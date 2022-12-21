Early Signing Period: Tracking Wednesday's major recruiting moves

The early signing period runs from Wednesday to Friday, and several college football teams have jumped out ahead and gotten some huge recruiting wins already. Oregon got themselves a five-star recruit, while Alabama got two.

Here’s our tracker of the most-important signings/commitments of the day.

Daniel Harris: Georgia High school: Gulliver Prep (Fla.) Rating: Four stars Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 175 pounds Related Keyshawn Blackstock: Michigan State Junior College: Coffeyville Community College (Ga.) Rating: Four stars Position: Offensive line Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 315 pounds Related Leon Bell: Mississippi State Junior College: Kilgore (Texas) Rating: Four stars Position: Offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 300 pounds Related Karmello English: Michigan High school: Central (Ala.) Rating: Four stars Position: Wide receiver Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 175 pounds Related Malachi Coleman: Nebraska High school: Lincoln East (Neb.) Rating: Four stars Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 205 pounds Related Joshua Mickens: Ohio State High school: Lawrence Central (Ind.) Rating: Four stars Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 225 pounds Related Matayo Uiagalelei: Oregon High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Rating: Five stars Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 265 pounds Related Jayvant Brown: Kentucky High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) Rating: Four stars Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 220 pounds Related John Randle Jr. - Utah High school: Heights (Kan.) Rating: Four stars Position: Running back Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 185 pounds Related Amare Snowden - Wisconsin High school: Roseville (Mich.) Rating: Four stars Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 187 pounds Related Qua Russaw: Alabama High school: Carver (Ala.) Rating: Five stars Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 230 pounds Related James Smith: Alabama High school: Carver (Ala.) Rating: Five stars Position: Defensive line Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 310 pounds Related Micah Tease: Texas A&M High school: Booker T. Washington (Okla.) Rating: Four stars Position: Athlete Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 180 pounds Related