Each Big 12 football program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

By December 15, 2020 10:32 am

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now only three days away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

After starting out with the SEC and then jumping to the Big Ten and ACC, it’s time to take a look at each Big 12 football program’s top-ranked 2021 commit, according to 247Sports. Let’s get right into it.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Baylor: Kyron Drones

Photo: 247Sports

School: Shadow Creek (Texas)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Iowa State: Tyler Maro

Sean Bock, 247Sports

School: Assumption (Iowa)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 260 pounds

Kansas: Devin Neal

Ryan Wallace, 247Sports

School: Lawrence (Kan.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 208 pounds

Kansas State: Jake Rubley

Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

School: Valley (Iowa)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Oklahoma: Caleb Williams

Photo: 247Sports

School: Gonzaga (D.C.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Oklahoma State: Aden Kelley

Cody Nagel, 247Sports

School: Thomas Fay-Custer (Okla.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 275 pounds

TCU: Chris Murray

Photo via Twitter/@Young_ChrisK

School: Hirschi (Texas)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 240 pounds

Texas: Ja'Tavion Sanders

Jeff Woo/Denton Record-Chronicle

School: Ryan (Texas)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 220 pounds

Texas Tech: Behren Morton

School: Eastland (Texas)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

West Virginia: Wyatt Milum

Mark Brennan, 247Sports

School: Spring Valley (W. Va.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 273 pounds

