Football: The top-ranked 2021 recruit in each state

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now less than a week away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming months.
With talent spanning from the east coast to the west coast, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at the top-ranked recruit in each state according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. With no recruits ranked in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, those states were excluded from the list.
Some athletes have already made verbal commitments to specific NCAA programs, so that information is also included below — and will be updated should anything change.
Now, let’s get to it! The top-ranked 2021 recruit in each state…
Alabama: Ga'Quincy McKinstry
School: Pinson Valley
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-0.5
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Alabama
Alaska: Georgie Mageo
School: East
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 235 pounds
College: Undecided
Arizona: Ty Thompson
School: Mesquite
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
College: Oregon
Arkansas: Dreyden Norwood
School: Northside
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Texas A&M
California: Korey Foreman
School: Centennial
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
College: Undecided
Colorado: Terrance Ferguson
School: Heritage
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Oregon
Connecticut: Kechaun Bennett
School: Suffield Academy
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Michigan
Delaware: James Yelbert
School: Salesianum
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Undecided
District of Columbia: Caleb Williams
School: Gonzaga
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Oklahoma
Florida: JC Latham
School: IMG Academy
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 305 pounds
College: Alabama
Georgia: Amarius Mims
School: Bleckley County
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 315 pounds
College: Georgia
Hawaii: Wynden Ho'ohuli
School: Mililani
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Undecided
Idaho: Jonah Elliss
School: Moscow Senior
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
College: Utah
Illinois: David Davidkov
School: New Trier
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 295 pounds
College: Iowa
Indiana: Blake Fisher
School: Avon
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5.5
Weight: 336 pounds
College: Notre Dame
Iowa: Thomas Fidone
School: Lewis Central
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
College: Nebraska
Kansas: Devin Neal
School: Lawrence
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 208 pounds
College: Kansas
Kentucky: Jager Burton
School: Fredrick Douglass
Position: Offensive Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 271
College: Kentucky
Louisiana: Maason Smith
School: Terrebonne
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 316 pounds
College: Undecided
Maryland: Landon Tengwall
School: Good Counsel
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 300 pounds
College: Penn State
Massachusetts: Drew Kendall
School: Noble And Greenough
Position: Offensive Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 260 pounds
College: Undecided
Michigan: Damon Payne
School: Belleville
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 297 pounds
College: Alabama
Minnesota: Riley Mahlman
School: Lakeville South
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 270 pounds
College: Wisconsin
Mississippi: Deion Smith
School: Jackson Academy
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1.5
Weight: 172 pounds
College: LSU
Missouri: Jakailin Johnson
School: De Smet Jesuit
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Ohio State
Montana: Dylan Rollins
School: Sentinel
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5.5
Weight: 284 pounds
College: BYU
Nebraska: Avante Dickerson
School: Westside
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
College: Minnesota
Nevada: Moliki Matavao
School: Liberty
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 240 pounds
College: Oregon
New Jersey: Tywone Malone
School: Bergen Catholic
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 300 pounds
College: Undecided
New Mexico: Tyler Kiehne
School: Los Lunas
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 250 pounds
College: UCLA
New York: Seven McGee
School: East
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 167 pounds
College: Oregon
North Carolina: Will Shipley
School: Weddington
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 198 pounds
College: Clemson
North Dakota: Andrew Leingang
School: Century
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 270 pounds
College: Kansas State
Ohio: Jack Sawyer
School: Pickerington Central
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 248 pounds
College: Ohio State
Oklahoma: Kendal Daniels
School: Beggs
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Texas A&M
Oregon: Keith Brown
School: Lebanon
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Oregon
Pennsylvania: Nolan Rucci
School: Warwick
Positon: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 295 pounds
College: Wisconsin
Rhode Island: Jason Onye
School: Bishop Hendricken
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 260 pounds
College: Notre Dame
South Carolina: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
School: Gaffney
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 298 pounds
College: Georgia
South Dakota: Randolph Kpai
School: Washington
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Nebraska
Tennessee: Jake Briningstool
School: Ravenwood
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
College: Clemson
Texas: Tommy Brockmeyer
School: All Saints Episcopal
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6.25
Weight: 283 pounds
College: Alabama
Utah: Kingsley Suamataia
School: Orem
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
College: Oregon
Virginia: Tristan Leigh
School: Robinson Secondary
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 270 pounds
College: Undecided
Washington: J.T. Tuimoloau
School: Eastside Catholic
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 277 pounds
College: Undecided
West Virginia: Wyatt Milum
School: Spring Valley
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 273 pounds
College: West Virginia
Wisconsin: JP Benzchawel
School: Grafton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 285 pounds
College: Wisconsin
Wyoming: Andrew Johnson
School: Cheyenne Central
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Wyoming