Elijah Brown tops list of the 7 highest-ranked weekend college commitments

Some high-end talent came off the board in the recruiting race this weekend. The biggest prize went to Stanford, who got a commitment from Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star quarterback Elijah Brown. Ole Miss was also able to pick up a blue-chip QB recruit of their own, and several other recruits ranked in the top 100 also made their college commitments.
Here are the seven best high school football players who made college commitments this weekend, going by On3’s national rankings.
More football stories
14 of the greatest single-season RB performances in HS history
HS Football Watchlist: Top 10 wide receivers in the 2024 cycle
1
Elijah Brown: Stanford (2024)
High school: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: Quarterback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
National ranking: No. 63
2
Marcelles Williams: USC (2024)
High school: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: Cornerback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
National ranking: No. 71
3
Aaron Chiles: Florida (2024)
High school: Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.)
Position: Linebacker
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
National ranking: No. 109
4
Amir Jackson: Florida (2024)
High school: Portal (Ga.)
Position: Athlete
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 223 pounds
National ranking: No. 129
5
Nathan Roy: Minnesota (2024)
High school: Mukwonago (Wisc.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 275 pounds
National ranking: No. 136
6
Nate Roberts: Notre Dame (2025)
High school: Washington (Okla.)
Position: Tight end
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
National ranking: No. 136
7
Austin Simmons: Ole Miss (2023)
High school: Moore Haven (Fla.)
Position: Quarterback
Rating: Four stars
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
National ranking: No. 167