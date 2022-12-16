Counting down the top 10 tackling leaders of the 2022 season

It’s state championship time, which means the high school football season is rapidly coming to a close.

Let’s take a moment to honor some more of the top players this year. Here are the nation’s top 10 leaders in total tackles of the 2022 season per MaxPreps.

More high school football leaders

Top 10 rushing leaders

Top 10 receiving leaders

10 Ben Cutter - East Lincoln (N.C.) 201 total tackles Related 9 Leighton Loge - Nelsonville-York (Ohio) 204 total tackles Related 8 Garrett Trevino - Colinsville (Texas) 207 total tackles Related 7 Jimmy Vasquez - Greenwood (Texas) 209 total tackles Related 6 Carson Jenkins - Northern Nash (N.C.) 216 total tackles Related 5 Brandt Patek - Cuero (Texas) 221 total tackles Related 4 Matthew Brimhall - Snowflake (Ariz.) 225 total tackles Related 3 Jason Minter - Celeste (Texas) 228 total tackles Related 2 Connor Green - Krum (Texas) 229 total tackles Related 1 Sean Burks - Cuero (Texas) 257 total tackles Related