3A — Calvary Christian Academy
2A — Orlando Christian Prep
1A — Wildwood High School
Georgia
AAAAAAA — Milton High School
AAAAAA — Wheeler High School
AAAAA — Eagle’s Landing High School
AAAA — Baldwin High School
AAA — Cross Creek High School
AA — Pace Academy
Private A — Mount Pisgah Christian
Public A — Towns County
Idaho
5A — Meridian High School
4A — Middleton High School
3A — Marsh Valley High School
2A — St. Maries High School
1A DI — Lapwi High School
1A DII — Garden Valley High School
Iowa
4A — Waukee High School
3A — Pella High School
2A — Western Christian
1A — Montezuma
Kansas
6A — Blue Valley North High School
5A — Maize High School
4A — Bishop Miege
3A — Hesston High School
2A — Hillsboro High School
1A D1 — Olpe High School
1A D2 — Hanover High School
Louisiana
5A — Zachary High School
4A — Eleanor McMain High School
3A — Madison Prep Academy High School
2A — Port Allen High School
1A — Arcadia High School
B — Simsboro High School
C — Simpson High School
Div. 1 — St. Augustine
Div. 2 — St. Thomas More
Div. 3 — Dunham High School
Div. 4 — Crescent City Christian
Div. 5 — Jehovah-Jireh
Mississippi
6A — Clinton High School
5A — Holmes County Central High School
4A — Lanier High School
3A — St. Andrew’s Episcopal
2A — Coahoma County High School
1A — Biggersville High School
Montana
AA — Skyview High School
A — Billings Central Catholic
B — Lodge Grass High School
C — Scobey High School
Nebraska
A — Millard North High School
B — Beatrice High School
C1 — Auburn High School
C2 — Grand Island Central Catholic
D1 — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
D2 — Sacred Heart
New Hampshire
Div. 1 — Bishop Guertin
Div. 2 — Lebanon High School
Div. 3 — Gilford High School
Div. 4 — Woodsville High School
North Carolina
4A — Millbrook High School
3A — Weddington High School
2A — Farmville Central High School
1A — Wilson Preparatory Academy
NCISAA 1A — Victory Christian Center
NCISAA 2A — The Burlington School
NCISAA 3A — Asheville Christian Academy
NCISAA 4A — Cannon High School
NCCSA 2A — Berean Baptist Academy
NCCSA 1A — Shining Light Academy
North Dakota
A — West Fargo High School
Oklahoma
6A — Del City
5A — Carl Albert
4A — Kingfisher High School
3A — Crossings Christian
2A — Oklahoma Union
1A — Hydro-Eakly High School
B — Varnum High School
Rhode Island
Div. 1 — Bishop Hendricken
Div. 2 — Portsmouth High School
Div. 3 — Times Squared Academy
South Carolina
5A — River Bluff High School
4A — South Pointe High School
3A — Marlboro County High School
2A — Christ Church Episcopal
1A — Southside Christian
SCISA AAA — Trinity-Byrnes
SCISA AA — Spartanburg Christian Academy
SCISA A — Anderson Christian
Tennessee
Division 2 AA — Montgomery Bell Academy
Division 2 A — Goodpasture Christian
Texas
6A — Duncanville High School
5A — Beaumont United High School
4A — Argyle High School
3A — Cole High School
2A — Clarendon High School
1A — Texline High School
TAPPS 6A — Antonian Prep
TAPPS 5A — The Woodlands Christian Academy
TAPPS 4A — Westbury Christian
TAPPS 3A — Alpha Omega Academy
TAPPS 2A — Grace Christian
TAPPS 1A — Covenant Academy
TCAF Div. 1 — Newman International Academy
TCAF Div. 2 — Memorial Christian Academy
TCAL 1A — Still Creek Christian
Utah
6A — Davis High School
5A — Lehi High School
4A — Cedar High School
3A — Juab High School
2A — Layton Christian Academy
1A — Panguitch High School
Virginia
6A — Centreville High School
5A — Stone Bridge High School
4A — Smithfield High School
3A — Hopewell High School
2A — Union High School
1A — McCluer High School
VISAA Div. 1 — Cape Henry Collegiate
VISAA Div. 2 — Blue Ridge High School
VISAA Div. 3 — Fairfax Christian
Wisconsin
Div. 1 — Wauwatosa East High School
Div. 2 — Pewaukee High School
Div. 3 — St. Catherine’s High School
Div. 4 — Lourdes High School
Div. 5 — Hustisford High School
Wyoming
4A — Central High School
3A — Worland High School
2A — Rocky Mountain High School
1A — Upton High School
Currently in progress, Did not participate or Still to play
Alaska — March 27
Arizona — March 20
Arkansas — Currently in progress
California — Spring season
Colorado — March 20
Connecticut — Spring season
Washington D.C. — Spring season
Hawaii — Spring season
Illinois — Spring season
Indiana — April 3
Kentucky — Currently in progress
Maine — Spring season
Maryland — Spring season
Massachusetts — Spring season
Michigan — April 10
Minnesota — April 9-10
Missouri — March 20
Nevada — Spring season
New Jersey — Did not participate in postseason play
New Mexico — Spring season
New York — Spring season
Ohio — March 20
Oregon — Spring season
Pennsylvania — March 27
South Dakota — March 20
Vermont — Spring season
Washington — Spring season
West Virginia — Spring season