Friday Night Notes: 4-star commits for UCLA and Michigan State, 3 huge visits for Oklahoma, and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

This past week’s biggest recruitment in the country came when four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClure announced his commitment to UCLA. McClure (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is ranked No. 34 at his position and No. 18 in the state of California.

Last season as a Junior, McClure posted 38 catches, 958 yards and eight touchdowns on offense. He also put in some exceptional work with the special teams unit, totaling 414 yards on just 13 punt returns and 118 more on three kickoffs.

Asked about his decision, McClure told 247 Sports that he has a great relationship with the staff and has a strong comfort level.

“I had a chance to talk with Chip Kelly one on one there and he was super cool. He asked me about some of my favorite routes and then during practice, he asked me what I would do in certain situations. It was a good time and I always have a really strong comfort level there at UCLA.”

McClure had offers from 15 other schools but chose the Bruins over reported finalists Arizona, Indiana and Washington. This addition makes 10 commits for UCLA’s 2023 class. He is their top recruit in this cycle and raises them to No. 61 in the rankings.