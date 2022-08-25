Top 10 colleges in the 2023 recruiting class rankings

Top 10 colleges in the 2023 recruiting class rankings

Recruiting

Top 10 colleges in the 2023 recruiting class rankings

By August 25, 2022 3:25 pm

By |

The first college football games of the 2022 season will be played this weekend.

Recruiting is a year-round competition, though and we already know who’s in the lead for the class of 2023. Here is the current top 10 colleges that are leading the 2023 recruiting rankings.

More: This Freshman has five college offers before playing first high school game

NIL News: St. John Bosco announces first-of-its-kind NIL deal with Sports Performance group

SCORES: Live in-game results around the nation as they happen

Live-Stream: Watch your team’s games in 2022 on the NFHS Network

10
Florida: 261.71 points

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

9
Miami: 264.31 points

(Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

8
Clemson: 268.62 points

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

7
Oklahoma: 276.86 points

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
cover main

6
LSU: 277.54 points

(Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

5
Georgia: 278.68 points

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

4
Ohio State: 284.57 points

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

3
Notre Dame: 285.58 points

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

2
Texas: 286.53 points

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

1
Alabama: 298.26 points

[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

, , , , , , , Football, Recruiting, Recruiting Rankings

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home