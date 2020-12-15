USA Today Sports

Each Pac-12 football program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

Each Pac-12 football program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

Early Signing Period

Each Pac-12 football program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

By December 15, 2020 12:15 pm

By |

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now only three days away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

After starting out with the SEC and then jumping to the Big Ten, ACC and Big 12, it’s time to wrap up the Power 5 by taking a look at each Pac-12 football program’s top-ranked 2021 commit, according to 247Sports. Let’s get right into it.

RELATED: Top 100: 2021 Recruiting Rankings

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Arizona: Clay Millen

Moni Samek, 247Sports

School: Mount Si (Wash.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 188 pounds

Arizona State: Isaiah Johnson

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

School: St. Bernard (Calif.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

California: J. Michael Sturdivant

Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

School: Marcus (Texas)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 185 pounds

Colorado: Erik Olsen

Photo: 247Sports

School: Heritage (Colo.)

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

Oregon: Kingsley Suamataia

Photo: 247Sports

School: Orem (Utah)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

Oregon State: Damir Collins

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

School: Jefferson (Ore.)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Stanford: Aaron Armitage

Albert Thomas, 247Sports

School: Blair Academy (N.J.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 242 pounds

UCLA: Thomas Cole

Patrick Yew, 247Sports

School: San Luis Obispo (Calif.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 265 pounds

USC: Miller Moss

Photo: 247Sports

School: Bishop Alemany (Calif.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 197 pounds

Get all the latest USC news at USA TODAY Sports’ Trojans Wire.

Utah: Ethan Calvert

Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

School: Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230 pounds

Washington: Sam Huard

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

School: Kennedy Catholic (Wash.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Washington State: CJ Moore

Pat Kinnison, 247Sports

School: Iowa Western C.C. (Iowa)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 175 pounds

, , , , , Early Signing Period, Football, National Signing Day, Signing Day

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/lists/each-pac-12-football-programs-highest-ranked-2021-commit
Each Pac-12 football program's highest-ranked 2021 commit
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.