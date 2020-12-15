Each Pac-12 football program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now only three days away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
After starting out with the SEC and then jumping to the Big Ten, ACC and Big 12, it’s time to wrap up the Power 5 by taking a look at each Pac-12 football program’s top-ranked 2021 commit, according to 247Sports. Let’s get right into it.
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.
Arizona: Clay Millen
School: Mount Si (Wash.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 188 pounds
Arizona State: Isaiah Johnson
School: St. Bernard (Calif.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
California: J. Michael Sturdivant
School: Marcus (Texas)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 185 pounds
Colorado: Erik Olsen
School: Heritage (Colo.)
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
Oregon: Kingsley Suamataia
School: Orem (Utah)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
Oregon State: Damir Collins
School: Jefferson (Ore.)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 185 pounds
Stanford: Aaron Armitage
School: Blair Academy (N.J.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 242 pounds
UCLA: Thomas Cole
School: San Luis Obispo (Calif.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 265 pounds
USC: Miller Moss
School: Bishop Alemany (Calif.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 197 pounds
Utah: Ethan Calvert
School: Oaks Christian (Calif.)
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 pounds
Washington: Sam Huard
School: Kennedy Catholic (Wash.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Washington State: CJ Moore
School: Iowa Western C.C. (Iowa)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 175 pounds