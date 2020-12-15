Each Pac-12 football program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now only three days away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

After starting out with the SEC and then jumping to the Big Ten, ACC and Big 12, it’s time to wrap up the Power 5 by taking a look at each Pac-12 football program’s top-ranked 2021 commit, according to 247Sports. Let’s get right into it.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.