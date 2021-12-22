Where each state's top-ranked recruit signed during the early signing period

With the early signing period now in the books, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming months and where they will be continuing their careers.
With talent spanning from the east coast to the west coast, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at where the top-ranked recruit in each state signed during the early signing period.
Now, let’s get to it! Here’s where the top-ranked recruit in each state (and Washington D.C.) is set to play their college football.
Alabama: Jeremiah Alexander
High School: Thompson
Position: Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-2/255
College: Alabama
Alaska: Deuce Zimmerman
High School: East
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-1/185
College: Unsigned
Arizona: Anthony Lucas
High School: Chaparral
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-4.5/275 pounds
College: Texas A&M
Arkansas: Isaiah Sategna
High School: Fayetteville
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11/170
College: Arkansas
California: Domani Jackson
High School: Mater Dei
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-1/185
College: USC
Colorado: Gavin Sawchuk
High School: Valor Christian
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5-11/185
College: Oklahoma
Connecticut: Alessandro Lorenzetti
High School: The Loomis Chaffee School
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6/285
College: Michigan
Delaware: Braden Davis
High School: Middletown
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-5/195
College: South Carolina
Washington D.C.: Joshua Thompson
High School: St. John’s
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-2/185
College: Stanford
Florida: Jaheim Singletary
High School: Riverside
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-2/170
College: Georgia
Georgia: Travis Hunter
High School: Collins Hill
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-1/165
College: Jackson State
Hawaii: Tevarua Tafiti
High School: Punahou
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-3/222
College: Stanford
Idaho: Colston Loveland
High School: Gooding
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-5/230
College: Michigan
Illinois: Luther Burden
High School: East St. Louis
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-2/194
College: Missouri
Indiana: Dasan McCullough
High School: Bloomington South
Position: Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-5/220
College: Indiana
Iowa: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Position: Safety
Height/Weight: 6-2/190
College: Iowa
Kansas: Jaren Kanak
High School: Hays
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-2/210
College: Oklahoma
Kentucky: Dane Key
High School: Frederick Douglass
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-2/170
College: Kentucky
Louisiana: Walker Howard
High School: St. Thomas More
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-1/195
College: LSU
Maine: Jermaine Wiggins Jr.
High School: Bridgton Academy
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-4/230
College: Arizona
Maryland: Dani Dennis-Sutton
High School: McDonogh School
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5/250
College: Penn State
Massachusetts: Ty Chan
High School: Lawrence Academy
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6/300
College: Notre Dame
Michigan: Will Johnson
High School: Grosse Pointe South
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-3/190
College: Michigan
Minnesota: Trey Bixby
High School: Eden Prairie
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5/250
College: Minnesota
Mississippi: Branson Robinson
High School: Germantown
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5-10/220
College: Georgia
Missouri: Kevin Coleman
High School: St. Mary’s
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11/170
College: Undecided
Montana: Taco Dowler
High School: Billings West
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-10/165
College: Montana State
Nebraska: Deshawn Woods
High School: Central
Position: Interior Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-4/270
College: Missouri
Nevada: Zion Branch
High School: Bishop Gorman
Position: Safety
Height/Weight: 6-2.5/190
College: USC
New Hampshire: Jackson Paradis
High School: Tifton School
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 6-0/225
College: Buffalo
New Jersey: Jacob Allen
High School: Hun School
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6/270
College: Rutgers
New Mexico: Roger Carreon
High School: Jal
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-5/295
College: Boise State
New York: Moses Walker
High School: Erasmus Hall
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2/220
College: Rutgers
North Carolina: Travis Shaw
High School: Grimsley
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-5/310
College: North Carolina
North Dakota: Carson Hegerle
High School: West Fargo
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-3/180
College: North Dakota State
Ohio: C.J. Hicks
High School: Archbishop Alter
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-3/220
College: Ohio State
Oklahoma: Gentry Williams
High School: Booker T. Washington
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-1/170
College: Oklahoma
Oregon: Darrius Clemons
High School: Westview
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-3/205
College: Michigan
Pennsylvania: Enai White
High School: Imhotep Institute
Position: Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-5/230
College: Texas A&M
South Carolina: Jeadyn Lukus
High School: Mauldin
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-2/185
College: Clemson
South Dakota: Jacob Knuth
High School: Harrisburg
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-4/207
College: Minnesota
Tennessee: Walter Nolen
High School: Powell
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-4/325
College: Texas A&M
Texas: Evan Stewart
High School: Liberty
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-0/175
College: Texas A&M
Utah: Devin Brown
High School: Corner Canyon
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-3/189
College: USC
Virginia: Zach Rice
High School: Liberty Christian Academy
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6/282
College: North Carolina
Washington: Josh Conerly Jr.
High School: Rainier Beach
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-5/275
College: Unsigned
West Virginia: Corbin Page
High School: Spring Valley
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-5/257
College: West Virginia
Wisconsin: Joe Brunner
High School: Whitefish Bay
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6/300
College: Wisconsin
Wyoming: Isaac Schoenfeld
High School: Rock Springs
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-4/220
College: Wyoming