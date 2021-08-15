USA Today Sports

Top 25 Class of 2022 high school football players from Florida

Football

By August 15, 2021 7:22 am

The 2021 high school football season is underway in certain states and just weeks away from kicking off in others, which means some of the top talents in the nation will be returning to the field in search of a state championship.

With the season on the horizon, USA Today High School Sports is taking a look at the top players in some of the nation’s high school football hotspots.

Florida is home to some of the best high school football programs in the country, with the likes of IMG Academy, Saint Thomas Aquinas, American Heritage and Miami Central routinely in national rankings.

As such, the state is loaded with elite talent.

Here are the top 25 class of 2022 high school football players from Florida.

1
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Photo: Brandon Drumm, 247Sports

High School: Lakeland

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 280 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

2
Shemar Stewart

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Monsignor Pace

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 260 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

3
Jaheim Singletary

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Riverside

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

4
Kamari Wilson

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

5
Sam McCall

High School: Lake Gibson

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: Florida State

6
Daylen Everette

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: Clemson

7
Marvin Jones Jr.

Photo: Zach Blostein, 247Sports

High School: American Heritage

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 245 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

8
Tyler Booker

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 325 pounds

College Commitment: Alabama

9
Keon Sabb

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

College Commitment: Clemson

10
Jaleel Skinner

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 210 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

11
Kenyatta Jackson

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 231 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

12
AJ Duffy

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 203 pounds

College Commitment: Florida State

13
Jihaad Campbell

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

College Commitment: Clemson

14
Nyjalik Kelly

Photo: Zach Blostein, 247Sports

High School: Dillard

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

15
Earl Little Jr.

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: American Heritage

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 175 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

16
Azareyeh Thomas

Photo: Zach Blostein, 247Sports

High School: Niceville

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 177 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

17
Julian Armella

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Saint Thomas Aquinas

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 300 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

18
Shemar James

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Navarre

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 212 pounds

College Commitment: Florida

19
Kaytron Allen

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 220 pounds

College Commitment: Penn State

20
Jayden Gibson

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: West Orange

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

21
Wesley Bissainthe

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

High School: Miami Central

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

22
Trevell Mullen

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Coconut Creek

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 150 pounds

College Commitment: Indiana

23
Dominick James

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: IMG Academy

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 278 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

24
Terrance Gibbs

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Winter Park

Position: Running Back

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Florida

25
DeMario Tolan

Photo: Keith Niebuhr, 247Sports

High School: Dr. Phillips

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

College Commitment: LSU

