Each Big Ten team's top recruit in the class of 2023

By October 18, 2022 11:39 am

Michigan and Ohio State are still undefeated and on top of the Big Ten so far in 2022. The race to crown the king of next year’s recruiting class is still very much undecided, though.

Let’s look at the highest-ranked commit in each Big Ten program’s 2023 recruiting class.

Illinois: Kaden Feagin

Joey Wagner, 247Sports

High school: Arthur Sr (Ill.)

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 221 pounds

Indiana: Amare Ferrell

Hale McGranahan, 247Sports

High school: Columbia (Fla.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 192 pounds

Iowa: Kadyn Proctor

Sean Bock, 247Sports

High school: Southeast Polk (Iowa)

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 330 pounds

Maryland: Kevis Thomas

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Lowndes (Ga.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 179 pounds

Michigan: Enow Etta

Sean Schefter, 247Sports

High school: Covenant Christian Academy (Texas)

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

Michigan State: Bai Jobe

247Sports

High school: Community Christian (Okla.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Minnesota: Jerome Williams

247Sports

High school: Osseo Senior (Minn.)

Position: Interior offensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 285 pounds

Nebraska: Omarion Miller

Will Turboff, 247Sports

High school: North Caddo (La.)

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Northwestern: Nigel Glover

Mick Walker, 247Sports

High school: Northmont (Ohio)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 210 pounds

Ohio State: Brandon Inniss

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: American Heritage

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Penn State: Alex Birchmeier

@Alex_Birchmeier

High school: Broad Run (Va.)

Position: Interior offensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 285 pounds

Purdue: Kendrick Gilbert

Steve Wilftfong, 247Sports

High school: Cathedral (Ind.)

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 250 pounds

Rutgers: JaSire Peterson

Shawn Brown, 247Sports

High school: Union City (N.J.)

Position: Interior offensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 270 pounds

Wisconsin: Christopher Terek

Brad Fedie, 247Sports

High school: Glenbard West (Ill.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

