Counting down the top 10 tackling leaders of the 2022 season

It’s state championship time, which means the high school football season is rapidly coming to a close.
Let’s take a moment to honor some more of the top players this year. Here are the nation’s top 10 leaders in total tackles of the 2022 season per MaxPreps.
10
Ben Cutter - East Lincoln (N.C.)
201 total tackles
9
Leighton Loge - Nelsonville-York (Ohio)
204 total tackles
8
Garrett Trevino - Colinsville (Texas)
207 total tackles
7
Jimmy Vasquez - Greenwood (Texas)
209 total tackles
6
Carson Jenkins - Northern Nash (N.C.)
216 total tackles
5
Brandt Patek - Cuero (Texas)
221 total tackles
4
Matthew Brimhall - Snowflake (Ariz.)
225 total tackles
3
Jason Minter - Celeste (Texas)
228 total tackles
2
Connor Green - Krum (Texas)
229 total tackles
1
Sean Burks - Cuero (Texas)
257 total tackles