Top 10 colleges in the 2023 recruiting class rankings

The first college football games of the 2022 season will be played this weekend.

Recruiting is a year-round competition, though and we already know who’s in the lead for the class of 2023. Here is the current top 10 colleges that are leading the 2023 recruiting rankings.

More: This Freshman has five college offers before playing first high school game

NIL News: St. John Bosco announces first-of-its-kind NIL deal with Sports Performance group

SCORES: Live in-game results around the nation as they happen

Live-Stream: Watch your team’s games in 2022 on the NFHS Network

10 Florida: 261.71 points Related 9 Miami: 264.31 points Related 8 Clemson: 268.62 points Related 7 Oklahoma: 276.86 points Related 6 LSU: 277.54 points Related 5 Georgia: 278.68 points Related 4 Ohio State: 284.57 points Related 3 Notre Dame: 285.58 points Related 2 Texas: 286.53 points Related 1 Alabama: 298.26 points Related