The 2021 high school football season is just weeks away from kicking off, which means some of the top talents in the nation will be returning to the field in search of a state championship.

With the season on the horizon, USA Today High School Sports is taking a look at the top players in some of the nation’s high school football hotspots. California is home to some of the best high school football programs in the country, with the likes of Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Servite routinely in national rankings.

As such, the state is loaded with elite talent.

Here are the top 25 class of 2022 high school football players from California.

