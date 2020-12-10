USA Today Sports

Football: The top-ranked 2021 recruit in each state

Early Signing Period

December 10, 2020

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now less than a week away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming months.

With talent spanning from the east coast to the west coast, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at the top-ranked recruit in each state according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. With no recruits ranked in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, those states were excluded from the list.

RELATED: Top 100: 2021 Recruiting Rankings

Some athletes have already made verbal commitments to specific NCAA programs, so that information is also included below — and will be updated should anything change.

Now, let’s get to it! The top-ranked 2021 recruit in each state…

Alabama: Ga'Quincy McKinstry

Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

School: Pinson Valley

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-0.5

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Alabama

Alaska: Georgie Mageo

Georgie Mageo - Hudl

Photo: HUDL

School: East

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 235 pounds

College: Undecided

Arizona: Ty Thompson

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

School: Mesquite

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

College: Oregon

Arkansas: Dreyden Norwood

Photo: Dreyden Norwood

School: Northside

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Texas A&M

California: Korey Foreman

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

School: Centennial

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

College: Undecided

Colorado: Terrance Ferguson

Photo via Twitter/@tf3four

School: Heritage

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Oregon

Connecticut: Kechaun Bennett

Photo: 247Sports

School: Suffield Academy

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Michigan

Delaware: James Yelbert

Photo: 247Sports

School: Salesianum

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Undecided

District of Columbia: Caleb Williams

Photo: Gonzaga TD Club

School: Gonzaga

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Oklahoma

Florida: JC Latham

Curt Hogg/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

School: IMG Academy

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 305 pounds

College: Alabama

Georgia: Amarius Mims

Keith Niebuhr, 247Sports

School: Bleckley County

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 315 pounds

College: Georgia

Hawaii: Wynden Ho'ohuli

Blair Angulo, 247Sports

School: Mililani

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Undecided

Idaho: Jonah Elliss

Photo: Jonah Elliss

School: Moscow Senior

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Utah

Illinois: David Davidkov

Photo: 247Sports

School: New Trier

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

College: Iowa

Indiana: Blake Fisher

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

School: Avon

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5.5

Weight: 336 pounds

College: Notre Dame

Iowa: Thomas Fidone

Mike Schaefer, 247Sports

School: Lewis Central

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

College: Nebraska

Kansas: Devin Neal

Ryan Wallace, 247Sports

School: Lawrence

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 208 pounds

College: Kansas

Kentucky: Jager Burton

Darrell Bird, 247Sports

School: Fredrick Douglass

Position: Offensive Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 271

College: Kentucky

Louisiana: Maason Smith

Photo: 247Sports

School: Terrebonne

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 316 pounds

College: Undecided

Maryland: Landon Tengwall

Photo: 247Sports

School: Good Counsel

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 300 pounds

College: Penn State

Massachusetts: Drew Kendall

Photo: 247Sports

School: Noble And Greenough

Position: Offensive Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

College: Undecided

Michigan: Damon Payne

Allen Trieu, 247Sports

School: Belleville

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 297 pounds

College: Alabama

Minnesota: Riley Mahlman

Tom Loy, 247Sports

School: Lakeville South

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 270 pounds

College: Wisconsin

Mississippi: Deion Smith

Jared Thomas, 247Sports

School: Jackson Academy

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 172 pounds

College: LSU

Missouri: Jakailin Johnson

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

School: De Smet Jesuit

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Ohio State

Montana: Dylan Rollins

Photo: Next Up Camp

School: Sentinel

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5.5

Weight: 284 pounds

College: BYU

Nebraska: Avante Dickerson

Mike Schaefer, 247Sports

School: Westside

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

College: Minnesota

Nevada: Moliki Matavao

Gerard Martinez, 247Sports

School: Liberty

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 240 pounds

College: Oregon

New Jersey: Tywone Malone

Brian Dohn, 247Sports

School: Bergen Catholic

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 300 pounds

College: Undecided

New Mexico: Tyler Kiehne

Patrick Yew, 247Sports

School: Los Lunas

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

College: UCLA

New York: Seven McGee

Photo: 247Sports

School: East

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 167 pounds

College: Oregon

North Carolina: Will Shipley

Photo: 247Sports

School: Weddington

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 198 pounds

College: Clemson

North Dakota: Andrew Leingang

Photo: 247Sports

School: Century

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 270 pounds

College: Kansas State

Ohio: Jack Sawyer

Bill Kurelic, 247Sports

School: Pickerington Central

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 248 pounds

College: Ohio State

Oklahoma: Kendal Daniels

Cody Nagel, 247Sports

School: Beggs

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Texas A&M

Oregon: Keith Brown

Matt Prehm, 247Sports

School: Lebanon

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Oregon

Pennsylvania: Nolan Rucci

Photo: 247Sports

School: Warwick

Positon: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 295 pounds

College: Wisconsin

Rhode Island: Jason Onye

Brice Marich, 247Sports

School: Bishop Hendricken

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 260 pounds

College: Notre Dame

South Carolina: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

School: Gaffney

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 298 pounds

College: Georgia

South Dakota: Randolph Kpai

Brad Fredie, 247Sports

School: Washington

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Nebraska

Tennessee: Jake Briningstool

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

School: Ravenwood

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 215 pounds

College: Clemson

Texas: Tommy Brockmeyer

Photo: Tim Ingram

School: All Saints Episcopal

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6.25

Weight: 283 pounds

College: Alabama

Utah: Kingsley Suamataia

Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

School: Orem

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

College: Oregon

Virginia: Tristan Leigh

Tyler Donohue, 247Sports

School: Robinson Secondary

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 270 pounds

College: Undecided

Washington: J.T. Tuimoloau

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

School: Eastside Catholic

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 277 pounds

College: Undecided

West Virginia: Wyatt Milum

Mark Brennan, 247Sports

School: Spring Valley

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 273 pounds

College: West Virginia

Wisconsin: JP Benzchawel

Evan Flood, 247Sports

School: Grafton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 285 pounds

College: Wisconsin

Wyoming: Andrew Johnson

Andrew Johnson - Hudl

Photo: HUDL

School: Cheyenne Central

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Wyoming

