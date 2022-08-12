High School Esports Rankings: Most 'Rocket League' wins of all time

Rocket League, the video game that combines soccer and car racing in an arcade-style rush of chaos, is one of the most popular games today. And that includes at the competitive high school esports level, where seven seasons of Rocket League have already been documented in PlayVS’ historical vault.
The esports platform—officially recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations—features multiple games as part of the high school calendar, all of which count toward state championships handed out during the two seasons (fall and spring).
And as expected, Rocket League has been in the mix since PlayVS came onto the high school esports scene.
Which teams are the best of the best?
Here are the top 25 with the most all-time Rocket League wins, according to PlayVS.
(Logos courtesy of PlayVS)
t-1. Forsyth Central High School (Ga.): 73 wins
t-1. Bryant High School (Ariz.): 73 wins
3. Bob Jones High School (Ala.): 69 wins
4. Shrewsbury Sr. High School (Mass.): 68 wins
t-5. Brophy College Preparatory (Ariz.): 67 wins
t-5. Lambert High School (Ga.): 67 wins
7. Northside High School - Fort Smith (Ariz.): 65 wins
t-8. Van Buren High School (Ariz.): 64 wins
t-8. St. John Bosco High School (Calif.): 64 wins
10. Xavier High School (Conn.): 62 wins
t-11. La Cueva High School (N.M.): 59 wins
t-11. Pickens County High School (Ga.): 59 wins
13. Jonesboro High School (Ark.): 57 wins
14. Camelback High School (Ariz.): 56 wins
15. William Byrd High School (Va.): 55 wins
t-16. Valor Christian High School (Colo.): 54 wins
t-16. Pearl High School (Miss.): 54 wins
t-16. Izard County High School (Ark.): 54 wins
t-16. Dakota High School (Mich.): 54 wins
t-16. Rocky Mountain High School (Colo.): 54 wins
t-16. Farmington High School (Utah): 54 wins
t-22. Valley Christian High School (Ariz.): 53 wins
t-22. Early College Academy (N.M.): 53 wins
24. Bishop O'Dowd High School (Calif.): 52 wins
25. Shelby County High School (Ky.): 51 wins