Recapping a wild July 4 of commitments

The Fourth of July is usually a popular day for recruits to announce their commitment and that proved to be the case throughout Sunday.
Many of the top recruits in the class of 2022 brought an end to their recruitment during the holiday, announcing their commitment to the institution of their choice. As such, numerous Power 5 programs across the nation stockpiled talent in the hopes of building a winner for years to come.
Let’s take a look at which five and four-star 2022 recruits committed to a school over the weekend and where those recruits landed, as well as each Power 5 school’s fourth of July pickup.
Note: All measurables and recruiting rankings come courtesy of 247Sports and the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.
J.T. Tuimoloau
High School: Eastside Catholic (Wash.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 277 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 2 defensive lineman, No. 1 Washington
Committed to: Ohio State
Kelvin Banks
High School: Summer Creek (Texas)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 300 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 14 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 5 Texas
Committed to: Oregon
Derrick Moore
High School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 260 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 71 overall, No. 12 defensive lineman, No. 3 Maryland
Committed to: Oklahoma
Jordan Hudson
High School: Garland (Texas)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 113 overall, No. 14 wide receiver, No. 23 Texas
Committed to: SMU
Jacolby Spells
High School: American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 243 overall, No. 27 cornerback, No. 28 Florida
Committed to: West Virginia
Tyreese Fearbry
High School: Perry Traditional Academy (Pa.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 253 overall, No. 12 EDGE, No. 8 Pennsylvania
Committed to: Penn State
Zane Durant
High School: Lake Nona (Fla.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 251 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 338 overall, No. 46 defensive lineman, No. 42 Florida
Committed to: Penn State
Antonio Kite
High School: Anniston (Ala.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 342 overall, No. 23 athlete, No. 13 Alabama
Committed to: Alabama
KJ Miles
High School: St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 286 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 350 overall, No. 50 defensive lineman, No. 4 New Jersey
Committed to: Georgia Tech
Devin Moore
High School: Naples (Fla.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 364 overall, No. 25 safety, No. 48 Florida
Committed to: Notre Dame
Austin Brown
High School: Johnston City (Ill.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 390 overall, No. 28 safety, No. 6 Illinois
Committed to: Wisconsin
Kaleb Artis
High School: St. Francis Preparatory School (N.Y.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 430 overall, No. 63 defensive lineman, No. 2 New York
Andrew Keller
High School: Waunakee (Wisc.)
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 210 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 493 overall, No. 23 tight end, No. 6 Wisconsin
Colston Loveland
High School: Gooding (Ind.)
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
Committed to: Michigan
Dylahn McKinney
High School: Colleyville Heritage (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 175 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 668 overall, No. 64 cornerback, No. 95 Texas
Committed to: Oklahoma State
Conner Harrell
High School: Thompson (Ala.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 191 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 683 overall, No. 44 quarterback, No. 26 Alabama
Committed to: North Carolina
James Monds III
High School: Vero Beach (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 177 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 695 overall, No. 67 cornerback, No. 98 Florida
Committed to: Indiana
Jared Badie
High School: Oswego East (Ill.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 212 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 731 overall, No. 74 linebacker, No. 14 Illinois
Committed to: Illinois
Rashaud Pernell
High School: Highland Springs (Va.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 738 overall, No. 105 defensive lineman, No. 20 Virginia
Committed to: Virginia Tech
Kenzy Paul
High School: McCallie School (Tenn.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 193 pounds
Recruit Ranking: No. 870 overall, No. 70 athlete, No. 31 Tennessee
Committed to: Vanderbilt
Gilbert Tongrongou
High School: Forest Park (Va.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 255 pounds
Committed to: Boston College
Nate Kurisky
High School: Gonzaga (Washington D.C.)
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 235 pounds
Committed to: Georgia Tech
Robert Spears-Jennings
High School: Broken Arrow (Okla.)
Position: Defensive Back
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Committed to: Oklahoma
Bryce Cowan
High School: Amos P. Godby (Fla.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 200 pounds
Committed to: Vanderbilt
Xavion Brice
High School: Seguin (Texas)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Committed to: Oklahoma
Kivon Wright
High School: Manvel (Texas)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
Committed to: Boston College
Quan Peterson
High School: South Pointe (S.C.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Committed to: Syracuse
Kyle Efford
High School: Dacula (Ga.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 225 pounds
Committed to: Georgia Tech
KD Hutchinson
High School: Harris County (Ga.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 175 pounds
Committed to: Vanderbilt
Corey Gordon
High School: Putnam City West (Okla.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 180 pounds
Committed to: Baylor