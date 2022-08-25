California High School Football: Friday night's 5 biggest matchups

It’s a big week for high school football in Southern California, where many of the nation’s best schools play, including Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, which are the first and second-ranked teams in the country going into the 2022 season.
Here are five of the biggest matchups for Friday night.
Norco (Calif.) vs. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
This is the first game of the season for the Norco Cougars, who went 7-3 last season. They’ll be visiting Santa Margarita, winners against San Juan Hill 15-6 last week.
Servite (Calif.) vs. Mission Viejo (Calif.)
Servite is looking to bounce back from a 20-point loss on the road last week to Rancho Cucamonga. It won’t be easy against the Diablos, who went 10-0 last year and opened their 2021 season with a 34-21 win over Mililani (Hawaii).
Corona Centennial (Calif.) at San Diego Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)
Corona opened the season with a blistering 85-0 win over Santiago. Meanwhile, Cathedral Catholic also started the season on good footing, earning a 28-14 victory over Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, Calif.).
St. John Bosco (Calif.) at Allen (Texas)
Two of the top high school teams will open their 2022 season in Texas, where No. 2 ranked St. John Bosco goes on the road against Allen (ranked No. 57 in the country by NFL.com). Allen went 11-3 last year, while St. John Bosco posted a 10-2 record.
Mater Dei (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (N.V.)
Finally, the weekend’s biggest matchup will occur in Las Vegas, where Bishop Gorman (N.V.) trounced Corner Canyon (Utah) 42-7 last week. Mater Dei began the year with a dominant 42-0 win over West (Utah). The winner may be at the top of our initial Super-25 rankings…
