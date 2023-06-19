Elijah Brown tops list of the 7 highest-ranked weekend college commitments

Some high-end talent came off the board in the recruiting race this weekend. The biggest prize went to Stanford, who got a commitment from Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star quarterback Elijah Brown. Ole Miss was also able to pick up a blue-chip QB recruit of their own, and several other recruits ranked in the top 100 also made their college commitments.

Here are the seven best high school football players who made college commitments this weekend, going by On3’s national rankings.

More football stories

14 of the greatest single-season RB performances in HS history

HS Football Watchlist: Top 10 wide receivers in the 2024 cycle