Meet the high school QBs headed to the 2022 Elite 11 Finals

By June 17, 2022 4:22 pm

The 20 finalists were named for this year’s Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, which takes place from June 28-30.

The inaugural event, which showcases top high school quarterbacks, kicked off in 2010 and has included big-time names like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Teddy Bridgewater, and Kyler Murray. And this year’s competition includes another solid group, a list of notable names that highlight the class of 2023’s best prospects—other than Arch Manning, all the five-star QBs from the class will be in Los Angeles.

Here’s a look at all 20 finalists…

Brady Drogosh — De La Salle Collegiate (Warren, Mich.)

(USA TODAY Network)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 200

College Commitment: Cincinnati

Avery Johnson — Maize (Kan.)

(Photo: Ryan Wallace, 247Sports)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 170

College Commitment: Undecided

Marcus Stokes — Nease (Ponte Vedra, Fla.)

(USA TODAY Network)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185

College Commitment: Penn State

Christopher Vizzina — Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.)

(Photo: 247Sports)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 210

College Commitment: Clemson

Emory Williams — Milton (Fla.)

(USA TODAY Network)

Height: 6-4.5

Weight: 190

College Commitment: Undecided

Malachi Singleton — North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.)

(Photo: 247Sports)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 225

College Commitment: Arkansas

Jaden Rashada — Pittsburg (Calif.)

(Photo: 247Sports)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 185

College Commitment: Making announcement on June 18, 2022

Malachi Nelson — Los Alamitos (Calif.)

(Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180

College Commitment: USC

Austin Novosad — Dripping Springs (Texas)

(Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185

College Commitment: Baylor

Chris Parson — Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)

(Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports)

Height: 6-0.5

Weight: 200

College Commitment: Florida State

J.J. Kohl — Ankeny (Iowa)

(USA TODAY Network)

Height: 6-6

Weight: 225

College Commitment: Iowa State

Dante Moore — King (Detroit)

(USA TODAY Network)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195

College Commitment: Undecided

Kenny Minchey — Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville, Tenn.)

(USA TODAY Network)

Height: 6-1.5

Weight: 205

College Commitment: Pitt

Nicholaus Iamaleava — Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

(Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 195

College Commitment: Tennessee

Zane Flores — Gretna (Neb.)

(Photo: 247Sports)

Height: 6-3.5

Weight: 190

College Commitment: Oklahoma State

Eli Holstein — Zachary (La.)

(Michael DeMocker, USA TODAY Network)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 220

College Commitment: Alabama

Brock Glenn — Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis)

(USA TODAY Network)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195

College Commitment: Undecided

Rickie Collins — Woodlawn (Baton Rouge, La.)

(Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

College Commitment: Purdue

Pierce Clarkson — St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

(USA TODAY Network)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 195

College Commitment: Louisville

Jackson Arnold — Guyer (Denton, Texas)

(USA TODAY Network)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 200

College Commitment: Oklahoma

