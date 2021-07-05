USA Today Sports

Recapping a wild July 4 of commitments

Recapping a wild July 4 of commitments

Football

Recapping a wild July 4 of commitments

By July 5, 2021 11:08 am

By |

The Fourth of July is usually a popular day for recruits to announce their commitment and that proved to be the case throughout Sunday.

Many of the top recruits in the class of 2022 brought an end to their recruitment during the holiday, announcing their commitment to the institution of their choice. As such, numerous Power 5 programs across the nation stockpiled talent in the hopes of building a winner for years to come.

Let’s take a look at which five and four-star 2022 recruits committed to a school over the weekend and where those recruits landed, as well as each Power 5 school’s fourth of July pickup.

Note: All measurables and recruiting rankings come courtesy of 247Sports and the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.

J.T. Tuimoloau

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Eastside Catholic (Wash.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 277 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 2 defensive lineman, No. 1 Washington

Committed to: Ohio State

Kelvin Banks

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Summer Creek (Texas)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 14 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 5 Texas

Committed to: Oregon

Derrick Moore

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 71 overall, No. 12 defensive lineman, No. 3 Maryland

Committed to: Oklahoma

Jordan Hudson

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Garland (Texas)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 113 overall, No. 14 wide receiver, No. 23 Texas

Committed to: SMU

Jacolby Spells

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: American Heritage (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 243 overall, No. 27 cornerback, No. 28 Florida

Committed to: West Virginia

Tyreese Fearbry

Courtesy of Tyreese Fearbry

High School: Perry Traditional Academy (Pa.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 253 overall, No. 12 EDGE, No. 8 Pennsylvania

Committed to: Penn State

Zane Durant

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Lake Nona (Fla.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 251 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 338 overall, No. 46 defensive lineman, No. 42 Florida

Committed to: Penn State

Antonio Kite

Photo via Twitter/@ASpooodie

High School: Anniston (Ala.)

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 342 overall, No. 23 athlete, No. 13 Alabama

Committed to: Alabama

KJ Miles

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 286 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 350 overall, No. 50 defensive lineman, No. 4 New Jersey

Committed to: Georgia Tech

Devin Moore

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Naples (Fla.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 364 overall, No. 25 safety, No. 48 Florida

Committed to: Notre Dame

Austin Brown

High School: Johnston City (Ill.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 390 overall, No. 28 safety, No. 6 Illinois

Committed to: Wisconsin

Kaleb Artis

Photo: Bobby Deren, 247Sports

High School: St. Francis Preparatory School (N.Y.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 290 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 430 overall, No. 63 defensive lineman, No. 2 New York

Andrew Keller

Photo: Sean Bock, 247Sports

High School: Waunakee (Wisc.)

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 210 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 493 overall, No. 23 tight end, No. 6 Wisconsin

Colston Loveland

Courtesy of Colston Loveland

High School: Gooding (Ind.)

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

Committed to: Michigan

Dylahn McKinney

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Colleyville Heritage (Texas)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 175 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 668 overall, No. 64 cornerback, No. 95 Texas

Committed to: Oklahoma State

Conner Harrell

Photo: Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

High School: Thompson (Ala.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 191 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 683 overall, No. 44 quarterback, No. 26 Alabama

Committed to: North Carolina

James Monds III

Photo: Mike Schaefer, 247Sports

High School: Vero Beach (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 177 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 695 overall, No. 67 cornerback, No. 98 Florida

Committed to: Indiana

Jared Badie

Photo: Ryan Easterling, 247Sports

High School: Oswego East (Ill.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 212 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 731 overall, No. 74 linebacker, No. 14 Illinois

Committed to: Illinois

Rashaud Pernell

Photo via Twitter/@Rashaudd_

High School: Highland Springs (Va.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 738 overall, No. 105 defensive lineman, No. 20 Virginia

Committed to: Virginia Tech

Kenzy Paul

Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

High School: McCallie School (Tenn.)

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 193 pounds

Recruit Ranking: No. 870 overall, No. 70 athlete, No. 31 Tennessee

Committed to: Vanderbilt

Gilbert Tongrongou

High School: Forest Park (Va.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 255 pounds

Committed to: Boston College

Nate Kurisky

Photo: Chris Anderson, 247Sports

High School: Gonzaga (Washington D.C.)

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 235 pounds

Committed to: Georgia Tech

Robert Spears-Jennings

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Broken Arrow (Okla.)

Position: Defensive Back

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Committed to: Oklahoma

Bryce Cowan

Photo: Zach Blostein, 247Sports

High School: Amos P. Godby (Fla.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 200 pounds

Committed to: Vanderbilt

Xavion Brice

Photo: Xavion Brice’s Twitter

High School: Seguin (Texas)

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Committed to: Oklahoma

Kivon Wright

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Manvel (Texas)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

Committed to: Boston College

Quan Peterson

Photo: John Del Bianco, 247Sports

High School: South Pointe (S.C.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Committed to: Syracuse

Kyle Efford

Courtesy of Kyle Efford

High School: Dacula (Ga.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 225 pounds

Committed to: Georgia Tech

KD Hutchinson

Courtesy of KD Hutchinson

High School: Harris County (Ga.)

Position: Athlete

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 175 pounds

Committed to: Vanderbilt

Corey Gordon

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Putnam City West (Okla.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 180 pounds

Committed to: Baylor

, , , , Football, Football, Recruiting

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home