Football: The top-ranked 2021 recruit in each state

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now less than a week away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming months.

With talent spanning from the east coast to the west coast, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at the top-ranked recruit in each state according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. With no recruits ranked in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, those states were excluded from the list.

Some athletes have already made verbal commitments to specific NCAA programs, so that information is also included below — and will be updated should anything change.

Now, let’s get to it! The top-ranked 2021 recruit in each state…