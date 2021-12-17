Fan-submitted Photos of the Week

USA Today Sports

By December 17, 2021 6:42 pm

High school sports across the nation have been providing must-see moments across the country in 2021, which means USA Today is back with fan-submitted photos from our partners at ScoreStream!

With teams returning to the field at high schools in all 50 states, USA Today High School Sports will capture all of the sights of high school sports throughout the 2021 scholastic year with the help of ScoreStream.

(Interested in becoming a ScoreStream fan? Head here for more info.)

Let’s check out some of the top shots from the week that was…

Armijo Royals (Calif.) vs. Cardinal Newman Cardinals (Calif.)

ScoreStream 

Euclid Panthers (Ohio) vs. North Rangers (Ohio)

ScoreStream 

Middletown Cavaliers (Del.) vs. Salesianum Sals (Del)

ScoreStream 

Mann Patriots (S.C.) vs. Christ School Greenies (N.C.)

ScoreStream 

Archmere Auks (Del.) vs. Woodbridge Raiders (Del.)

ScoreStream 

Mineral Point Pointers (Wis.) vs. Dodgeville Dodgers (Wis.)

ScoreStream 

Shawnee Indians (Ohio) vs. Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds (Ohio)

ScoreStream 

Kirtland Hornets (Ohio) vs. Versailles Tigers (Ohio)

ScoreStream 

Fort Hill Sentinels (Md.) vs. Allegany Campers (Md.)

ScoreStream 

Curie Condors (Ill.) vs. Riverside Brookfield Bulldogs (Ill.)

ScoreStream

Lincoln Hornets (Calif.) vs. Helix Highlanders (Calif.)

ScoreStream 

North Shore Mustangs (Texas) vs. Katy Tigers (Texas)

ScoreStream

Brebeuf Jesuit Braves (Ind.) vs. Gibson Southern Titans (Ind.)

ScoreStream 

North St. Paul Polars (Minn.) vs. Northfield Raiders (Minn.)

ScoreStream

 

