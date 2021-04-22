Where are the Class of 2021's 5-star recruits signed to play college basketball?

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, many of high school basketball’s elite class of 2021 recruits have signed with a college.
23 of the 27 five-star recruits in the class of 2021 according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings are either committed or signed to a college. Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021, went off the board to Gonzaga earlier this week, while No. 2 recruit Jaden Hardy is considered unlikely to play college basketball.
Let’s take a look at where the top talents in the class of 2021 will be playing basketball next season — whether it be in the college or professional ranks.
Chet Holmgren
High School: Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)
Position: Center
Height: 7-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Gonzaga
Jaden Hardy
High School: Coronado (Nev.)
Position: Combo Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
Paolo Banchero
High School: O’Dea (Wash.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 235 pounds
College: Duke
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
High School: Hamilton (Wisc.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
Jabari Smith
High School: Sandy Creek (Ga.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Auburn
Caleb Houstan
High School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 205 pounds
College: Michigan
Hunter Sallis
High School: Millard North (Neb.)
Position: Combo Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Gonzaga
Peyton Watson
High School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 180 pounds
College: UCLA
JD Davison
High School: Calhoun (Ala.)
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Alabama
Daimion Collins
High School: Atlanta (Texas)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Kentucky
Kennedy Chandler
High School: Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 165 pounds
College: Tennessee
AJ Griffin
School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Duke
Harrison Ingram
High School: St. Mark’s (Texas)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Stanford
Michael Foster
High School: Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Undecided
Kendall Brown
High School: Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 205 pounds
College: Baylor
Nathan Bittle
High School: Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Oregon
Max Christie
High School: Rolling Meadows (Ill.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Michigan State
Moussa Diabate
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 215 pounds
College: Michigan
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
High School: Scotland Campus (Pa.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Tennessee
Trevor Keels
High School: Paul VI Catholic (Va.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Duke
Aminu Mohammed
High School: Greenwood Laboratory School (Mo.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Georgetown
Bryce McGowens
High School: Legacy Charter (S.C.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Nebraska
Matthew Cleveland
High School: Pace Academy (Ga.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Florida State
Efton Reid
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-11
Weight: 225 pounds
College: Undecided
Manny Obaseski
High School: John Paul II (Texas)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Texas A&M
TyTy Washington
High School: AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Undecided
Benny Williams
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Syracuse