California HS Football Week 1 Recap: St. John Bosco makes statement against Sierra Canyon

After months of anticipation and, at certain points, fear that a season would never take place, California high school football returned last weekend.

California currently finds itself in a unique spot as one of the few states playing high school football in the spring. With so much star power and numerous prominent programs throughout the state, California high school football will take center stage for the next couple of months — especially with most of the country’s high school football seasons already in the books.

Let’s take a look at some of the juiciest storylines from the first week of California’s spring season and recap some of the action that took place across the state.