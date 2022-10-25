Each PAC-12 program's highest-ranked recruit of 2023

The top college football players in the country are often found in the South or in Midwest, but there are exceptions to the rule.

When it comes to the recruiting class of 2023, the PAC-12 conference is lagging behind their competition in the SEC and the Big Ten. However, they do have one distinct advantage in this race. Several of the top quarterback recruits in this class have committed to playing on the west coast.

Here are the top-ranked recruits in 2023 for each program in the PAC-12.

Related:

Top-ranked recruit for each Big Ten program

Top-ranked recruit for each SEC program

Arizona: Brayden Dorman High school: Vista Ridge (Colo.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 206 pounds Related Arizona State: Chase Davis High school: Little Elm (Texas) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 185 pounds Related Cal: Nyziah Hunter High school: Salinas (Calif.) Position: Wide receiver Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 192 pounds Related UCLA: R.J. Jones High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 195 pounds Related Colorado: CJ Turner High school: Star City (Ark.) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 210 pounds Related Oregon: Dante Moore High school: King (Mich.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 210 pounds Related Oregon State: Kelze Howard High school: Spring Valley (Nev.) Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 250 pounds Related USC: Malachi Nelson High school: Los Alamitos (Calif.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 182 pounds Related Stanford: Walker Lyons High school: Folsom (Calif.) Position: Tight end Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 230 pounds Related Utah: Randon Fontenette High school: Brazosport (Texas) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 189 pounds Related Washington: Curley Reed High school: Lake Charles College Prep (La.) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 180 pounds Related Washington State: Noah Dunham High school: Yuba City (Calif.) Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 275 pounds Related