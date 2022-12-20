Coach Prime Factor: Every 2023 Colorado commitment since Deion Sanders was hired

Deion Sanders is getting busy rebuilding Colorado’s football program in his own image.

Since Sanders was hired as the Buffaloes’ new head coach a couple weeks ago, hundreds of recruits have reached out and a few high-profile names have verbally committed – including 2025 five-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., cousin of NFL receiver Sammy Watkins.

The Buffaloes have also added a few more recruits to their 2023 class since. Here’s a look at everyone who has committed since Sanders was hired.

Dylan Edwards - Derby (Kan.) Position: Running back Rating: Four stars Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 165 pounds Related Taje McCoy - Putnam City (Okla.) Position: EDGE Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 245 pounds Related Jacob Page - Blackman (Tenn.) Position: Wide receiver Rating; Three stars Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 176 pounds Related Kofi Taylor-Barrocks - England Position: Linebacker Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 220 pounds Related Asaad Waseem - Ocoee (Fla.) Position: Wide receiver Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 170 pounds Related Jordan Hall - KIPP Columbus (Ohio) Position: Offensive tackle Rating: Three stars Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 330 pounds Related