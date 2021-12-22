USA Today Sports

Where each state's top-ranked recruit signed during the early signing period

Photo: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Recruiting

By December 22, 2021 12:43 pm

By |

With the early signing period now in the books, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming months and where they will be continuing their careers.

With talent spanning from the east coast to the west coast, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at where the top-ranked recruit in each state signed during the early signing period.

Now, let’s get to it! Here’s where the top-ranked recruit in each state (and Washington D.C.) is set to play their college football.

Alabama: Jeremiah Alexander

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Thompson

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-2/255

College: Alabama

Alaska: Deuce Zimmerman

Photo: 247Sports

High School: East

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

College: Unsigned

Arizona: Anthony Lucas

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Chaparral

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-4.5/275 pounds

College: Texas A&M

Arkansas: Isaiah Sategna

Photo: Danny West, 247Sports

High School: Fayetteville

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-11/170

College: Arkansas

California: Domani Jackson

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

High School: Mater Dei

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

College: USC

Colorado: Gavin Sawchuk

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Valor Christian

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-11/185

College: Oklahoma

Connecticut: Alessandro Lorenzetti

Photo: Loomis Chaffee School

High School: The Loomis Chaffee School

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-6/285

College: Michigan

Delaware: Braden Davis

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Middletown

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-5/195

College: South Carolina

Washington D.C.: Joshua Thompson

Photo via Twitter/@13k_Josh

High School: St. John’s

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-2/185

College: Stanford

Florida: Jaheim Singletary

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Riverside

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-2/170

College: Georgia

Georgia: Travis Hunter

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Collins Hill

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-1/165

College: Jackson State

Hawaii: Tevarua Tafiti

Photo: Steve Bartle, 247Sports

High School: Punahou

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-3/222

College: Stanford

Idaho: Colston Loveland

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Gooding

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-5/230

College: Michigan

Illinois: Luther Burden

Photo: 247Sports

High School: East St. Louis

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-2/194

College: Missouri

Indiana: Dasan McCullough

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Bloomington South

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-5/220

College: Indiana

Iowa: Xavier Nwankpa

Southeast Polk HS Athletics

High School: Southeast Polk

Position: Safety

Height/Weight: 6-2/190

College: Iowa

Kansas: Jaren Kanak

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Hays

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-2/210

College: Oklahoma

Kentucky: Dane Key

Photo: HUDL

High School: Frederick Douglass

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-2/170

College: Kentucky

Louisiana: Walker Howard

Photo: 247Sports

High School: St. Thomas More

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-1/195

College: LSU

Maine: Jermaine Wiggins Jr.

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Bridgton Academy

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-4/230

College: Arizona

Maryland: Dani Dennis-Sutton

Photo: 247Sports

High School: McDonogh School

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5/250

College: Penn State

Massachusetts: Ty Chan

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Lawrence Academy

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-6/300

College: Notre Dame

Michigan: Will Johnson

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Grosse Pointe South

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-3/190

College: Michigan

Minnesota: Trey Bixby

Photo: HUDL

High School: Eden Prairie

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5/250

College: Minnesota

Mississippi: Branson Robinson

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Germantown

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-10/220

College: Georgia

Missouri: Kevin Coleman

Photo: 247Sports

High School: St. Mary’s

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-11/170

College: Undecided

Montana: Taco Dowler

High School: Billings West

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-10/165

College: Montana State

Nebraska: Deshawn Woods

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: Central

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-4/270

College: Missouri

Nevada: Zion Branch

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Bishop Gorman

Position: Safety

Height/Weight: 6-2.5/190

College: USC

New Hampshire: Jackson Paradis

High School: Tifton School

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 6-0/225

College: Buffalo

New Jersey: Jacob Allen

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Hun School

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-6/270

College: Rutgers

New Mexico: Roger Carreon

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: Jal

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-5/295

College: Boise State

New York: Moses Walker

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Erasmus Hall

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2/220

College: Rutgers

North Carolina: Travis Shaw

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Grimsley

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-5/310

College: North Carolina

North Dakota: Carson Hegerle

High School: West Fargo

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-3/180

College: North Dakota State

Ohio: C.J. Hicks

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Archbishop Alter

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-3/220

College: Ohio State

Oklahoma: Gentry Williams

Photo: Danny West, 247Sports

High School: Booker T. Washington

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-1/170

College: Oklahoma

Oregon: Darrius Clemons

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Westview

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-3/205

College: Michigan

Pennsylvania: Enai White

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Imhotep Institute

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-5/230

College: Texas A&M

South Carolina: Jeadyn Lukus

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Mauldin

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-2/185

College: Clemson

South Dakota: Jacob Knuth

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Harrisburg

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-4/207

College: Minnesota

Tennessee: Walter Nolen

Syndication: Knoxville

High School: Powell

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-4/325

College: Texas A&M

Texas: Evan Stewart

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Liberty

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-0/175

College: Texas A&M

Utah: Devin Brown

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Corner Canyon

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-3/189

College: USC

Virginia: Zach Rice

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Liberty Christian Academy

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-6/282

College: North Carolina

Washington: Josh Conerly Jr.

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Rainier Beach

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-5/275

College: Unsigned

West Virginia: Corbin Page

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Spring Valley

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-5/257

College: West Virginia

Wisconsin: Joe Brunner

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Whitefish Bay

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-6/300

College: Wisconsin

Wyoming: Isaac Schoenfeld

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Rock Springs

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-4/220

College: Wyoming

