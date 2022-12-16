Counting down the top 10 tackling leaders of the 2022 season

Counting down the top 10 tackling leaders of the 2022 season

Football

Counting down the top 10 tackling leaders of the 2022 season

By December 16, 2022 1:52 pm

By |

It’s state championship time, which means the high school football season is rapidly coming to a close.

Let’s take a moment to honor some more of the top players this year. Here are the nation’s top 10 leaders in total tackles of the 2022 season per MaxPreps.

More high school football leaders

Top 10 rushing leaders

Top 10 receiving leaders

10
Ben Cutter - East Lincoln (N.C.)

201 total tackles

9
Leighton Loge - Nelsonville-York (Ohio)

204 total tackles

8
Garrett Trevino - Colinsville (Texas)

207 total tackles

7
Jimmy Vasquez - Greenwood (Texas)

209 total tackles

6
Carson Jenkins - Northern Nash (N.C.)

216 total tackles

5
Brandt Patek - Cuero (Texas)

221 total tackles

4
Matthew Brimhall - Snowflake (Ariz.)

225 total tackles

3
Jason Minter - Celeste (Texas)

228 total tackles

2
Connor Green - Krum (Texas)

229 total tackles

1
Sean Burks - Cuero (Texas)

257 total tackles

, , , , , , Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home