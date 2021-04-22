Where are the Class of 2021's 5-star recruits signed to play college basketball?

USA Today Sports

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, many of high school basketball’s elite class of 2021 recruits have signed with a college.

23 of the 27 five-star recruits in the class of 2021 according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings are either committed or signed to a college. Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021, went off the board to Gonzaga earlier this week, while No. 2 recruit Jaden Hardy is considered unlikely to play college basketball.

Let’s take a look at where the top talents in the class of 2021 will be playing basketball next season — whether it be in the college or professional ranks.

Chet Holmgren

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

High School: Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)

Position: Center

Height: 7-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Gonzaga

Jaden Hardy

Photo: Getty

High School: Coronado (Nev.)

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

Paolo Banchero

Photo: 247Sports

High School: O’Dea (Wash.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 235 pounds

College: Duke

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Hamilton (Wisc.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

Jabari Smith

Photo: Getty

High School: Sandy Creek (Ga.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Auburn

Caleb Houstan

Photo: Getty

High School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 205 pounds

College: Michigan

Hunter Sallis

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Millard North (Neb.)

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Gonzaga

Peyton Watson

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 180 pounds

College: UCLA

JD Davison

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Calhoun (Ala.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Alabama

Daimion Collins

Photo: Getty

High School: Atlanta (Texas)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Kentucky

Kennedy Chandler

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

High School: Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

College: Tennessee

AJ Griffin

Photo: USA Basketball

School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Duke

Harrison Ingram

Photo: Getty

High School: St. Mark’s (Texas)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Stanford

Michael Foster

High School: Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Undecided

Kendall Brown

Photo: Getty

High School: Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 205 pounds

College: Baylor

Nathan Bittle

Photo: Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

High School: Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Oregon

Max Christie

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Rolling Meadows (Ill.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Michigan State

Moussa Diabate

Photo: Getty

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 215 pounds

College: Michigan

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

High School: Scotland Campus (Pa.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Tennessee

Trevor Keels

Photo: Getty

High School: Paul VI Catholic (Va.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Duke

Aminu Mohammed

Photo: Nathan Papes, USA TODAY Sports

High School: Greenwood Laboratory School (Mo.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Georgetown

Bryce McGowens

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Legacy Charter (S.C.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Nebraska

Matthew Cleveland

Photo: Jody Demling, 247Sports

High School: Pace Academy (Ga.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Florida State

Efton Reid

Photo: 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 225 pounds

College: Undecided

Manny Obaseski

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: John Paul II (Texas)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Texas A&M

TyTy Washington

Photo: Getty

High School: AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Undecided

Benny Williams

Photo: 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Syracuse

