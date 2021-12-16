USA Today Sports

Early Signing Period: Notable signing updates from USA TODAY High School Sports' top 25

The early signing period has arrived, with recruits across the country making their future football plans official.

Recently it’s been a wild college football landscape in the recruiting world, highlighted by a big-time coaching carousel—USC’s Lincoln Riley and LSU’s Brian Kelly leading the way—and NIL possibilities.

And plenty of buzz has already been created—most notably, by Travis Hunter (Collins Hill, Ga.). The No. 2 prospect in the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings made a splash by flipping from Florida State to Jackson State, where he’ll begin his college career under head coach Deion Sanders.

As more of the top prospects throw on the cap and make their announcement, we’re taking a look at the latest updates from the rankings.

First up, the Top 25…

(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Walter Nolen - Powell (Tenn.)

Photo: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel, USA TODAY Network

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-4/325

College: Texas A&M

2. Travis Hunter - Collins Hill (Ga.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/165

College: Jackson State

t-3. Evan Stewart - Liberty (Texas)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-0/175

College: Texas A&M

t-3. Domani Jackson - Mater Dei (Calif.)

(Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports)

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

College: Uncommitted — down to USC and Alabama

5. Luther Burden - East St. Louis (Ill.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-2/194

College: Missouri

6. Travis Shaw - Grimsley (N.C.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-5/310

College: North Carolina

7. Jaheim Singletary - Riverside (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-2/170

College: Georgia

8. Denver Harris - North Shore (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/180

College: Uncommitted — announcement taking place on Saturday, Dec. 18.

9. Zach Rice - Liberty Christian Academy (Va.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-6/282

College: North Carolina

10. Devon Campbell - Bowie (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: IOL

Height/Weight: 6-3/310

College: Down to Texas and Oklahoma — announcing on Feb. 3, 2022.

11. Will Johnson - Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-3/190

College: Michigan

12. Shemar Stewart - Monsignor Pace (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-5/260

College: Uncommitted

13. Jeremiah Alexander - Thompson (Ala.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-2/255

College: Alabama

14. C.J. Hicks - Archbishop Alter (Ohio)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-3/220

College: Ohio State

t-15. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - Lakeland (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-3/280

College: Oklahoma

t-15. Walker Howard - St. Thomas More (La.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-1/195

College: LSU

17. Kelvin Banks - Summer Creek (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-5/300

College: Oregon

t-18. Harold Perkins - Cy Park (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-2.5/210

College: Uncommitted — announcing during Under Armour All-America Game

t-18. Bear Alexander - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-3/325

College: Georgia

20. Kamari Wilson - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-1/195

College: Florida

21. Branson Robinson - Germantown (Miss.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-10/220

College: Georgia

22. Will Campbell - Neville (La.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-6/300

College: LSU

23. Omari Abor - Duncanville (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-4/240

College: Uncommitted

24. Josh Conerly Jr. - Rainier Beach (Wash.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-5/275

College: Uncommitted — announcing on Feb. 3, 2022.

25. Jacoby Mathews - Ponchatoula (La.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-2/205

College: Uncommitted — announcing on Feb. 3, 2022.

Home