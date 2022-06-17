Meet the high school QBs headed to the 2022 Elite 11 Finals

The 20 finalists were named for this year’s Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, which takes place from June 28-30.
The inaugural event, which showcases top high school quarterbacks, kicked off in 2010 and has included big-time names like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Teddy Bridgewater, and Kyler Murray. And this year’s competition includes another solid group, a list of notable names that highlight the class of 2023’s best prospects—other than Arch Manning, all the five-star QBs from the class will be in Los Angeles.
Related: Early USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Rankings: Top 50 of 2023
Here’s a look at all 20 finalists…
Brady Drogosh — De La Salle Collegiate (Warren, Mich.)
Height: 6-5
Weight: 200
College Commitment: Cincinnati
Avery Johnson — Maize (Kan.)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 170
College Commitment: Undecided
Marcus Stokes — Nease (Ponte Vedra, Fla.)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
College Commitment: Penn State
Christopher Vizzina — Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 210
College Commitment: Clemson
Emory Williams — Milton (Fla.)
Height: 6-4.5
Weight: 190
College Commitment: Undecided
Malachi Singleton — North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 225
College Commitment: Arkansas
Jaden Rashada — Pittsburg (Calif.)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 185
College Commitment: Making announcement on June 18, 2022
Malachi Nelson — Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Height: 6-3
Weight: 180
College Commitment: USC
Austin Novosad — Dripping Springs (Texas)
Height: 6-3
Weight: 185
College Commitment: Baylor
Chris Parson — Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
Height: 6-0.5
Weight: 200
College Commitment: Florida State
J.J. Kohl — Ankeny (Iowa)
Height: 6-6
Weight: 225
College Commitment: Iowa State
Dante Moore — King (Detroit)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 195
College Commitment: Undecided
Kenny Minchey — Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville, Tenn.)
Height: 6-1.5
Weight: 205
College Commitment: Pitt
Nicholaus Iamaleava — Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)
Height: 6-5
Weight: 195
College Commitment: Tennessee
Zane Flores — Gretna (Neb.)
Height: 6-3.5
Weight: 190
College Commitment: Oklahoma State
Eli Holstein — Zachary (La.)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
College Commitment: Alabama
Brock Glenn — Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 195
College Commitment: Undecided
Rickie Collins — Woodlawn (Baton Rouge, La.)
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
College Commitment: Purdue
Pierce Clarkson — St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 195
College Commitment: Louisville
Jackson Arnold — Guyer (Denton, Texas)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 200
College Commitment: Oklahoma