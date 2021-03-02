Football: The top-ranked 2022 recruit in each state

USA Today Sports

USA Today High School Sports spent the month of February getting to know the next crop of elite high school football recruits and the depths of the class of 2022.

Now that March is underway, it’s time to take a trip across the United States to see where the best of the best in the class of 2022 reside.

With talent spanning from the east coast to the west coast, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at the top-ranked recruit in each state according to the industry-generated according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. With recruits not yet ranked in Maine, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wyoming, those states were excluded from the list.

Some athletes have already made verbal commitments to specific NCAA programs, so that information is also included below — and will be updated should anything change.

Now, let’s get to it. Here are the top-ranked 2022 football recruits in each state.

Alabama: Jeremiah Alexander

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Thompson

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

College: Undecided

Alaska: Deuce Zimmerman

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: East

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Undecided

Arizona: Anthony Lucas

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Chaparral

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 279 pounds

College: Undecided

Arkansas: Isaiah Sategna

Photo: Danny West, 247Sports

High School: Fayetteville

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

College: Undecided

California: Domani Jackson

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Mater Dei

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

College: USC

Colorado: Gavin Sawchuk

Photo: Andy Cross, 247Sports

High School: Valor Christian

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Undecided

Connecticut: Wilfredo Aybar

Photo: Harvey Levine, 247Sports

High School: Cheshire Academy

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

College: Undecided

Delaware: Braden Davis

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Middletown

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Undecided

District of Columbia: Joshua Thompson

Photo via Twitter/@13k_Josh

High School: St. John’s

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

College: Undecided

Florida: Shemar Stewart

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Monsignor Pace

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 240 pounds

College: Undecided

Georgia: Travis Hunter

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

College: Florida State

Hawaii: Tevarua Tafiti

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Punahou

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 222 pounds

College: Undecided

Idaho: Colston Loveland

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Gooding

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Undecided

Illinois: Kaleb Brown

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: St. Rita

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 177 pounds

College: Undecided

Indiana: Kiyaunta Goodwin

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: Charlestown

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 300 pounds

College: Undecided

Iowa: Xavier Nwankpa

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Southeast Polk

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Undecided

Kansas: Caden Crawford

Photo: Ryan Wallace, 247Sports

High School: Lansing

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 239 pounds

College: Iowa

Kentucky: Gavin Wimsatt

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: Owensboro

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Undecided

Louisiana: Walker Howard

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: St. Thomas More

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

College: LSU

Maryland: Jaishawn Barham

Photo: 247Sports

High School: St. Frances Academy

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Undecided

Massachusetts: Ty Chan

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Lawrence Academy

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 275 pounds

College: Notre Dame

Michigan: Will Johnson

Photo: Sam Webb, 247Sports

High School: Grosse Pointe South

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

College: Michigan

Minnesota: Lucas Heyer

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Hill Murray School

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 307 pounds

College: Undecided

Mississippi: Khamauri Rogers

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

High School: Holmes County

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 168 pounds

College: Undecided

Missouri: Luther Burden

Photo via Twitter/@lutherburden3

High School: Cardinal Ritter College Prep

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 194 pounds

College: Oklahoma

Montana: Caden Dowler

High School: Billings West

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Undecided

Nebraska: Deshawn Woods

Photo: Mike Schaefer, 247Sports

High School: Central

Position: Offensive Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 270 pounds

College: Undecided

Nevada: Cyrus Moss

Photo: Brandon Drumm, 247Sports

High School: Bishop Gorman

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Undecided

New Hampshire: Jackson Paradis

Photo: Brian Powers/The Register

High School: Tilton School

Position: Running Back

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 225 pounds

College: Undecided

New Jersey: Jacob Allen

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Hun School

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 270 pounds

College: Undecided

New York: Moses Walker

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Erasmus Hall

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Undecided

North Carolina: Travis Shaw

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Grimsley

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 310 pounds

College: Undecided

North Dakota: Carson Hegerle

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

High School: West Fargo

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

College: Undecided

Ohio: Gabe Powers

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Marysville

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

College: Ohio State

Oklahoma: Gentry Williams

Photo: Danny West, 247Sports

High School: Booker T. Washington

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 170 pounds

College: Undecided

Oregon: Darrius Clemons

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Westview

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

College: Undecided

Pennsylvania: Enai White

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High School: Imhotep Institute

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

College: Undecided

South Carolina: Jeadyn Lukus

Photo: HUDL

High School: Mauldin

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

College: Undecided

South Dakota: Jacob Knuth

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Harrisburg

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 200 pounds

College: Minnesota

Tennessee: Walter Nolen

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: St. Benedict at Auburndale

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300 pounds

College: Undecided

Texas: Quinn Ewers

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Southlake Carroll

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

College: Ohio State

Utah: Lander Barton

Photo: Steve Bartle, 247Sports

High School: Brighton

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

College: Undecided

Virginia: Shawn Murphy

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Unity Reed

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

College: Undecided

Washington: Josh Conerly Jr.

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

High School: Rainier Beach

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 275 pounds

College: Undecided

West Virginia: Corbin Page

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Spring Valley

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 257 pounds

College: West Virginia

Wisconsin: Joe Brunner

Photo: Evan Flood, 247Sports

High School: Whitefish Bay

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 300 pounds

College: Undecided

