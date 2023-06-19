Sections

Elijah Brown tops list of the 7 highest-ranked weekend college commitments

Some high-end talent came off the board in the recruiting race this weekend. The biggest prize went to Stanford, who got a commitment from Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star quarterback Elijah Brown. Ole Miss was also able to pick up a blue-chip QB recruit of their own, and several other recruits ranked in the top 100 also made their college commitments.

Here are the seven best high school football players who made college commitments this weekend, going by On3’s national rankings.

1
Elijah Brown: Stanford (2024)

Elijah Brown

Elite 11

High school: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Position: Quarterback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

National ranking: No. 63

2
Marcelles Williams: USC (2024)

Marcelles Williams

247Sports

High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Position: Cornerback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

National ranking: No. 71

3
Aaron Chiles: Florida (2024)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.)

Position: Linebacker

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

National ranking: No. 109

4
Amir Jackson: Florida (2024)

Amir Jackson

Roy Callahan, 247Sports

High school: Portal (Ga.)

Position: Athlete

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 223 pounds

National ranking: No. 129

5
Nathan Roy: Minnesota (2024)

Nathan Roy

Brad Fedie, 247Sports

High school: Mukwonago (Wisc.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 275 pounds

National ranking: No. 136

6
Nate Roberts: Notre Dame (2025)

Nate Roberts

247Sports

High school: Washington (Okla.)

Position: Tight end

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

National ranking: No. 136

7
Austin Simmons: Ole Miss (2023)

Austin Simmons

247Sports

High school: Moore Haven (Fla.)

Position: Quarterback

Rating: Four stars

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

National ranking: No. 167

