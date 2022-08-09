High School Esports Rankings: Top teams since 2019

Ahead of the Fall 2022 high school esports rankings, USA TODAY High School Sports is looking back at the best esports teams since 2019 based on overall data tallied by PlayVS.

With games such as Madden NFL, Rocket League and League of Legends, PlayVS has grown to include high school students across the country, providing opportunities to be part of a team environment and even presenting the possibility of scholarships at the college level.

The esports platform is also recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations, with individual states able to crown a new official champion every season (fall and spring).

That official distinction includes tracking stats for the high school esports leagues, too, which helps highlight the best programs of all time.

Let’s take a look…

(Logos courtesy of PlayVS)

t-1. Brophy College Preparatory (Ariz.) Total Number of Championships: 12
t-1. Shrewsbury Sr. High School (Mass.) Total Number of Championships: 12
3. Bob Jones High School (Ala.) Total Number of Championships: 8
t-4. Kamehameha Schools Maui High School (Hawaii) Total Number of Championships: 7
t-4. Bishop Hendricken High School (R.I.) Total Number of Championships: 7
6. Thompson High School (Ala.) Total Number of Championships: 6
t-7. Rocky Mountain High School (Colo.) Total Number of Championships: 5
t-7. Punahou School (Hawaii) Total Number of Championships: 5
t-7. Lambert High School (Ga.) Total Number of Championships: 5
t-10. Richardson High School (Texas) Total Number of Championships: 4
t-10. Shelby County High School (Ky.) Total Number of Championships: 4
t-10. Xavier High School (Conn.) Total Number of Championships: 4
t-10. Lafayette High School (Ky.) Total Number of Championships: 4
t-10. Deering High School (Maine) Total Number of Championships: 4
t-10. Don Tyson School of Innovation (Ark.) Total Number of Championships: 4
t-10. Farmington High School (Utah) Total Number of Championships: 4
t-17. Pine Tree High School (Texas) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Pleasant Grove High School (Utah) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Bishop Lynch High School (Texas) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Dutchtown High School (La.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Syosset Senior High School (N.Y.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Nome-Beltz Jr./Sr. High School (Ark.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. La Cueva High School (N.M.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. La Quinta High School (Calif.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Cherry Creek High School (Colo.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Sunny Hills High School (Calif.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Timpanogos High School (Utah) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Pickens County High School (Ga.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Grandview High School (Colo.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Pearl High School (Miss.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Dakota High School (Mich.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Park View High School (Va.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Northview High School (Ga.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Grace Preparatory Academy (Texas) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Dupont Manual High School (Ky.) Total Number of Championships: 3
t-17. Leslie County High School (Ky.) Total Number of Championships: 3