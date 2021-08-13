USA Today Sports

Top 25 Class of 2022 high school football players from California

The 2021 high school football season is just weeks away from kicking off, which means some of the top talents in the nation will be returning to the field in search of a state championship.

With the season on the horizon, USA Today High School Sports is taking a look at the top players in some of the nation’s high school football hotspots. California is home to some of the best high school football programs in the country, with the likes of Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Servite routinely in national rankings.

As such, the state is loaded with elite talent.

Here are the top 25 class of 2022 high school football players from California.

1
Domani Jackson

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: USC

2
Raleek Brown

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: Oklahoma

3
Earnest Greene

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: St. John Bosco

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 330 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

4
Tetairoa McMillan

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Servite

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185

College Commitment: Undecided

5
David Bailey

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

6
Hero Kanu

Photo: Bill Kurelic, 247Sports

High School: Santa Margarita Catholic

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 293 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

7
C.J. Williams

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 193 pounds

College Commitment: Notre Dame

8
Niuafe Tuihalamaka

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Bishop Alemany

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

College Commitment: Notre Dame

9
Larry Turner-Gooden

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Bishop Alemany

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 179 pounds

College Commitment: Arizona State

10
Maalik Murphy

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

High School: Junipero Serra

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 225 pounds

College Commitment: Texas

11
Kamari Ramsey

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

High School: Sierra Canyon

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 195 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

12
Jalil Tucker

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Lincoln

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

13
Jack Pedersen

Photo: Patrick Yew, 247Sports

High School: Vista Murrieta

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

College Commitment: UCLA

14
Rayshon Luke

Photo: 247Sports

High School: St. John Bosco

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 160 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

15
Ephesians Prysock

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: Bishop Alemany

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 170 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

16
Jadyn Marshall

Photo: St. Mary’s

High School: St. Mary’s

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: UCLA

17
Gracen Halton

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: St. Augustine

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 270 pounds

College Commitment: Oregon

18
Jaden Mickey

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

High School: Centennial

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11.5

Weight: 175 pounds

College Commitment: Notre Dame

19
Nate Johnson

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Clovis

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 183 pounds

College Commitment: Utah

20
Justyn Martin

Photo: Yancy Porter, 247Sports

High School: Inglewood

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

College Commitment: California

21
Sterling Lane

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Oaks Christian

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

22
Sione Hala

Photo via Twitter/@hala_sione

High School: St. John Bosco

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Boston College

23
Clint Stephens

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

High School: Inglewood

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 188 pounds

College Commitment: UCLA

24
Katin Houser

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: St. John Bosco

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

College Commitment: Michigan State

