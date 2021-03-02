Football: The top-ranked 2022 recruit in each state

USA Today High School Sports spent the month of February getting to know the next crop of elite high school football recruits and the depths of the class of 2022.
Now that March is underway, it’s time to take a trip across the United States to see where the best of the best in the class of 2022 reside.
With talent spanning from the east coast to the west coast, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at the top-ranked recruit in each state according to the industry-generated according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. With recruits not yet ranked in Maine, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wyoming, those states were excluded from the list.
Some athletes have already made verbal commitments to specific NCAA programs, so that information is also included below — and will be updated should anything change.
Now, let’s get to it. Here are the top-ranked 2022 football recruits in each state.
Alabama: Jeremiah Alexander
High School: Thompson
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
College: Undecided
Alaska: Deuce Zimmerman
High School: East
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Undecided
Arizona: Anthony Lucas
High School: Chaparral
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 279 pounds
College: Undecided
Arkansas: Isaiah Sategna
High School: Fayetteville
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
College: Undecided
California: Domani Jackson
High School: Mater Dei
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
College: USC
Colorado: Gavin Sawchuk
High School: Valor Christian
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Undecided
Connecticut: Wilfredo Aybar
High School: Cheshire Academy
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
College: Undecided
Delaware: Braden Davis
High School: Middletown
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Undecided
District of Columbia: Joshua Thompson
High School: St. John’s
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
College: Undecided
Florida: Shemar Stewart
High School: Monsignor Pace
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 240 pounds
College: Undecided
Georgia: Travis Hunter
High School: Collins Hill (Ga.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 165 pounds
College: Florida State
Hawaii: Tevarua Tafiti
High School: Punahou
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 222 pounds
College: Undecided
Idaho: Colston Loveland
High School: Gooding
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Undecided
Illinois: Kaleb Brown
High School: St. Rita
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 177 pounds
College: Undecided
Indiana: Kiyaunta Goodwin
High School: Charlestown
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 300 pounds
College: Undecided
Iowa: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Undecided
Kansas: Caden Crawford
High School: Lansing
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 239 pounds
College: Iowa
Kentucky: Gavin Wimsatt
High School: Owensboro
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Undecided
Louisiana: Walker Howard
High School: St. Thomas More
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
College: LSU
Maryland: Jaishawn Barham
High School: St. Frances Academy
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Undecided
Massachusetts: Ty Chan
High School: Lawrence Academy
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 275 pounds
College: Notre Dame
Michigan: Will Johnson
High School: Grosse Pointe South
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
College: Michigan
Minnesota: Lucas Heyer
High School: Hill Murray School
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 307 pounds
College: Undecided
Mississippi: Khamauri Rogers
High School: Holmes County
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 168 pounds
College: Undecided
Missouri: Luther Burden
High School: Cardinal Ritter College Prep
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 194 pounds
College: Oklahoma
Montana: Caden Dowler
High School: Billings West
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Undecided
Nebraska: Deshawn Woods
High School: Central
Position: Offensive Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 270 pounds
College: Undecided
Nevada: Cyrus Moss
High School: Bishop Gorman
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Undecided
New Hampshire: Jackson Paradis
High School: Tilton School
Position: Running Back
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 225 pounds
College: Undecided
New Jersey: Jacob Allen
High School: Hun School
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 270 pounds
College: Undecided
New York: Moses Walker
High School: Erasmus Hall
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Undecided
North Carolina: Travis Shaw
High School: Grimsley
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
College: Undecided
North Dakota: Carson Hegerle
High School: West Fargo
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
College: Undecided
Ohio: Gabe Powers
High School: Marysville
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
College: Ohio State
Oklahoma: Gentry Williams
High School: Booker T. Washington
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170 pounds
College: Undecided
Oregon: Darrius Clemons
High School: Westview
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 205 pounds
College: Undecided
Pennsylvania: Enai White
High School: Imhotep Institute
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
College: Undecided
South Carolina: Jeadyn Lukus
High School: Mauldin
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
College: Undecided
South Dakota: Jacob Knuth
High School: Harrisburg
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 200 pounds
College: Minnesota
Tennessee: Walter Nolen
High School: St. Benedict at Auburndale
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
College: Undecided
Texas: Quinn Ewers
High School: Southlake Carroll
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
College: Ohio State
Utah: Lander Barton
High School: Brighton
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
College: Undecided
Virginia: Shawn Murphy
High School: Unity Reed
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
College: Undecided
Washington: Josh Conerly Jr.
High School: Rainier Beach
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 275 pounds
College: Undecided
West Virginia: Corbin Page
High School: Spring Valley
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 257 pounds
College: West Virginia
Wisconsin: Joe Brunner
High School: Whitefish Bay
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 300 pounds
College: Undecided