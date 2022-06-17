Meet the high school QBs headed to the 2022 Elite 11 Finals

The 20 finalists were named for this year’s Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, which takes place from June 28-30.

The inaugural event, which showcases top high school quarterbacks, kicked off in 2010 and has included big-time names like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Teddy Bridgewater, and Kyler Murray. And this year’s competition includes another solid group, a list of notable names that highlight the class of 2023’s best prospects—other than Arch Manning, all the five-star QBs from the class will be in Los Angeles.

Here’s a look at all 20 finalists…

Brady Drogosh — De La Salle Collegiate (Warren, Mich.) Height: 6-5 Weight: 200 College Commitment: Cincinnati Related Avery Johnson — Maize (Kan.) Height: 6-2 Weight: 170 College Commitment: Undecided Related Marcus Stokes — Nease (Ponte Vedra, Fla.) Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 College Commitment: Penn State Related Christopher Vizzina — Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) Height: 6-4 Weight: 210 College Commitment: Clemson Related Emory Williams — Milton (Fla.) Height: 6-4.5 Weight: 190 College Commitment: Undecided Related Malachi Singleton — North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.) Height: 6-1 Weight: 225 College Commitment: Arkansas Related Jaden Rashada — Pittsburg (Calif.) Height: 6-4 Weight: 185 College Commitment: Making announcement on June 18, 2022 Related Malachi Nelson — Los Alamitos (Calif.) Height: 6-3 Weight: 180 College Commitment: USC Related Austin Novosad — Dripping Springs (Texas) Height: 6-3 Weight: 185 College Commitment: Baylor Related Chris Parson — Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) Height: 6-0.5 Weight: 200 College Commitment: Florida State Related J.J. Kohl — Ankeny (Iowa) Height: 6-6 Weight: 225 College Commitment: Iowa State Related Dante Moore — King (Detroit) Height: 6-2 Weight: 195 College Commitment: Undecided Related Kenny Minchey — Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville, Tenn.) Height: 6-1.5 Weight: 205 College Commitment: Pitt Related Nicholaus Iamaleava — Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.) Height: 6-5 Weight: 195 College Commitment: Tennessee Related Zane Flores — Gretna (Neb.) Height: 6-3.5 Weight: 190 College Commitment: Oklahoma State Related Eli Holstein — Zachary (La.) Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 College Commitment: Alabama Related Brock Glenn — Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis) Height: 6-2 Weight: 195 College Commitment: Undecided Related Rickie Collins — Woodlawn (Baton Rouge, La.) Height: 6-3 Weight: 190 College Commitment: Purdue Related Pierce Clarkson — St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) Height: 6-0 Weight: 195 College Commitment: Louisville Related Jackson Arnold — Guyer (Denton, Texas) Height: 6-1 Weight: 200 College Commitment: Oklahoma Related