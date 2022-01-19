All-American HS football recruits vote on who has college football's best facilities

College football recruiting is somewhat of an arms race. Coaching chops, player development and scheme fit usually take center stage in a prospect’s recruitment, but sometimes, a program’s facilities are what seal the deal.

Naturally, some of the best — and richest — programs in college football have the best facilities. State-of-the-art facilities are abundant across the Power 5 landscape and while the glitz and glamour of top-end facilities aren’t the end-all, be-all for some recruits, they can completely turn the tide of the way of a program is viewed by the nation’s elite.

247Sports recently polled recruits at the All-American Bowl and one of the topics centered around college football’s top facilities. Here are the college football programs recruits think have the best facilities in the nation.

No. 1: Oregon Votes: 12
No. 2: Georgia Votes: 11
No. 3: Notre Dame Votes: 9
No. 4: Alabama Votes: 8
T-5: Ohio State Votes: 6
T-5: Clemson Votes: 6
No. 7: Michigan Votes: 4
T-8: LSU Votes: 3
T-8: Oklahoma Votes: 3
T-8: Penn State Votes: 3
T-8: Texas Votes: 3
T-8: Texas A&M Votes: 3
The best of the rest Auburn: 2 Missouri: 2 Ole Miss: 2 Air Force: 1 Arkansas: 1 Illinois: 1 Indiana: 1 Iowa: 1 Kentucky: 1 Louisville: 1 Purdue: 1 South Carolina: 1 USC: 1 Virginia Tech: 1 Washington: 1 Washington State: 1