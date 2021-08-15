The 2021 high school football season is underway in certain states and just weeks away from kicking off in others, which means some of the top talents in the nation will be returning to the field in search of a state championship.
With the season on the horizon, USA Today High School Sports is taking a look at the top players in some of the nation’s high school football hotspots.
Florida is home to some of the best high school football programs in the country, with the likes of IMG Academy, Saint Thomas Aquinas, American Heritage and Miami Central routinely in national rankings.
As such, the state is loaded with elite talent.
Here are the top 25 class of 2022 high school football players from Florida.
RELATED: Top 25 Class of 2022 high school football players from California
1
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
High School: Lakeland
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 280 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
2
Shemar Stewart
High School: Monsignor Pace
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 260 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
3
Jaheim Singletary
High School: Riverside
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
RELATED: Five-star CB Jaheim Singletary decommits from Ohio State
4
Kamari Wilson
High School: IMG Academy
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
5
Sam McCall
High School: Lake Gibson
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: Florida State
6
Daylen Everette
High School: IMG Academy
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: Clemson
RELATED: Clemson scores another big commitment in four-star CB Daylen Everette
7
Marvin Jones Jr.
High School: American Heritage
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 245 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
8
Tyler Booker
High School: IMG Academy
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 325 pounds
College Commitment: Alabama
9
Keon Sabb
High School: IMG Academy
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 200 pounds
College Commitment: Clemson
10
Jaleel Skinner
High School: IMG Academy
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
11
Kenyatta Jackson
High School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 231 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
12
AJ Duffy
High School: IMG Academy
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 203 pounds
College Commitment: Florida State
RELATED: Four-star IMG Academy QB AJ Duffy commits to Florida State
13
Jihaad Campbell
High School: IMG Academy
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 pounds
College Commitment: Clemson
14
Nyjalik Kelly
High School: Dillard
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
15
Earl Little Jr.
High School: American Heritage
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 175 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
16
Azareyeh Thomas
High School: Niceville
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 177 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
17
Julian Armella
High School: Saint Thomas Aquinas
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 300 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
18
Shemar James
High School: Navarre
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 212 pounds
College Commitment: Florida
19
Kaytron Allen
High School: IMG Academy
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 220 pounds
College Commitment: Penn State
20
Jayden Gibson
High School: West Orange
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
21
Wesley Bissainthe
High School: Miami Central
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
22
Trevell Mullen
High School: Coconut Creek
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 150 pounds
College Commitment: Indiana
23
Dominick James
High School: IMG Academy
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 278 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
24
Terrance Gibbs
High School: Winter Park
Position: Running Back
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: Florida
25
DeMario Tolan
High School: Dr. Phillips
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 205 pounds
College Commitment: LSU