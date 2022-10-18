College Basketball: Current top 10 recruiting rankings for the class of 2023

By October 18, 2022 2:43 pm

Basketball season is upon us. The NBA will be playing its first games of the 2022-23 campaign tonight, and the college schedule will begin in a few weeks on November 7.

Let’s take a look ahead at which college programs are in the lead for next year’s recruiting class. Here are the current top 10 recruiting rankings in 2023 for college hoops according to 247Sports.

1
Duke: 70.58 points

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2
Kentucky: 69.94 points

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

3
Michigan State: 67.87 points

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

4
Connecticut: 66.20 points

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

5
Ohio State: 65.26 points

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

6
Iowa State: 64.96 points

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

7
Oregon: 64.55 points

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

8
Kansas: 62.35 points

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

9
Tennessee: 61.27 points

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

10
Maryland: 60.08 points

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

