Each PAC-12 program's highest-ranked recruit of 2023

The top college football players in the country are often found in the South or in Midwest, but there are exceptions to the rule.
When it comes to the recruiting class of 2023, the PAC-12 conference is lagging behind their competition in the SEC and the Big Ten. However, they do have one distinct advantage in this race. Several of the top quarterback recruits in this class have committed to playing on the west coast.
Here are the top-ranked recruits in 2023 for each program in the PAC-12.
Related:
Top-ranked recruit for each Big Ten program
Top-ranked recruit for each SEC program
Arizona: Brayden Dorman
High school: Vista Ridge (Colo.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 206 pounds
Arizona State: Chase Davis
High school: Little Elm (Texas)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Cal: Nyziah Hunter
High school: Salinas (Calif.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 192 pounds
UCLA: R.J. Jones
High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
Colorado: CJ Turner
High school: Star City (Ark.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 pounds
Oregon: Dante Moore
High school: King (Mich.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Oregon State: Kelze Howard
High school: Spring Valley (Nev.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 pounds
USC: Malachi Nelson
High school: Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 182 pounds
Stanford: Walker Lyons
High school: Folsom (Calif.)
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Utah: Randon Fontenette
High school: Brazosport (Texas)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 189 pounds
Washington: Curley Reed
High school: Lake Charles College Prep (La.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Washington State: Noah Dunham
High school: Yuba City (Calif.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 275 pounds