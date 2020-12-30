USA Today Sports

Which top unsigned 2021 recruits are committing on All-American Bowl Declaration Day?

Which top unsigned 2021 recruits are committing on All-American Bowl Declaration Day?

All-American Bowl

Which top unsigned 2021 recruits are committing on All-American Bowl Declaration Day?

By December 30, 2020 12:49 pm

By |

Some of the top-remaining unsigned 2021 recruits have plans to kick off the new year with a bang.

Numerous noteworthy unsigned recruits are set to announce their commitment decisions on Jan. 2 during “All American Bowl: Declaration Day.” Since the 2021 All-American Bowl was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “All American Bowl: Declaration Day” will provide some of the country’s top remaining unsigned prospects a platform to announce their commitments.

So, which top-remaining unsigned 2021 recruits are pulling the trigger on their college commitment on Jan. 2? Let’s take a look.

RELATED: Where each state’s top-ranked recruit signed during the Early Signing Period

Five-star DE Korey Foreman

Photo: 247Sports

School: Centennial (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

Buzz: Foreman’s 247Sports Crystal Ball currently reads heavily in favor of USC.

Five-star OT Tristan Leigh

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

School: Robinson Secondary (Va.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 270 pounds

Buzz: Oklahoma currently has the advantage in Leigh’s 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Five-star ILB Terrence Lewis

Photo: Will Turner, 247Sports

School: Miami Central (Fla.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Buzz: Despite his 247Sports Crystal Ball currently reading in favor of Auburn, Lewis is expected to pick between Maryland and Miami.

Four-star CB Ceyair Wright

School: Loyola (Calif.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Buzz: Wright’s 247Sports Crystal Ball currently reads 100% in favor of USC. Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon are also in the mix.

Four-star ILB Wynden Ho'ohuli

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

School: Mililani (Hawaii)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Buzz: Nebraska has long been rumored as the favorite to land the No. 1 recruit in Hawaii.

Four-star DE Elijah Judy

Photo: HUDL

School: Northeast (Pa.)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 246 pounds

Buzz: Texas A&M is in a prime position to land the former Georgia commit.

Four-star S Jardin Gilbert

Photo: Billy Embody, 247Sports

School: University Lab (La.)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Buzz: LSU and Texas A&M are the two front-runners for Gilbert.

, , , , All-American Bowl, Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/lists/class-of-2021-recruits-all-american-bowl-declaration-day
Which top unsigned 2021 recruits are committing on All-American Bowl Declaration Day?
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.