Bronny James in images

In the blink of an eye, Bronny James’ high school basketball career has neared an end, with the 2023 McDonald’s All-Star game marking one of his final acts on an impressive run.

His senior season with Sierra Canyon (Calif.) had bright spots against a background of massive expectations, with Bronny averaging just over 14 points per game while continuing to progress under the watchful eye of the college world as well as the professional ranks.

The team finished 3rd in a tough Mission League with a 23-11 record.

As for where the 4-star recruit will land? That remains the popular topic of speculation, which should only escalate when he takes the court for the iconic all-star game —where he’ll be wearing No. 23 instead of his regular No. 0, a nod to his dad, LeBron, who played in the game 20 years ago.

Ahead of the curtain call, we’re looking back at some of the highlights captured in images of Bronny’s high school career…