19 recruits who have signed up for Coach Prime's class of 2023 at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes have been the biggest story in the recruiting game over the last couple of months. While they’re coming off a 1-11 season their fortunes have changed in a profound way. Ever since Deion Sanders was hired as their head coach Boulder has become the hottest destination on the recruiting circuit.

Colorado even pulled off the biggest coup of this recruiting cycle, flipping Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback and the No. 2 overall recruit Cormani McClain from Miami. Sanders has also been on fire in the transfer portal, where he’s picked up another 25 players – including 2022’s top-ranked recruit, cornerback Travis Hunter. All together, Colorado’s 2023 class now ranks No. 21 in the country.

Here’s a head-count of the 19 Seniors who have signed their National Letters of Intent to play for Coach Prime next season at Colorado.

