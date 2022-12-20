Coach Prime Factor: Every 2023 Colorado commitment since Deion Sanders was hired

Deion Sanders is getting busy rebuilding Colorado’s football program in his own image.
Since Sanders was hired as the Buffaloes’ new head coach a couple weeks ago, hundreds of recruits have reached out and a few high-profile names have verbally committed – including 2025 five-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., cousin of NFL receiver Sammy Watkins.
The Buffaloes have also added a few more recruits to their 2023 class since. Here’s a look at everyone who has committed since Sanders was hired.
Dylan Edwards - Derby (Kan.)
Position: Running back
Rating: Four stars
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 165 pounds
Taje McCoy - Putnam City (Okla.)
Position: EDGE
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Jacob Page - Blackman (Tenn.)
Position: Wide receiver
Rating; Three stars
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 176 pounds
Kofi Taylor-Barrocks - England
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
Asaad Waseem - Ocoee (Fla.)
Position: Wide receiver
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Jordan Hall - KIPP Columbus (Ohio)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Three stars
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 330 pounds