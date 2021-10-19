USA Today Sports

Football: The top-ranked 2022 recruit in each state (and Washington D.C.)

Football: The top-ranked 2022 recruit in each state (and Washington D.C.)

Recruiting

Football: The top-ranked 2022 recruit in each state (and Washington D.C.)

By October 19, 2021 11:32 am

By |

USA Today High School Sports recently unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2022. With the Early Signing Period just about two months away,  it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects set to ascend to the college ranks.

With talent spanning from the east coast to the west coast, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at the top-ranked recruit in each state and Washington D.C. according to its top 100 rankings and the 247Sports Composite rankings for recruits that hail outside the top 100 in a certain state. With no recruits ranked in Rhode Island and Vermont, those states were excluded for the list.

Some athletes have already made verbal commitments to specific NCAA programs, so that information is also included below — and will be updated should anything change.

Now, let’s get to it! The top-ranked 2022 recruit in each state…

Alabama: Jeremiah Alexander

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Thompson

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-2/255

College Commitment: Alabama

Alaska: Deuce Zimmerman

Photo: 247Sports

High School: East

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

College Commitment: Undecided

Arizona: Anthony Lucas

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Chaparral

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-4.5/275 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

Arkansas: Isaiah Sategna

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Fayetteville

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-11/170

College Commitment: Oregon

California: Domani Jackson

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

High School: Mater Dei

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

College Commitment: USC

Colorado: Gavin Sawchuk

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Valor Christian

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-11/185

College Commitment: Oklahoma

Connecticut: Alessandro Lorenzetti

Photo: Loomis Chaffee School

High School: The Loomis Chaffee School

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-6/285

College Commitment: Michigan

Delaware: Braden Davis

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Middletown

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-5/195

College Commitment: South Carolina

Washington D.C.: Joshua Thompson

Photo via Twitter/@13k_Josh

High School: St. John’s

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-2/185

College Commitment: Stanford

Florida: Jaheim Singletary

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Riverside

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-2/170

College Commitment: Undecided

Georgia: Travis Hunter

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Collins Hill

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-1/165

College Commitment: Florida State

Hawaii: Tevarua Tafiti

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Punahou

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-3/222

College Commitment: Stanford

Idaho: Colston Loveland

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Gooding

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-5/230

College Commitment: Michigan

Illinois: Luther Burden

Photo: 247Sports

High School: East St. Louis

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-2/194

College Commitment: Undecided

Indiana: Dasan McCullough

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Bloomington South

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-5/220

College Commitment: Undecided

Iowa: Xavier Nwankpa

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Southeast Polk

Position: Safety

Height/Weight: 6-2/190

College Commitment: Undecided

Kansas: Jaren Kanak

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Hays

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight:

College Commitment: Clemson

Kentucky: Dane Key

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Frederick Douglass

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-2/170

College Commitment: Undecided

Louisiana: Walker Howard

Photo: 247Sports

High School: St. Thomas More

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-1/195

College Commitment: LSU

Maine: Jermaine Wiggins Jr.

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Bridgton Academy

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-4/230

College Commitment: Arizona

Maryland: Dani Dennis-Sutton

Photo: 247Sports

High School: McDonogh School

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5/250

College Commitment: Penn State

Massachusetts: Ty Chan

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Lawrence Academy

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-6/300

College Commitment: Notre Dame

Michigan: Will Johnson

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Grosse Pointe South

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-3/190

College Commitment: Michigan

Minnesota: Trey Bixby

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Eden Prairie

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5/250

College Commitment: Minnesota

Mississippi: Branson Robinson

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Germantown

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-10/220

College Commitment: Georgia

Missouri: Kevin Coleman

Photo: 247Sports

High School: St. Mary’s

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-11/170

College Commitment: Undecided

Montana: Taco Dowler

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Billings West

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-10/165

College Commitment: Montana State

Nebraska: Deshawn Woods

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Central

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-4/270

College Commitment: Missouri

Nevada: Zion Branch

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Bishop Gorman

Position: Safety

Height/Weight: 6-2.5/190

College Commitment: Uncommitted

New Hampshire: Jackson Paradis

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Tifton School

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 6-0/225

College Commitment: Buffalo

New Jersey: Jacob Allen

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Hun School

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-6/270

College Commitment: Rutgers

New Mexico: Roger Carreon

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Jal

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-5/295

College Commitment: Boise State

New York: Moses Walker

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Erasmus Hall

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2/220

College Commitment: Rutgers

North Carolina: Travis Shaw

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Grimsley

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-5/310

College Commitment: North Carolina

North Dakota: Carson Hegerle

Photo: 247Sports

High School: West Fargo

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-3/180

College Commitment: North Dakota State

Ohio: C.J. Hicks

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Archbishop Alter

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-3/220

College Commitment: Ohio State

Oklahoma: Gentry Williams

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Booker T. Washington

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-1/170

College Commitment: Oklahoma

Oregon: Darrius Clemons

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Westview

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-3/205

College Commitment: Undecided

Pennsylvania: Enai White

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Imhotep Institute

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-5/230

College Commitment: Undecided

South Carolina: Jeadyn Lukus

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Mauldin

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-2/185

College Commitment: Clemson

South Dakota: Jacob Knuth

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Harrisburg

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-4/207

College Commitment: Minnesota

Tennessee: Walter Nolen

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Powell

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-4/325

College Commitment: Undecided

Texas: Evan Stewart

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Liberty

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-0/175

College Commitment: Undecided

Utah: Devin Brown

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Corner Canyon

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-3/189

College Commitment: USC

Virginia: Zach Rice

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Liberty Christian Academy

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-6/282

College Commitment: Undecided

Washington: Josh Conerly Jr.

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Rainier Beach

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-5/275

College Commitment: Undecided

West Virginia: Corbin Page

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Spring Valley

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-5/257

College Commitment: West Virginia

Wisconsin: Joe Brunner

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Whitefish Bay

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-6/300

College Commitment: Wisconsin

Wyoming: Isaac Schoenfeld

High School: Rock Springs

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-4/220

College Commitment: Wyoming

