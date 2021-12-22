Where each state's top-ranked recruit signed during the early signing period

With the early signing period now in the books, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming months and where they will be continuing their careers.

With talent spanning from the east coast to the west coast, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at where the top-ranked recruit in each state signed during the early signing period.

Now, let’s get to it! Here’s where the top-ranked recruit in each state (and Washington D.C.) is set to play their college football.

Alabama: Jeremiah Alexander High School: Thompson Position: Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-2/255 College: Alabama
Alaska: Deuce Zimmerman High School: East Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-1/185 College: Unsigned
Arizona: Anthony Lucas High School: Chaparral Position: Defensive Line Height/Weight: 6-4.5/275 pounds College: Texas A&M
Arkansas: Isaiah Sategna High School: Fayetteville Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 5-11/170 College: Arkansas
California: Domani Jackson High School: Mater Dei Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-1/185 College: USC
Colorado: Gavin Sawchuk High School: Valor Christian Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-11/185 College: Oklahoma
Connecticut: Alessandro Lorenzetti High School: The Loomis Chaffee School Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-6/285 College: Michigan
Delaware: Braden Davis High School: Middletown Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-5/195 College: South Carolina
Washington D.C.: Joshua Thompson High School: St. John's Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-2/185 College: Stanford
Florida: Jaheim Singletary High School: Riverside Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-2/170 College: Georgia
Georgia: Travis Hunter High School: Collins Hill Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-1/165 College: Jackson State
Hawaii: Tevarua Tafiti High School: Punahou Position: Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-3/222 College: Stanford
Idaho: Colston Loveland High School: Gooding Position: Tight End Height/Weight: 6-5/230 College: Michigan
Illinois: Luther Burden High School: East St. Louis Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-2/194 College: Missouri
Indiana: Dasan McCullough High School: Bloomington South Position: Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-5/220 College: Indiana
Iowa: Xavier Nwankpa High School: Southeast Polk Position: Safety Height/Weight: 6-2/190 College: Iowa
Kansas: Jaren Kanak High School: Hays Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-2/210 College: Oklahoma
Kentucky: Dane Key High School: Frederick Douglass Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-2/170 College: Kentucky
Louisiana: Walker Howard High School: St. Thomas More Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-1/195 College: LSU
Maine: Jermaine Wiggins Jr. High School: Bridgton Academy Position: Defensive Line Height/Weight: 6-4/230 College: Arizona
Maryland: Dani Dennis-Sutton High School: McDonogh School Position: Defensive Line Height/Weight: 6-5/250 College: Penn State
Massachusetts: Ty Chan High School: Lawrence Academy Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-6/300 College: Notre Dame
Michigan: Will Johnson High School: Grosse Pointe South Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-3/190 College: Michigan
Minnesota: Trey Bixby High School: Eden Prairie Position: Defensive Line Height/Weight: 6-5/250 College: Minnesota
Mississippi: Branson Robinson High School: Germantown Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 5-10/220 College: Georgia
Missouri: Kevin Coleman High School: St. Mary's Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 5-11/170 College: Undecided
Montana: Taco Dowler High School: Billings West Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 5-10/165 College: Montana State
Nebraska: Deshawn Woods High School: Central Position: Interior Offensive Line Height/Weight: 6-4/270 College: Missouri
Nevada: Zion Branch High School: Bishop Gorman Position: Safety Height/Weight: 6-2.5/190 College: USC
New Hampshire: Jackson Paradis High School: Tifton School Position: Running Back Height/Weight: 6-0/225 College: Buffalo
New Jersey: Jacob Allen High School: Hun School Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-6/270 College: Rutgers
New Mexico: Roger Carreon High School: Jal Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/295 College: Boise State
New York: Moses Walker High School: Erasmus Hall Position: Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-2/220 College: Rutgers
North Carolina: Travis Shaw High School: Grimsley Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/310 College: North Carolina
North Dakota: Carson Hegerle High School: West Fargo Position: Athlete Height/Weight: 6-3/180 College: North Dakota State
Ohio: C.J. Hicks High School: Archbishop Alter Position: Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-3/220 College: Ohio State
Oklahoma: Gentry Williams High School: Booker T. Washington Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-1/170 College: Oklahoma
Oregon: Darrius Clemons High School: Westview Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-3/205 College: Michigan
Pennsylvania: Enai White High School: Imhotep Institute Position: Defensive End Height/Weight: 6-5/230 College: Texas A&M
South Carolina: Jeadyn Lukus High School: Mauldin Position: Cornerback Height/Weight: 6-2/185 College: Clemson
South Dakota: Jacob Knuth High School: Harrisburg Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-4/207 College: Minnesota
Tennessee: Walter Nolen High School: Powell Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-4/325 College: Texas A&M
Texas: Evan Stewart High School: Liberty Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-0/175 College: Texas A&M
Utah: Devin Brown High School: Corner Canyon Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-3/189 College: USC
Virginia: Zach Rice High School: Liberty Christian Academy Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-6/282 College: North Carolina
Washington: Josh Conerly Jr. High School: Rainier Beach Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/275 College: Unsigned
West Virginia: Corbin Page High School: Spring Valley Position: Tight End Height/Weight: 6-5/257 College: West Virginia
Wisconsin: Joe Brunner High School: Whitefish Bay Position: Offensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-6/300 College: Wisconsin
Wyoming: Isaac Schoenfeld High School: Rock Springs Position: Tight End Height/Weight: 6-4/220 College: Wyoming