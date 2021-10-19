Football: The top-ranked 2022 recruit in each state (and Washington D.C.)

USA Today High School Sports recently unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2022. With the Early Signing Period just about two months away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects set to ascend to the college ranks.
With talent spanning from the east coast to the west coast, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at the top-ranked recruit in each state and Washington D.C. according to its top 100 rankings and the 247Sports Composite rankings for recruits that hail outside the top 100 in a certain state. With no recruits ranked in Rhode Island and Vermont, those states were excluded for the list.
Some athletes have already made verbal commitments to specific NCAA programs, so that information is also included below — and will be updated should anything change.
Now, let’s get to it! The top-ranked 2022 recruit in each state…
Alabama: Jeremiah Alexander
High School: Thompson
Position: Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-2/255
College Commitment: Alabama
Alaska: Deuce Zimmerman
High School: East
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-1/185
College Commitment: Undecided
Arizona: Anthony Lucas
High School: Chaparral
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-4.5/275 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
Arkansas: Isaiah Sategna
High School: Fayetteville
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11/170
College Commitment: Oregon
California: Domani Jackson
High School: Mater Dei
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-1/185
College Commitment: USC
Colorado: Gavin Sawchuk
High School: Valor Christian
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5-11/185
College Commitment: Oklahoma
Connecticut: Alessandro Lorenzetti
High School: The Loomis Chaffee School
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6/285
College Commitment: Michigan
Delaware: Braden Davis
High School: Middletown
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-5/195
College Commitment: South Carolina
Washington D.C.: Joshua Thompson
High School: St. John’s
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-2/185
College Commitment: Stanford
Florida: Jaheim Singletary
High School: Riverside
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-2/170
College Commitment: Undecided
Georgia: Travis Hunter
High School: Collins Hill
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-1/165
College Commitment: Florida State
Hawaii: Tevarua Tafiti
High School: Punahou
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-3/222
College Commitment: Stanford
Idaho: Colston Loveland
High School: Gooding
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-5/230
College Commitment: Michigan
Illinois: Luther Burden
High School: East St. Louis
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-2/194
College Commitment: Undecided
Indiana: Dasan McCullough
High School: Bloomington South
Position: Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-5/220
College Commitment: Undecided
Iowa: Xavier Nwankpa
High School: Southeast Polk
Position: Safety
Height/Weight: 6-2/190
College Commitment: Undecided
Kansas: Jaren Kanak
High School: Hays
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight:
College Commitment: Clemson
Kentucky: Dane Key
High School: Frederick Douglass
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-2/170
College Commitment: Undecided
Louisiana: Walker Howard
High School: St. Thomas More
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-1/195
College Commitment: LSU
Maine: Jermaine Wiggins Jr.
High School: Bridgton Academy
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-4/230
College Commitment: Arizona
Maryland: Dani Dennis-Sutton
High School: McDonogh School
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5/250
College Commitment: Penn State
Massachusetts: Ty Chan
High School: Lawrence Academy
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6/300
College Commitment: Notre Dame
Michigan: Will Johnson
High School: Grosse Pointe South
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-3/190
College Commitment: Michigan
Minnesota: Trey Bixby
High School: Eden Prairie
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5/250
College Commitment: Minnesota
Mississippi: Branson Robinson
High School: Germantown
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5-10/220
College Commitment: Georgia
Missouri: Kevin Coleman
High School: St. Mary’s
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11/170
College Commitment: Undecided
Montana: Taco Dowler
High School: Billings West
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-10/165
College Commitment: Montana State
Nebraska: Deshawn Woods
High School: Central
Position: Interior Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-4/270
College Commitment: Missouri
Nevada: Zion Branch
High School: Bishop Gorman
Position: Safety
Height/Weight: 6-2.5/190
College Commitment: Uncommitted
New Hampshire: Jackson Paradis
High School: Tifton School
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 6-0/225
College Commitment: Buffalo
New Jersey: Jacob Allen
High School: Hun School
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6/270
College Commitment: Rutgers
New Mexico: Roger Carreon
High School: Jal
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-5/295
College Commitment: Boise State
New York: Moses Walker
High School: Erasmus Hall
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2/220
College Commitment: Rutgers
North Carolina: Travis Shaw
High School: Grimsley
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-5/310
College Commitment: North Carolina
North Dakota: Carson Hegerle
High School: West Fargo
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-3/180
College Commitment: North Dakota State
Ohio: C.J. Hicks
High School: Archbishop Alter
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-3/220
College Commitment: Ohio State
Oklahoma: Gentry Williams
High School: Booker T. Washington
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-1/170
College Commitment: Oklahoma
Oregon: Darrius Clemons
High School: Westview
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-3/205
College Commitment: Undecided
Pennsylvania: Enai White
High School: Imhotep Institute
Position: Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-5/230
College Commitment: Undecided
South Carolina: Jeadyn Lukus
High School: Mauldin
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-2/185
College Commitment: Clemson
South Dakota: Jacob Knuth
High School: Harrisburg
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-4/207
College Commitment: Minnesota
Tennessee: Walter Nolen
High School: Powell
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-4/325
College Commitment: Undecided
Texas: Evan Stewart
High School: Liberty
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-0/175
College Commitment: Undecided
Utah: Devin Brown
High School: Corner Canyon
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-3/189
College Commitment: USC
Virginia: Zach Rice
High School: Liberty Christian Academy
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6/282
College Commitment: Undecided
Washington: Josh Conerly Jr.
High School: Rainier Beach
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-5/275
College Commitment: Undecided
West Virginia: Corbin Page
High School: Spring Valley
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-5/257
College Commitment: West Virginia
Wisconsin: Joe Brunner
High School: Whitefish Bay
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6/300
College Commitment: Wisconsin
Wyoming: Isaac Schoenfeld
High School: Rock Springs
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-4/220
College Commitment: Wyoming