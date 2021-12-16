Early Signing Period: Notable signing updates from USA TODAY High School Sports' top 25

The early signing period has arrived, with recruits across the country making their future football plans official.

Recently it’s been a wild college football landscape in the recruiting world, highlighted by a big-time coaching carousel—USC’s Lincoln Riley and LSU’s Brian Kelly leading the way—and NIL possibilities.

And plenty of buzz has already been created—most notably, by Travis Hunter (Collins Hill, Ga.). The No. 2 prospect in the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings made a splash by flipping from Florida State to Jackson State, where he’ll begin his college career under head coach Deion Sanders.

As more of the top prospects throw on the cap and make their announcement, we’re taking a look at the latest updates from the rankings.

First up, the Top 25…

(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)