Which boys HS basketball programs won state championships this season?

By March 19, 2021 7:30 am

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a major wrench in this year’s high school basketball season, but champions have still been crowned across the country and plenty more are still to come.

23 states have already completed their postseason slates, while 27 more (including the District of Columbia) will name champions before the year is up. Only New Jersey elected not to host postseason play this high school basketball season.

USA Today High School Sports will keep you posted on who brings home hardware across the boys high school basketball landscape with a running list of state champions.

Alabama

7A — Oak Mountain High School

6A — Mountain Brook High School

5A — Lee High School

4A — Anniston High School

3A — Fyffe High School

2A — Midfield High School

1A — Autaugaville High School

AISA AAA — Pike Liberal Arts

AISA AA — Macon-East Montgomery Academy

AISA A — Heritage Christian Academy

Delaware

D1 — Sanford High School

Florida

7A — Dr. Phillips High School

6A — Bartow High School

5A — Pembroke Pines Charter

4A — Pine Crest High School

3A — Calvary Christian Academy

2A — Orlando Christian Prep

1A — Wildwood High School

Georgia

AAAAAAA — Milton High School

AAAAAA — Wheeler High School

AAAAA — Eagle’s Landing High School

AAAA — Baldwin High School

AAA — Cross Creek High School

AA — Pace Academy

Private A — Mount Pisgah Christian

Public A — Towns County

Idaho

5A — Meridian High School

4A — Middleton High School

3A — Marsh Valley High School

2A — St. Maries High School

1A DI — Lapwi High School

1A DII — Garden Valley High School

Iowa

4A — Waukee High School

3A — Pella High School

2A — Western Christian

1A — Montezuma

Kansas

6A — Blue Valley North High School

5A — Maize High School

4A — Bishop Miege

3A — Hesston High School

2A — Hillsboro High School

1A D1 — Olpe High School

1A D2 — Hanover High School

Louisiana

5A — Zachary High School

4A — Eleanor McMain High School

3A — Madison Prep Academy High School

2A — Port Allen High School

1A — Arcadia High School

B — Simsboro High School

C — Simpson High School

Div. 1 — St. Augustine

Div. 2 — St. Thomas More

Div. 3 — Dunham High School

Div. 4 — Crescent City Christian

Div. 5 — Jehovah-Jireh

Mississippi

6A — Clinton High School

5A — Holmes County Central High School

4A — Lanier High School

3A — St. Andrew’s Episcopal

2A — Coahoma County High School

1A — Biggersville High School

 

Montana

AA — Skyview High School

A — Billings Central Catholic

B — Lodge Grass High School

C — Scobey High School

Nebraska

A — Millard North High School

B — Beatrice High School

C1 — Auburn High School

C2 — Grand Island Central Catholic

D1 — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

D2 — Sacred Heart

New Hampshire

Div. 1 — Bishop Guertin

Div. 2 — Lebanon High School

Div. 3 — Gilford High School

Div. 4 — Woodsville High School

North Carolina

4A — Millbrook High School

3A — Weddington High School

2A — Farmville Central High School

1A — Wilson Preparatory Academy

NCISAA 1A — Victory Christian Center

NCISAA 2A — The Burlington School

NCISAA 3A — Asheville Christian Academy

NCISAA 4A — Cannon High School

NCCSA 2A — Berean Baptist Academy

NCCSA 1A — Shining Light Academy

North Dakota

A — West Fargo High School

Oklahoma

6A — Del City

5A — Carl Albert

4A — Kingfisher High School

3A — Crossings Christian

2A — Oklahoma Union

1A — Hydro-Eakly High School

B — Varnum High School

Rhode Island

Div. 1 — Bishop Hendricken

Div. 2 — Portsmouth High School

Div. 3 — Times Squared Academy

South Carolina

5A — River Bluff High School

4A — South Pointe High School

3A — Marlboro County High School

2A — Christ Church Episcopal

1A — Southside Christian

SCISA AAA — Trinity-Byrnes

SCISA AA — Spartanburg Christian Academy

SCISA A — Anderson Christian

Tennessee

Division 2 AA — Montgomery Bell Academy

Division 2 A — Goodpasture Christian

Texas

6A — Duncanville High School

5A — Beaumont United High School

4A — Argyle High School

3A — Cole High School

2A — Clarendon High School

1A — Texline High School

TAPPS 6A — Antonian Prep

TAPPS 5A — The Woodlands Christian Academy

TAPPS 4A — Westbury Christian

TAPPS 3A —  Alpha Omega Academy

TAPPS 2A — Grace Christian

TAPPS 1A — Covenant Academy

TCAF Div. 1 — Newman International Academy

TCAF Div. 2 — Memorial Christian Academy

TCAL 1A — Still Creek Christian

Utah

6A — Davis High School

5A — Lehi High School

4A — Cedar High School

3A — Juab High School

2A — Layton Christian Academy

1A — Panguitch High School

Virginia

6A — Centreville High School

5A — Stone Bridge High School

4A — Smithfield High School

3A — Hopewell High School

2A — Union High School

1A — McCluer High School

VISAA Div. 1 — Cape Henry Collegiate

VISAA Div. 2 — Blue Ridge High School

VISAA Div. 3 — Fairfax Christian

Wisconsin

Div. 1 — Wauwatosa East High School

Div. 2 — Pewaukee High School

Div. 3 — St. Catherine’s High School

Div. 4 — Lourdes High School

Div. 5 — Hustisford High School

Wyoming

4A — Central High School

3A — Worland High School

2A — Rocky Mountain High School

1A — Upton High School

Currently in progress, Did not participate or Still to play

Alaska — March 27

Arizona — March 20

Arkansas — Currently in progress

California — Spring season

Colorado — March 20

Connecticut — Spring season

Washington D.C. — Spring season

Hawaii — Spring season

Illinois — Spring season

Indiana — April 3

Kentucky — Currently in progress

Maine — Spring season

Maryland — Spring season

Massachusetts — Spring season

Michigan — April 10

Minnesota — April 9-10

Missouri — March 20

Nevada — Spring season

New Jersey — Did not participate in postseason play

New Mexico — Spring season

New York — Spring season

Ohio — March 20

Oregon — Spring season

Pennsylvania — March 27

South Dakota — March 20

Vermont — Spring season

Washington — Spring season

West Virginia — Spring season

