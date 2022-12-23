High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: 'NBA 2K23'

The 2022 high school esports fall season has completed the championship matchups on the PlayVS platform, bringing an end to the 2022 season.

Here are the champions and runners-up in each region for “NBA 2K23.”

Central Region Champion: Alabama School of Mathematics and Science (Ala.) — Polo Marc Runner-Up: Roland High School (Okla.) — RHS Townsend, Ayden Eastern Region Champion: Eastern Senior High School (D.C.) — Eastern 2K (Taylor) Runner-Up: Baldwin High School (Ga.) — Baldwin Braves Mountain Region Champion: Summer Creek High School (Texas) — NBA2K – Jordan Escobedo Runner-Up: Summer Creek High School (Texas) — NBA 2K – Aleric King Pacific Region Champion: Independence High School (Calif.) — IES – Tanner Yue Runner-Up: Freedom High School (Calif.) — FreedomHigh1 Texas Region Champion: Frankston High School (Texas) — FHS Indians NBA 2K2 Runner-Up: Cornerstone Christian Schools (Texas) — CCS BigRed