Early Signing Period: Tracking Wednesday's major recruiting moves

The early signing period runs from Wednesday to Friday, and several college football teams have jumped out ahead and gotten some huge recruiting wins already. Oregon got themselves a five-star recruit, while Alabama got two.
Here’s our tracker of the most-important signings/commitments of the day.
Daniel Harris: Georgia
High school: Gulliver Prep (Fla.)
Rating: Four stars
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Keyshawn Blackstock: Michigan State
Junior College: Coffeyville Community College (Ga.)
Rating: Four stars
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 315 pounds
Leon Bell: Mississippi State
Junior College: Kilgore (Texas)
Rating: Four stars
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 300 pounds
Karmello English: Michigan
High school: Central (Ala.)
Rating: Four stars
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Malachi Coleman: Nebraska
High school: Lincoln East (Neb.)
Rating: Four stars
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 205 pounds
Joshua Mickens: Ohio State
High school: Lawrence Central (Ind.)
Rating: Four stars
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
Matayo Uiagalelei: Oregon
High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Rating: Five stars
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 265 pounds
Jayvant Brown: Kentucky
High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
Rating: Four stars
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 220 pounds
John Randle Jr. - Utah
High school: Heights (Kan.)
Rating: Four stars
Position: Running back
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Amare Snowden - Wisconsin
High school: Roseville (Mich.)
Rating: Four stars
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 187 pounds
Qua Russaw: Alabama
High school: Carver (Ala.)
Rating: Five stars
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 230 pounds
James Smith: Alabama
High school: Carver (Ala.)
Rating: Five stars
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
Micah Tease: Texas A&M
High school: Booker T. Washington (Okla.)
Rating: Four stars
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds