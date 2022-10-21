Counting down the top 15 remaining undecided recruits of 2023

Counting down the top 15 remaining undecided recruits of 2023

By October 20, 2022 8:00 pm

The 2022 college football season is now in full swing, but recruiting is a 365-days-a-year kind of competition. The action literally never stops. At the moment, Alabama has the lead in this current recruiting cycle with 310.10 overall points. However, there are still several high-end prospects that haven’t made their decision on where to play their college ball yet.

Here are the top 15 remaining undecided recruits in the class of 2023 and which colleges are considered “hot” to get their commitments.

15
Isaac Smith

(247Sports)

High school: Itawamba Agricultural (Miss.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Contenders: Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State

14
Rodrick Pleasant

(Greg Biggins – 247Sports)

High school: Junipero Serra (Calif.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Contenders: Boston College, California, Oregon, Miami, Penn State

13
Karmello English

(Jason Caldwell, 247Sports)

High school: Central (Ala.)

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Contenders: Kentucky, Michigan, Auburn, Alabama

12
Rueben Bain

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

High school: Miami Central (Fla.)

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Contenders: Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Miami

11
Mateo Uiagalelei

(Jerome Miron, 247Sports)

High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 265 pounds

Contenders: Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Alabama

10
Javien Toviano

(Mike Roach, 247Sports)

High school: Martin (Texas)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Contenders: Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma

9
Duce Robinson

(Blair Angulo, 247Sports)

High school: Pinnacle (Ariz.)

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

Contenders: Georgia, USC, Alabama, Texas, Oregon

8
Nyckoles Harbor

(Photo: Sam Webb, 247Sports)

High school: Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Contenders: Michigan, South Carolina, LSU, Georgia, Maryland

7
Damon Wilson

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

High school: Venice (Fla.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Contenders: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Texas

6
Samuel M'Pemba

(247Sports)

High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 240 pounds

Contenders: Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Alabama

5
Keon Keeley

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

High school: Berkeley Prep (Calif.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 242 pounds

Contenders: Alabama, Ohio State, Florida

4
Samson Okunlola

(Brian Dohn, 247Sports)

High school: Thayer Academy (Mass.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 305 pounds

Contenders: Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Florida, Georgia

3
James Smith

(Jason Caldwell, 247Sports)

High school: Carver (Ala.)

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310 pounds

Contenders: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn

2
Qua Russaw

(Jason Caldwell, 247Sports)

High school: Carver (Ala.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

Contenders: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn

1
Cormani McClain

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

High school: Lakeland (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 165 pounds

Contenders: Miami, Alabama, Florida

