Each SEC football program's highest-ranked recruit of 2023

The SEC remains the standard for college football competition, and it’s where the best recruits in the country tend to go. You won’t find anything closer to an NFL-level of play than here.
Right now, Nick Saban’s infamously tough Alabama program is at the top of the 2023 recruiting rankings. Several conference rivals are also high on the list, including Georgia (No. 2), Florida (No. 11) and South Carolina (No. 15).
It helps to have a legendary coach like Saban on your side, but the truth is that players win championships.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each SEC program’s 2023 recruiting class.
Alabama: Caleb Downs
High school: Mill Creek (Ga.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Arkansas: Shamar Easter
High school: Ashdown, (Ark.)
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
Auburn: Jeremiah Cobb
High school: Montgomery (Ala.)
Position: Running back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
Florida: Aidan Mizell
High school: Boone (Fla.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Georgia: A.J. Harris
High school: Central (Ala.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Kentucky: Avery Stuart
High school: Alabama Christian Academy (Ala.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 174 pounds
LSU: Shelton Samson Jr.
High school: Catholic (La.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 181 pounds
Mississippi State: Chris Parson
High school: Ravenwood (Tenn.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 200 pounds
Missouri: Brett Norfleet
High school: Francis Howell (Mo.)
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 220 pounds
Ole Miss: Suntarine Perkins
High school: Raleigh (Miss.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
South Carolina: Markee Anderson
High school: Dorman (S.C.)
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 320 pounds
Tennessee: Nicholaus Iamaleava
High school: Warren (Calif.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195 pounds
Texas A&M: David Hicks
High school: Paetow (Texas)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 270 pounds
Vanderbilt: Martel Hight
High school: Rome (Ga.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 161 pounds