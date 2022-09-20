Florida high school football rankings: 6 teams appear in latest Super 25

Talent can be found all around the country if you know where to look, but the truth is that much of the elite football prospects are concentrated in a few places.

In Texas high school football is more of a religion than a hobby, and they usually have several of the best teams in the nation.

Florida is also a hotbed of high-quality recruits and teams, though. Six schools from the state are in the latest USA TODAY Super 25 rankings. Here’s who they are and where they rank compared to the competition.

1. Central (Miami, Fla.) Current USA TODAY HSS rank: No. 5 Related 2. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Current USA TODAY HSS rank: No. 6 Related 3. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) Current USA TODAY HSS rank: No. 10 Related 4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Current USA TODAY HSS rank: No. 14 Related 5. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) Current USA TODAY HSS rank: No. 16 Related 6. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Current USA TODAY HSS rank: No. 24 Related