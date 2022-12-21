Early Signing Period: Tracking Wednesday's major recruiting moves

By December 21, 2022 2:15 pm

The early signing period runs from Wednesday to Friday, and several college football teams have jumped out ahead and gotten some huge recruiting wins already. Oregon got themselves a five-star recruit, while Alabama got two.

Here’s our tracker of the most-important signings/commitments of the day.

Daniel Harris: Georgia

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

High school: Gulliver Prep (Fla.)

Rating: Four stars

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Keyshawn Blackstock: Michigan State

Greg Oyster, 247 Sports

Junior College: Coffeyville Community College (Ga.)

Rating: Four stars

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 315 pounds

Leon Bell: Mississippi State

247 Sports

Junior College: Kilgore (Texas)

Rating: Four stars

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 300 pounds

Karmello English: Michigan

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Central (Ala.)

Rating: Four stars

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Malachi Coleman: Nebraska

Malachi Coleman

Will Turboff, 247 Sports

High school: Lincoln East (Neb.)

Rating: Four stars

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 205 pounds

Joshua Mickens: Ohio State

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High school: Lawrence Central (Ind.)

Rating: Four stars

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Matayo Uiagalelei: Oregon

247 Sports

High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Rating: Five stars

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 265 pounds

Jayvant Brown: Kentucky

Jayvant Brown

247 Sports

High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Rating: Four stars

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 220 pounds

John Randle Jr. - Utah

Michael Swain, 247 Sports

High school: Heights (Kan.)

Rating: Four stars

Position: Running back

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Amare Snowden - Wisconsin

247Sports

High school: Roseville (Mich.)

Rating: Four stars

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 187 pounds

Qua Russaw: Alabama

Jason Caldwell, 247 Sports

High school: Carver (Ala.)

Rating: Five stars

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

James Smith: Alabama

James Smith

Jason Caldwell, 247 Sports

High school: Carver (Ala.)

Rating: Five stars

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310 pounds

Micah Tease: Texas A&M

Parker Thune, 247 Sports

High school: Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

Rating: Four stars

Position: Athlete

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

