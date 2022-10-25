Each PAC-12 program's highest-ranked recruit of 2023

The top college football players in the country are often found in the South or in Midwest, but there are exceptions to the rule.

When it comes to the recruiting class of 2023, the PAC-12 conference is lagging behind their competition in the SEC and the Big Ten. However, they do have one distinct advantage in this race. Several of the top quarterback recruits in this class have committed to playing on the west coast.

Here are the top-ranked recruits in 2023 for each program in the PAC-12.

Arizona: Brayden Dorman

(Brayden Dorman)

High school: Vista Ridge (Colo.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 206 pounds

Arizona State: Chase Davis

(Chase Davis/Twitter)

High school: Little Elm (Texas)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Cal: Nyziah Hunter

(247Sports)

High school: Salinas (Calif.)

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 192 pounds

UCLA: R.J. Jones

(Greg Biggins, 247Sports)

High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Colorado: CJ Turner

(247Sports)

High school: Star City (Ark.)

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Oregon: Dante Moore

(Elite 11)

High school: King (Mich.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Oregon State: Kelze Howard

(247Sports)

High school: Spring Valley (Nev.)

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

USC: Malachi Nelson

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

High school: Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 182 pounds

Stanford: Walker Lyons

(Lyons Photo, 247Sports)

High school: Folsom (Calif.)

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Utah: Randon Fontenette

(Randon Fontenette)

High school: Brazosport (Texas)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 189 pounds

Washington: Curley Reed

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

High school: Lake Charles College Prep (La.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Washington State: Noah Dunham

(Dunham Photo, 247Sports)

High school: Yuba City (Calif.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 275 pounds

