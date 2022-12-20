Coach Prime Factor: Every 2023 Colorado commitment since Deion Sanders was hired

Football

By December 20, 2022 3:00 pm

Deion Sanders is getting busy rebuilding Colorado’s football program in his own image.

Since Sanders was hired as the Buffaloes’ new head coach a couple weeks ago, hundreds of recruits have reached out and a few high-profile names have verbally committed – including 2025 five-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., cousin of NFL receiver Sammy Watkins.

The Buffaloes have also added a few more recruits to their 2023 class since. Here’s a look at everyone who has committed  since Sanders was hired.

Dylan Edwards - Derby (Kan.)

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

Position: Running back

Rating: Four stars

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 165 pounds

Taje McCoy - Putnam City (Okla.)

Photo: Taje McCoy

Position: EDGE

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 245 pounds

Jacob Page - Blackman (Tenn.)

Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Rating; Three stars

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 176 pounds

Kofi Taylor-Barrocks - England

Brian Dohn – 247 Sports

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Asaad Waseem - Ocoee (Fla.)

Cris Nee, 247Sports

Position: Wide receiver

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Jordan Hall - KIPP Columbus (Ohio)

Mick Walker, 247Sports

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Three stars

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 330 pounds

