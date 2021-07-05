Recapping a wild July 4 of commitments

By Tyler Calvaruso | July 5, 2021 11:08 am ET

The Fourth of July is usually a popular day for recruits to announce their commitment and that proved to be the case throughout Sunday.

Many of the top recruits in the class of 2022 brought an end to their recruitment during the holiday, announcing their commitment to the institution of their choice. As such, numerous Power 5 programs across the nation stockpiled talent in the hopes of building a winner for years to come.

Let’s take a look at which five and four-star 2022 recruits committed to a school over the weekend and where those recruits landed, as well as each Power 5 school’s fourth of July pickup.

Note: All measurables and recruiting rankings come courtesy of 247Sports and the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.