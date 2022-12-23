High School Esports 2022 Fall Champions: 'NBA 2K23'

(Courtesy of PlayVS)

By December 23, 2022 2:21 pm

The 2022 high school esports fall season has completed the championship matchups on the PlayVS platform, bringing an end to the 2022 season.

Here are the champions and runners-up in each region for “NBA 2K23.” 

Central Region

(Courtesy of PlayVS)

Champion: Alabama School of Mathematics and Science (Ala.) — Polo Marc

Runner-Up: Roland High School (Okla.) — RHS Townsend, Ayden

Eastern Region

(Courtesy of PlayVS)

Champion: Eastern Senior High School (D.C.) — Eastern 2K (Taylor)

Runner-Up: Baldwin High School (Ga.) — Baldwin Braves

Mountain Region

(Courtesy of PlayVS)

Champion: Summer Creek High School (Texas) — NBA2K – Jordan Escobedo

Runner-Up: Summer Creek High School (Texas) — NBA 2K – Aleric King

Pacific Region

(Courtesy of PlayVS)

Champion: Independence High School (Calif.) — IES – Tanner Yue

Runner-Up: Freedom High School (Calif.) — FreedomHigh1

Texas Region

(Courtesy of PlayVS)

Champion: Frankston High School (Texas) — FHS Indians NBA 2K2

Runner-Up: Cornerstone Christian Schools (Texas) — CCS BigRed

