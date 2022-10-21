Counting down the top 15 remaining undecided recruits of 2023

The 2022 college football season is now in full swing, but recruiting is a 365-days-a-year kind of competition. The action literally never stops. At the moment, Alabama has the lead in this current recruiting cycle with 310.10 overall points. However, there are still several high-end prospects that haven’t made their decision on where to play their college ball yet.

Here are the top 15 remaining undecided recruits in the class of 2023 and which colleges are considered “hot” to get their commitments.

15 Isaac Smith High school: Itawamba Agricultural (Miss.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 200 pounds Contenders: Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State Related 14 Rodrick Pleasant High school: Junipero Serra (Calif.) Position: Cornerback Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 175 pounds Contenders: Boston College, California, Oregon, Miami, Penn State Related 13 Karmello English High school: Central (Ala.) Position: Wide receiver Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 175 pounds Contenders: Kentucky, Michigan, Auburn, Alabama Related 12 Rueben Bain High school: Miami Central (Fla.) Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 250 pounds Contenders: Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Miami Related 11 Mateo Uiagalelei High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 265 pounds Contenders: Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Alabama Related 10 Javien Toviano High school: Martin (Texas) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 185 pounds Contenders: Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma Related 9 Duce Robinson High school: Pinnacle (Ariz.) Position: Tight end Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 225 pounds Contenders: Georgia, USC, Alabama, Texas, Oregon Related 8 Nyckoles Harbor High school: Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 225 pounds Contenders: Michigan, South Carolina, LSU, Georgia, Maryland Related 7 Damon Wilson High school: Venice (Fla.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 230 pounds Contenders: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Texas Related 6 Samuel M'Pemba High school: IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 240 pounds Contenders: Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Alabama Related 5 Keon Keeley High school: Berkeley Prep (Calif.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 242 pounds Contenders: Alabama, Ohio State, Florida Related 4 Samson Okunlola High school: Thayer Academy (Mass.) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 305 pounds Contenders: Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Florida, Georgia Related 3 James Smith High school: Carver (Ala.) Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 310 pounds Contenders: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn Related 2 Qua Russaw High school: Carver (Ala.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 230 pounds Contenders: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn Related 1 Cormani McClain High school: Lakeland (Fla.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 165 pounds Contenders: Miami, Alabama, Florida Related