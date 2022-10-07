Each SEC football program's highest-ranked recruit of 2023

The SEC remains the standard for college football competition, and it’s where the best recruits in the country tend to go. You won’t find anything closer to an NFL-level of play than here.

Right now, Nick Saban’s infamously tough Alabama program is at the top of the 2023 recruiting rankings. Several conference rivals are also high on the list, including Georgia (No. 2), Florida (No. 11) and South Carolina (No. 15).

It helps to have a legendary coach like Saban on your side, but the truth is that players win championships.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each SEC program’s 2023 recruiting class.

Alabama: Caleb Downs

Rusty Mansell – 247Sports

High school: Mill Creek (Ga.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Arkansas: Shamar Easter

photo: @easter_shamar

High school: Ashdown, (Ark.)

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Auburn: Jeremiah Cobb

Christian Clemente, 247Sports

High school: Montgomery (Ala.)

Position: Running back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Florida: Aidan Mizell

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Boone (Fla.)

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Georgia: A.J. Harris

Rusty Mansell: 247Sports

High school: Central (Ala.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Kentucky: Avery Stuart

Photo: 247Sports

High school: Alabama Christian Academy (Ala.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 174 pounds

LSU: Shelton Samson Jr.

Sonny Shipp – 247Sports

High school: Catholic (La.)

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 181 pounds

Mississippi State: Chris Parson

Photo: Elite11

High school: Ravenwood (Tenn.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Missouri: Brett Norfleet

Photo: @brettnorfleet5

High school: Francis Howell (Mo.)

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 220 pounds

Ole Miss: Suntarine Perkins

(USA TODAY Network)

High school: Raleigh (Miss.)

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

South Carolina: Markee Anderson

Hale McGranahan, 247Sports

High school: Dorman (S.C.)

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 320 pounds

Tennessee: Nicholaus Iamaleava

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Warren (Calif.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

Texas A&M: David Hicks

Jordan Scruggs, 247Sports

High school: Paetow (Texas)

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 270 pounds

Vanderbilt: Martel Hight

Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High school: Rome (Ga.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 161 pounds

