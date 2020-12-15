Each Big 12 football program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now only three days away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
After starting out with the SEC and then jumping to the Big Ten and ACC, it’s time to take a look at each Big 12 football program’s top-ranked 2021 commit, according to 247Sports. Let’s get right into it.
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.
Baylor: Kyron Drones
School: Shadow Creek (Texas)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Iowa State: Tyler Maro
School: Assumption (Iowa)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 260 pounds
Kansas: Devin Neal
School: Lawrence (Kan.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 208 pounds
Kansas State: Jake Rubley
School: Valley (Iowa)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 205 pounds
Oklahoma: Caleb Williams
School: Gonzaga (D.C.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 pounds
Oklahoma State: Aden Kelley
School: Thomas Fay-Custer (Okla.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 275 pounds
TCU: Chris Murray
School: Hirschi (Texas)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 240 pounds
Texas: Ja'Tavion Sanders
School: Ryan (Texas)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 220 pounds
Texas Tech: Behren Morton
School: Eastland (Texas)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
West Virginia: Wyatt Milum
School: Spring Valley (W. Va.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 273 pounds