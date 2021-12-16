Early Signing Period: Notable signing updates from USA TODAY High School Sports' top 25

The early signing period has arrived, with recruits across the country making their future football plans official.
Recently it’s been a wild college football landscape in the recruiting world, highlighted by a big-time coaching carousel—USC’s Lincoln Riley and LSU’s Brian Kelly leading the way—and NIL possibilities.
And plenty of buzz has already been created—most notably, by Travis Hunter (Collins Hill, Ga.). The No. 2 prospect in the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings made a splash by flipping from Florida State to Jackson State, where he’ll begin his college career under head coach Deion Sanders.
As more of the top prospects throw on the cap and make their announcement, we’re taking a look at the latest updates from the rankings.
First up, the Top 25…
(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)
1. Walter Nolen - Powell (Tenn.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-4/325
College: Texas A&M
2. Travis Hunter - Collins Hill (Ga.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-1/165
College: Jackson State
Read More:
Deion Sanders and Jackson State flip top 2022 recruit Travis Hunter
t-3. Evan Stewart - Liberty (Texas)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-0/175
College: Texas A&M
t-3. Domani Jackson - Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-1/185
College: Uncommitted — down to USC and Alabama
5. Luther Burden - East St. Louis (Ill.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-2/194
College: Missouri
6. Travis Shaw - Grimsley (N.C.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-5/310
College: North Carolina
7. Jaheim Singletary - Riverside (Fla.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-2/170
College: Georgia
8. Denver Harris - North Shore (Texas)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-1/180
College: Uncommitted — announcement taking place on Saturday, Dec. 18.
9. Zach Rice - Liberty Christian Academy (Va.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-6/282
College: North Carolina
10. Devon Campbell - Bowie (Texas)
Position: IOL
Height/Weight: 6-3/310
College: Down to Texas and Oklahoma — announcing on Feb. 3, 2022.
11. Will Johnson - Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-3/190
College: Michigan
12. Shemar Stewart - Monsignor Pace (Fla.)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-5/260
College: Uncommitted
WATCH:
13. Jeremiah Alexander - Thompson (Ala.)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-2/255
College: Alabama
14. C.J. Hicks - Archbishop Alter (Ohio)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-3/220
College: Ohio State
WATCH:
High School Sports Awards ‘Rapid Fire’ with Ohio State commit C.J. Hicks
t-15. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - Lakeland (Fla.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-3/280
College: Oklahoma
t-15. Walker Howard - St. Thomas More (La.)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-1/195
College: LSU
17. Kelvin Banks - Summer Creek (Texas)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-5/300
College: Oregon
t-18. Harold Perkins - Cy Park (Texas)
Position: LB
Height/Weight: 6-2.5/210
College: Uncommitted — announcing during Under Armour All-America Game
t-18. Bear Alexander - IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-3/325
College: Georgia
20. Kamari Wilson - IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: S
Height/Weight: 6-1/195
College: Florida
21. Branson Robinson - Germantown (Miss.)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 5-10/220
College: Georgia
22. Will Campbell - Neville (La.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-6/300
College: LSU
23. Omari Abor - Duncanville (Texas)
Position: DE
Height/Weight: 6-4/240
College: Uncommitted
24. Josh Conerly Jr. - Rainier Beach (Wash.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-5/275
College: Uncommitted — announcing on Feb. 3, 2022.
25. Jacoby Mathews - Ponchatoula (La.)
Position: S
Height/Weight: 6-2/205
College: Uncommitted — announcing on Feb. 3, 2022.