Counting down the top 15 remaining undecided recruits of 2023

The 2022 college football season is now in full swing, but recruiting is a 365-days-a-year kind of competition. The action literally never stops. At the moment, Alabama has the lead in this current recruiting cycle with 310.10 overall points. However, there are still several high-end prospects that haven’t made their decision on where to play their college ball yet.
Here are the top 15 remaining undecided recruits in the class of 2023 and which colleges are considered “hot” to get their commitments.
More high school football stories
Four-star LB Dylan Williams decommits from USC
This week’s opponents for the top 25 teams
15
Isaac Smith
High school: Itawamba Agricultural (Miss.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 200 pounds
Contenders: Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State
14
Rodrick Pleasant
High school: Junipero Serra (Calif.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Contenders: Boston College, California, Oregon, Miami, Penn State
13
Karmello English
High school: Central (Ala.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Contenders: Kentucky, Michigan, Auburn, Alabama
12
Rueben Bain
High school: Miami Central (Fla.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 250 pounds
Contenders: Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Miami
11
Mateo Uiagalelei
High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 265 pounds
Contenders: Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Alabama
10
Javien Toviano
High school: Martin (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Contenders: Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma
9
Duce Robinson
High school: Pinnacle (Ariz.)
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
Contenders: Georgia, USC, Alabama, Texas, Oregon
8
Nyckoles Harbor
High school: Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
Contenders: Michigan, South Carolina, LSU, Georgia, Maryland
7
Damon Wilson
High school: Venice (Fla.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Contenders: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Texas
6
Samuel M'Pemba
High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 240 pounds
Contenders: Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Alabama
5
Keon Keeley
High school: Berkeley Prep (Calif.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 242 pounds
Contenders: Alabama, Ohio State, Florida
4
Samson Okunlola
High school: Thayer Academy (Mass.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 305 pounds
Contenders: Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Florida, Georgia
3
James Smith
High school: Carver (Ala.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
Contenders: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn
2
Qua Russaw
High school: Carver (Ala.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 230 pounds
Contenders: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn
1
Cormani McClain
High school: Lakeland (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 165 pounds
Contenders: Miami, Alabama, Florida