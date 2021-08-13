The 2021 high school football season is just weeks away from kicking off, which means some of the top talents in the nation will be returning to the field in search of a state championship.
With the season on the horizon, USA Today High School Sports is taking a look at the top players in some of the nation’s high school football hotspots. California is home to some of the best high school football programs in the country, with the likes of Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Servite routinely in national rankings.
As such, the state is loaded with elite talent.
Here are the top 25 class of 2022 high school football players from California.
1
Domani Jackson
High School: Mater Dei
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: USC
2
Raleek Brown
High School: Mater Dei
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: Oklahoma
3
Earnest Greene
High School: St. John Bosco
Position: Interior Offensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 330 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
4
Tetairoa McMillan
High School: Servite
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185
College Commitment: Undecided
5
David Bailey
High School: Mater Dei
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
6
Hero Kanu
High School: Santa Margarita Catholic
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 293 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
7
C.J. Williams
High School: Mater Dei
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 193 pounds
College Commitment: Notre Dame
8
Niuafe Tuihalamaka
High School: Bishop Alemany
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
College Commitment: Notre Dame
9
Larry Turner-Gooden
High School: Bishop Alemany
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 179 pounds
College Commitment: Arizona State
10
Maalik Murphy
High School: Junipero Serra
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 225 pounds
College Commitment: Texas
11
Kamari Ramsey
High School: Sierra Canyon
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1.5
Weight: 195 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
12
Jalil Tucker
High School: Lincoln
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
13
Jack Pedersen
High School: Vista Murrieta
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
College Commitment: UCLA
14
Rayshon Luke
High School: St. John Bosco
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 160 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
15
Ephesians Prysock
High School: Bishop Alemany
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 170 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
16
Jadyn Marshall
High School: St. Mary’s
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: UCLA
17
Gracen Halton
High School: St. Augustine
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 270 pounds
College Commitment: Oregon
18
Jaden Mickey
High School: Centennial
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11.5
Weight: 175 pounds
College Commitment: Notre Dame
19
Nate Johnson
High School: Clovis
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 183 pounds
College Commitment: Utah
20
Justyn Martin
High School: Inglewood
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 210 pounds
College Commitment: California
21
Sterling Lane
High School: Oaks Christian
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
22
Sione Hala
High School: St. John Bosco
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: Boston College
23
Clint Stephens
High School: Inglewood
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 188 pounds
College Commitment: UCLA
24
Katin Houser
High School: St. John Bosco
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
College Commitment: Michigan State