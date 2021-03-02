Football: The top-ranked 2022 recruit in each state

USA Today High School Sports spent the month of February getting to know the next crop of elite high school football recruits and the depths of the class of 2022.

Now that March is underway, it’s time to take a trip across the United States to see where the best of the best in the class of 2022 reside.

With talent spanning from the east coast to the west coast, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at the top-ranked recruit in each state according to the industry-generated according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. With recruits not yet ranked in Maine, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wyoming, those states were excluded from the list.

RELATED: Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2022

Some athletes have already made verbal commitments to specific NCAA programs, so that information is also included below — and will be updated should anything change.

Now, let’s get to it. Here are the top-ranked 2022 football recruits in each state.