Which top unsigned 2021 recruits are committing on All-American Bowl Declaration Day?

Some of the top-remaining unsigned 2021 recruits have plans to kick off the new year with a bang.
Numerous noteworthy unsigned recruits are set to announce their commitment decisions on Jan. 2 during “All American Bowl: Declaration Day.” Since the 2021 All-American Bowl was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “All American Bowl: Declaration Day” will provide some of the country’s top remaining unsigned prospects a platform to announce their commitments.
So, which top-remaining unsigned 2021 recruits are pulling the trigger on their college commitment on Jan. 2? Let’s take a look.
Five-star DE Korey Foreman
School: Centennial (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
Buzz: Foreman’s 247Sports Crystal Ball currently reads heavily in favor of USC.
Five-star OT Tristan Leigh
School: Robinson Secondary (Va.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 270 pounds
Buzz: Oklahoma currently has the advantage in Leigh’s 247Sports Crystal Ball.
Five-star ILB Terrence Lewis
School: Miami Central (Fla.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
Buzz: Despite his 247Sports Crystal Ball currently reading in favor of Auburn, Lewis is expected to pick between Maryland and Miami.
Four-star CB Ceyair Wright
School: Loyola (Calif.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Buzz: Wright’s 247Sports Crystal Ball currently reads 100% in favor of USC. Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon are also in the mix.
Four-star ILB Wynden Ho'ohuli
School: Mililani (Hawaii)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
Buzz: Nebraska has long been rumored as the favorite to land the No. 1 recruit in Hawaii.
Four-star DE Elijah Judy
School: Northeast (Pa.)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 246 pounds
Buzz: Texas A&M is in a prime position to land the former Georgia commit.
Four-star S Jardin Gilbert
School: University Lab (La.)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Buzz: LSU and Texas A&M are the two front-runners for Gilbert.