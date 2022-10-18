Each Big Ten team's top recruit in the class of 2023

Michigan and Ohio State are still undefeated and on top of the Big Ten so far in 2022. The race to crown the king of next year’s recruiting class is still very much undecided, though.
Let’s look at the highest-ranked commit in each Big Ten program’s 2023 recruiting class.
Live-Stream High School Football:
Illinois: Kaden Feagin
High school: Arthur Sr (Ill.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 221 pounds
Indiana: Amare Ferrell
High school: Columbia (Fla.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 192 pounds
Iowa: Kadyn Proctor
High school: Southeast Polk (Iowa)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 330 pounds
Get all the latest Iowa news at USA TODAY Sports’ Hawkeyes Wire.
Maryland: Kevis Thomas
High school: Lowndes (Ga.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 179 pounds
Michigan: Enow Etta
High school: Covenant Christian Academy (Texas)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 260 pounds
Get all the latest Michigan news at USA TODAY Sports’ Wolverines Wire.
Michigan State: Bai Jobe
High school: Community Christian (Okla.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
Get all the latest Michigan State news at USA TODAY Sports’ Spartans Wire.
Minnesota: Jerome Williams
High school: Osseo Senior (Minn.)
Position: Interior offensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 285 pounds
Nebraska: Omarion Miller
High school: North Caddo (La.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Get all the latest Nebraska news at USA TODAY Sports’ Cornhuskers Wire.
Northwestern: Nigel Glover
High school: Northmont (Ohio)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 210 pounds
Ohio State: Brandon Inniss
High school: American Heritage
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Get all the latest Ohio State news at USA TODAY Sports’ Buckeyes Wire.
Penn State: Alex Birchmeier
High school: Broad Run (Va.)
Position: Interior offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 285 pounds
Get all the latest Penn State news at USA TODAY Sports’ Nittany Lions Wire.
Purdue: Kendrick Gilbert
High school: Cathedral (Ind.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 250 pounds
Rutgers: JaSire Peterson
High school: Union City (N.J.)
Position: Interior offensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 270 pounds
Get all the latest Scarlet Knights news at USA TODAY Sports’ Rutgers Wire.
Wisconsin: Christopher Terek
High school: Glenbard West (Ill.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 295 pounds
Get all the latest Wisconsin news at USA TODAY Sports’ Badgers Wire.