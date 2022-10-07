Each SEC football program's highest-ranked recruit of 2023

The SEC remains the standard for college football competition, and it’s where the best recruits in the country tend to go. You won’t find anything closer to an NFL-level of play than here.

Right now, Nick Saban’s infamously tough Alabama program is at the top of the 2023 recruiting rankings. Several conference rivals are also high on the list, including Georgia (No. 2), Florida (No. 11) and South Carolina (No. 15).

It helps to have a legendary coach like Saban on your side, but the truth is that players win championships.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each SEC program’s 2023 recruiting class.

